Fact or Fiction on All of Week 9's Hottest MLB Free-Agency, Trade Rumors

Fact—New Year's Eve is fast approaching. Fiction—all of MLB's big-name free agents who remain unsigned will find new homes before the ball drops.

As you'd expect, having so many notable players still in search of employment has led to increased activity in the rumor mill. Now that Edwin Encarnacion has come off the board, some of those players who were seemingly in holding patterns are finally seeing significant interest from multiple suitors.

Free agents aren't the only ones receiving attention, though, as the trade market remains active with plenty of speculation surrounding a pair of the American League Central's best.

Will Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier or Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana be traded? Will Matt Wieters wind up spending the 2017 season close to where he played his college ball? Where will the "Party at Napoli's" break out next?

We'll hit on all that and more in this week's edition of "Fact or Fiction."