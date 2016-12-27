Anquan Boldin Passes Reggie Wayne for 9th on All-Time Receptions List

Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin finished Monday's 42-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with five catches for 33 yards. The output pushed him past Indianapolis Colts great Reggie Wayne for ninth on the all-time receptions list, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Boldin has spent the majority of his career in the shadow of receivers like Larry Fitzgerald and Steve Smith, but he's quietly put together an impressive career of his own. Through nearly 14 seasons, the veteran wideout boasts 1,072 receptions (ninth all-time), 13,722 receiving yards (15th all-time) and 81 receiving touchdowns (tied for 25th all-time), per Pro-Football-Reference.com.

As the third or fourth option in the Lions' offense this season, Boldin's receiving totals have dipped a bit. While he still has a respectable 63 catches on the year, he would require 11 targets in Week 17 to reach 100 on the season. If Boldin fails to do so, it would be his first time since ESPN began recording the stat in 2006. He's also racked up just 527 receiving yards, putting him on pace for his lowest output of his career.

While he doesn't own many personal accolades, Boldin has made the Pro Bowl three times and won the 2003 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He also contributed heavily to the Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens team in the 2012 season.

Boldin has a chance at making a sixth appearance in the playoffs this year, should the Lions manage a playoff bid in Week 17. While he's turned that into just one Lombardi Trophy, the biggest question remaining of the veteran's career is whether or not he's done enough to earn an induction into Canton, Ohio's Pro Football Hall of Fame.