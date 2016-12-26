NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Updated AFC, NFC Standings, Super Bowl Odds and More

Ten of the 12 playoff spots are filled. An 11th could be decided Monday night if the Detroit Lions are able to take down the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

All six teams in the AFC are officially locked in, with only seeding to be decided. The New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans are headed to the postseason regardless of Sunday's results.

The Patriots and the AFC West winner will be receiving byes. The Steelers and Texans will be hosting games Wild Card Weekend.

The Cowboys have had the NFC's top seed locked up since Thursday, but the NFC picture is otherwise a little muddy. The Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and Lions all still have a chance at locking up that second bye.

Here's a look at the overall picture for both conferences heading into Monday night.

AFC

Seed Team 1 New England Patriots 2 Oakland Raiders 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 4 Houston Texans 5 Kansas City Chiefs 6 Miami Dolphins NFL.com

Everything here is pretty self-explanatory. If the Patriots defeat the Dolphins next weekend, they're the top seed. If they don't, Oakland still has a chance—albeit one that feels much smaller now than it did 48 hours ago.

The Raiders will hand over the reins to Matt McGloin after Derek Carr suffered a leg injury that will likely keep him out the remainder of the season. McGloin, a former walk-on at Penn State who latched on with the Raiders after going undrafted in 2013, threw for 1,547 yards and eight touchdowns against as many picks as a rookie.

Carr came into the fold the next season, and McGloin has mostly been relegated to clipboard holder after winning the backup job. He's thrown four passes, completing two, this season.

“You are still practicing, coming in early and leaving late,” McGloin told reporters. “I always prepare as if I am a starter, and now I am going to continue and do the same thing. Keep my regimen the same, stay focused, stay ready and try to play to the best of my ability.”

Oakland plays a Broncos team eliminated from playoff contention but looking to escape its Super Bowl defense with a winning record. Coming off its worst defensive performance of the season, it's likely coach Gary Kubiak will want Denver to make a statement heading into the offseason.

All of this is good news for the Chiefs, who hit the road to play what might be the last NFL game in San Diego. The Chargers lost to the Cleveland Browns last week. That's about all you need to know about their level of competency at this point of the season.

The Steelers already have the No. 3 seed on lock, so they might rest their starters. Same goes for the Texans, who will in all likelihood host the Raiders or Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.

Miami-New England's result should depend on how much coach Bill Belichick wants to lock up home-field advantage. The Pats beat Miami by a touchdown in Week 2 while Tom Brady was suspended; they'll be a significant favorite if they go in full strength.

NFC

Seed NFC 1 Dallas Cowboys 2 Atlanta Falcons 3 Detroit Lions 4 Seattle Seahawks 5 New York Giants 6 Green Bay Packers In The Hunt Washington Redskins In The Hunt Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL.com

The Cowboys have nothing to play for. They can either choose to take the next three weeks off to stay healthy, keep guys in games to avoid rust or find some combination of the two. We'll get our first glimpse of how Dallas will handle things Monday night, but it's hard to imagine owner Jerry Jones OK'ing 100 percent participation from his stars.

Ezekiel Elliott already has 341 touches this season, Dez Bryant has dealt with injuries all year, and there is part of the Cowboys fanbase who wants to see what Tony Romo can do.

Still, for now, Jones is holding the company line and pointing to past experience (h/t 105.3 The Fan's G-Bag Nation and Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News):

It's an age-old question and certainly deserves to be a question: how much do you want to be playing well, how much edge do you want to have. I know that in our [2007] season here with Wade Phillips, we had a great season and then we turned around and got into the playoffs and rested pretty good the last ballgame. And we ended up losing the first playoff game that we had with home-field bye all the way through.