NFL Draft 2017: Updated 1st-Round Mock Draft Entering Week 17

While Week 17 of the NFL regular season could still shake up the 2017 NFL draft order significantly, most teams know the general area in which they'll be selecting come April.

A large portion of the league is focused on the playoffs, but since almost every playoff position has been decided, many franchises are left with little to look forward to other than making improvements during the offseason, specifically through the draft.

The 2017 draft appears especially deep when it comes to top-end talent on defense, but here is a closer look at some of the top offensive picks, along with a full first-round mock draft based on the current standings.

2017 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Pick Team Player 1 Cleveland Browns Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama 2 San Francisco 49ers Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 3 Chicago Bears Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan 5 Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 6 New York Jets Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 8 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama 9 Carolina Panthers Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 10 Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles) Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 11 Arizona Cardinals Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 12 Buffalo Bills John Ross, WR, Washington 13 New Orleans Saints Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 14 Indianapolis Colts Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 16 Tennessee Titans JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC 17 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn 19 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 20 Washington Redskins Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 22 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 23 Green Bay Packers Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 24 Seattle Seahawks Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 25 Miami Dolphins Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 26 Atlanta Falcons Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 27 New York Giants Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 29 Kansas City Chiefs DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 30 Oakland Raiders Desmond King, CB, Iowa 31 New England Patriots Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 32 Dallas Cowboys Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma Mock Draft

Top Offensive Selections

Mitch Trubisky (Chicago Bears)

Several teams primed to select near the top of the first round are in need of a franchise quarterback, but there are plenty of question marks surrounding the top signal-callers in this year's class.

From a production standpoint, North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky has established himself as the top option, as he completed nearly 69 percent of his passes for 28 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Tar Heels during the regular season.

The Mentor, Ohio, native is also used to playing in inclement weather, which could make him an ideal target for the Chicago Bears at No. 3.

Chicago appears likely to move on from Jay Cutler, and with Brian Hoyer also set to hit free agency, a long-term answer is needed under center.

Trubisky enjoyed a special season in 2016, but there is some apprehension since it was his first full season as a starter.

Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon is among those who believe Trubisky's stock has risen to ridiculous levels in comparison to what he brings to the table:

The Trubisky hype is getting crazy. He's a one-year starter who couldn't beat out Marquise Williams and isn't an elite athlete/arm talent — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) December 21, 2016

Along with Trubisky, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and Clemson's Deshaun Watson are potential first-round picks at quarterback, and all of them could realistically come off the board inside the top 10.

The Bears are in desperate need of a quarterback, and deficiencies at that position have been the biggest thing holding them back for years.

It is difficult to say now if Trubisky is the answer to those problems, but just like the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles rolled the dice on Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, respectively, last draft, Chicago is in a position where it needs to take a shot soon.

In terms of production and the remarkable accuracy he boasts, Trubisky is the best the 2017 class has to offer at quarterback, and he could be the Bears' savior if he lives up to his potential.

Leonard Fournette (Cleveland Browns)

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to select Ezekiel Elliott in the first round of the 2016 draft was a huge contributing factor in their ascent from the basement to the top of the NFC, and some team will bank on Leonard Fournette doing the same for it.

Fournette is a physical freak with a unique blend of size, strength and speed that few running back prospects have matched in recent memory.

He rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in 2015, and while that number dropped off to just 843 yards in 2016, the fact that he missed six games due to an ankle injury was the culprit.

Fournette also made the decision to skip the Citrus Bowl against Louisville in favor of preparing for the draft, and while that move was criticized by many, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron offered his full support, according to ESPN.com's David Ching:

We are grateful for all the years Leonard gave us, all the great memories, all the great games. One of the most dominating performances I've ever seen as a coach [was] against Auburn, and against Ole Miss this year. But more than that, Leonard's on track to graduate in May. Leonard was a great teammate. Every day he came to work. He was a joy to coach. Players love him. Little kids across the country emulate him, want to be like him. We know this is a tough decision for Leonard, but he has a bright future ahead of himself. The Tiger family wishes him the best. He will always be an LSU Tiger.

Sitting out the bowl game should ensure Fournette's health for a potential combine or pro day performance, and that stands to enhance his already strong stock even more.

Selecting running backs in the first round is back en vogue after a couple of down years for the position, and every indication is that Fournette will be the first running back off the board.

While the Browns need a quarterback badly, it would be highly difficult for them to pass on Fournette if he is available at No. 10.

Isaiah Crowell has been solid in the backfield this season, but Fournette is a game-changer who could make Cleveland's offense far more potent in 2016 and beyond even as it continues to search for answers under center.

It didn't work out the last time Cleveland drafted a running back early, as Trent Richardson flamed out, but Fournette is at another level in terms of explosiveness and overall talent, and he is precisely the type of playmaker the Browns desperately need.

Mike Williams (Arizona Cardinals)

The Arizona Cardinals entered 2016 with an apparent surplus at wide receiver, but with Larry Fitzgerald aging, John Brown dealing with injuries and Michael Floyd now out of the picture, they need another weapon for quarterback Carson Palmer.

Palmer was forced to lean heavily on Fitzgerald and running back David Johnson this season, but the possible selection of Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams at No. 11 could get Arizona back on track to being one of the NFL's deepest offenses.

Williams has enjoyed a dominant 2016 season with 84 receptions for 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns, all of which are career highs.

He missed almost all of the 2015 campaign due to injury, but he has bounced back and is playing at a higher level than ever before.

In fact, Jared Tokarz of the NFL Draft Insider believes Williams already compares favorably to one of the NFL's most talented wideouts:

#Clemson WR Mike Williams = DeAndre Hopkins the more I watch — NFL Draft Insider (@NFLDraftInsider) December 15, 2016

At 6'3" and 225 pounds, Williams is a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs, and he would give the Cards the jump-ball threat they lack.

With Fitzgerald operating out of the slot and Brown combining with J.J. Nelson as speed burners, Williams appears to be the missing ingredient Arizona desperately needs.

The Cardinals are too talented to remain out of the playoff picture for long, and selecting Williams figures to accelerate the process of returning to contention.

