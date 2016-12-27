Jonathan Cooper Waived by Browns: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Jonathan Cooper was once a heralded prospect who packed the potential to be an anchor along the offensive line, but the 26-year-old hasn't lived up to the billing bestowed upon him when he was selected seventh overall in the 2013 draft.

That much became clear Tuesday, when the Cleveland Browns announced they waived Cooper.

Cooper was claimed by the Browns on Oct. 10 after he was waived by the New England Patriots, and it briefly appeared as though he had found a home.

Cooper made three starts during his two-plus months with the Browns, and he impressed in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to NFL.com's Marc Sessler, Cooper graded out well in Pro Football Focus' game review of the 22-10 loss.

But as it turns out, the Browns didn't see enough to invest in Cooper long-term.

Now the former North Carolina Tar Heel will be looking for his fourth team after he couldn't stick with the Patriots, Browns or Arizona Cardinals—who drafted him in 2013.

And if Cooper is going to prove himself, he'll have to stay healthy.

Cooper missed the entire 2013 season after he suffered a broken leg in the Cardinals' third preseason game, and he couldn't latch on with the Patriots after he was flipped in a blockbuster trade for Chandler Jones due to right foot issues.

It's difficult to envision Cooper getting another shot in 2016, but he'll be a worthwhile gamble for teams in need of reinforcements along the offensive line when training camps roll around next summer.

