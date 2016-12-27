Trevor Plouffe: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Free-Agent 3B

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Despite being limited to 84 games in 2016, Trevor Plouffe will likely have a few suitors this offseason as teams target more cost-effective corner infield options.

Red Sox Show Interest in Plouffe

Tuesday, Dec. 27

The Boston Herald's Evan Drellich reported Tuesday the Boston Red Sox are looking to potentially sign Plouffe. However, the Red Sox are waiting until his price tag lowers, so any agreement before the end of 2016 is unlikely.

FanRag Sports' Jesse Spector was somewhat surprised Boston is taking such a hard line on Plouffe since he's not in a position to command a hefty salary:

That’s a really tiny needle to thread, wanting Trevor Plouffe but insisting Trevor Plouffe come off his salary demands. — Jesse Spector 📎 (@jessespector) December 27, 2016

Injuries interrupted Plouffe's 2016 campaign, and his offensive numbers suffered as a result. He batted a career-high .260, but his slugging percentage dropped from .435 in 2015 to .420. His 12 home runs and 47 runs batted in were his fewest since 2011, when he appeared in 81 games.

The 30-year-old's home and road splits do raise the question as to whether he can be a productive hitter outside Target Field, per Baseball-Reference.com:

Trevor Plouffe—Home/Away Splits Split PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI Home 1,517 .259 .317 .448 55 191 Away 1,392 .233 .298 .389 41 166 Source: Baseball-Reference.com

For that reason, the Red Sox are smart to be wary of overpaying for Plouffe.

According to Drellich, Plouffe might be receptive to the idea of being more of a platoon option rather than an everyday infielder. If that's the case, then he'd be a nice fit on the Red Sox.

Boston added Mitch Moreland in early December, and Pablo Sandoval will be the team's starting third baseman now that he's healthy again.

Plouffe could an alternative to Moreland at first against left-handed pitching, and he could spell Sandoval at third considering durability was a concern for the two-time All-Star before his season-ending shoulder surgery.