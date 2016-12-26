2017 NFL Draft: Draft Radar Heading into NFL Week 17

2017 NFL Draft: Draft Radar Heading into NFL Week 17
BYU RB Jamaal Williams
College football bowl season is off and running, and some 2017 NFL draft prospects are taking that literally. With brilliant performances from workhorse runners Jamaal Williams of Brigham Young University and Anthony Wales of Western Kentucky, the boys in the trenches deserve some of the spotlight heading into Week 17.

Meanwhile, Ohio Bobcats defensive end Tarell Basham continued to be disruptive up front and will look to make even more noise at the Reese's Senior Bowl on Jan. 28 in Mobile, Alabama. With plenty of talented but risky quarterback prospects in this year's class, we'll take a look at a few big-time floors and ceilings for each.

This week, we'll even take a look at my big board from last year to see who's shining as an NFL rookie and who's wishing he was still on the sidelines.

To round it all out, I'll reveal the top 10 players for the 2017 NFL draft class, which is loaded with blue-chip talent all over.

