2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Top Prospects Before Regular Season Ends

One action-packed Sunday stands between 20 NFL teams and the unofficial start of draft season.

While 12 lucky squads will head to the postseason and vie for Super Bowl glory, the clubs that weren't fortunate enough to qualify for the playoffs can direct their complete attention to the 2017 draft class—which features a handful of game-changing prospects at the top.

And with the draft order nearly set, we can start making some more concrete projections.

Below, you'll find an updated first-round mock draft based on the draft order through the completion of Week 16, courtesy of NFL.com. As a reminder, slots Nos. 21-32 are subject to change based on postseason finishes.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen, DE Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams, S LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles) Teez Tabor, CB Florida 6 New York Jets Marlon Humphrey, CB Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Mike Wiliams, WR Clemson 8 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB Alabama 9 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB LSU 10 Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia) DeShone Kizer, QB Notre Dame 11 Arizona Cardinals Sidney Jones, CB Washington 12 Buffalo Bills John Ross, WR Washington 13 New Orleans Saints Jabrill Peppers, S Michigan 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota) Corey Davis, WR Western Michigan 16 Tennessee Titans JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR USC 17 Baltimore Ravens Tim Williams, OLB Alabama 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Taco Charlton, DL Michigan 19 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT Wisconsin 20 Washington Redskins Zach Cunningham, LB Vanderbilt 21 Detroit Lions Desmond King, CB Iowa 22 Miami Dolphins O.J. Howard, TE Alabama 23 New York Giants Takkarist McKinley, LB UCLA 24 Kansas City Chiefs DeMarcus Walker, DE Florida State 25 Houston Texans Malik McDowell, DL Michigan State 26 Green Bay Packers Christian McCaffrey, RB Stanford 27 Seattle Seahawks Carl Lawson, DE Auburn 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Derek Barnett, LB Tennessee 29 Atlanta Falcons Harold Landry, DE Boston College 30 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB Florida 31 New England Patriots Bucky Hodges, TE Virginia Tech 32 Dallas Cowboys Charles Harris, DE Missouri Author's projections

Chicago Bears: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

A year ago, Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Jonathan Allen was starting to work his way into the first-round conversation.

But with another year in college under his belt, Allen has solidified himself as a legitimate top-five selection who could one day evolve into a defensive franchise cornerstone thanks to his development under head coach Nick Saban.

"I think sometimes a lot of players lose sight of how football is a developmental game, how they improve, how they can improve their value by continuing to grow and develop as players in college," Saban said, per AL.com's Rainer Sabin. "Jonathan Allen is a great example of that."

In fact, Allen has been so dominant that Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo currently has him slotted into the No. 1 spot in his mock draft: "Allen has been unblockable this season, leading all interior defensive linemen with a 93.7 pass-rush grade while playing strong against the run in his first extended action on early downs."

Based on those qualities, Allen would be a logical fit for the Chicago Bears at No. 3 overall if the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers pass on the dynamite defensive ace.

Chicago's in need of a boost at defensive end after recording a 24th-ranked 26 sacks through 16 weeks, and Allen is the kind of foundational talent who can elevate the entire unit's offerings with the way he applies pressure as a run-stuffer and pass-rusher.

San Diego Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Clemson's Mike Williams is a physical freak at 6'3" and 225 pounds, and he's proved throughout his senior season that he has the skills necessary to be considered a first-round lock when the 2017 draft rolls around.

In 13 regular-season appearances prior to the College Football Playoff, Williams hauled in a career-high 84 receptions for 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns as quarterback Deshaun Watson's clear No. 1 target.

And even though Williams isn't built in the mold of speedier threats like Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown, his strength and size alone make him a daunting cover for any cornerback.

"While he's not a burner by any stretch, he has the ability to win the deep ball with excellent ball skills and upper-echelon ball-tracking skills," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "And as for being able to get to throws outside his frame, Williams' catch radius is everything a team could want from a WR1."

Based on that description, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the San Diego Chargers give Williams a hard look come draft time.

Keenan Allen is locked in as the Chargers' top receiver, but injury woes have limited him to nine appearances over the past two seasons.

Toss Williams into the mix, and the Chargers would have a safety blanket in the event Allen is forced to miss serious time due to injuries once again.

Cleveland Browns: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

The Cleveland Browns need to take a shot on a quarterback at some point in the 2017 draft, and it helps that they'll have two high selections to play with following last year's blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As such, it makes sense to slot in Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer in at No. 10 overall—where the Eagles' pick is currently projected to land.

Kizer's admittedly not the most polished quarterback out there, but he does have the measurables that fit the mold of a modern NFL quarterback. The 20-year-old is a whopping 6'4" and 230 pounds, and his raw arm strength allows him to make some of the toughest throws out there.

The issue for the time being revolves around his mechanics—which lack polish and can be exposed when he tries to overcompensate and whip aggressive passes into tight spots.

But on the whole, Kizer has the requisite traits necessary to give the Browns a big boost under center as their rebuild presses on.

And if the Browns can re-sign wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and plug him back in beside 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman, they could have the makings of one of the AFC's more intriguing young offenses.