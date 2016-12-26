2017 NFL Draft: Draft Radar Heading into NFL Week 17

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson
1. Myles Garrett, EDGE, Texas A&M
Garrett is a special pass-rushing presence on the edge with great size (6'5", 270 lbs), power and the ability to bend and dip. His play does not drop off against the run, and when he was healthy, there wasn't a team that could slow him down. It's rare to find a player with Garrett's combination of motor and freakish talent. He's a blue-chip prospect who's expected to go No. 1 overall this year and will fit perfectly as a 4-3 defensive end at the next level.
2. Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
It's hard to find a player in college football who's had better week-to-week tape than Allen over the last two seasons. He sheds blocks with ease and brings an interior-rush presence similar to Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks. He had top-level production this year against upper-tier talent, racking up 10 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 60 total pressures.
3. Jamal Adams, S, LSU
It's hard for a safety to find his way this high up the big board, but Adams is a special talent on the back end of a defense. He's a do-it-all defender who can cover, lay the wood and possesses special closing speed and range. His versatility will also be a weapon in the NFL, as he can play both free and strong safety as well as slot corner.
4. Carl Lawson, EDGE, Auburn
Injuries hampered Lawson's college career at times, but his presence as an edge-rusher was nearly as good as it gets. His violent hands tossed offensive tackles around, and he saved his best for crunch time on potential game-winning drives. With nine sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 38 quarterback hurries, he potentially closed out a college career with a brilliant season. His potential as a 3-4 rush backer in the NFL is high.
5. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
This might come as the first surprise of the rankings, but Cook's transition to the NFL could be a bit easier than Leonard Fournette's. His home run ability and elusiveness in the open field make him an instant-impact player who should thrive as a starter right away.
6. Derek Barnett, EDGE, Tennessee
Barnett, much like Garrett, is a bigger edge player who surrenders little against the run. The 6'3", 265-pounder does not possess much of an inside move, but he can turn the corner and is explosive off the snap. He was a nightmare for quarterbacks in the SEC.
7. Tim Williams, EDGE, Alabama
There might be no player with a bigger pass-rushing ceiling in this draft class ceiling than Tim Williams. His speed and power for his size (6'4", 252 lbs) is rare, and he possesses a wide variety of pass-rushing moves. His run defense significantly improved in 2016, but Alabama had so much talent up front that it did not need him to be an every-down player. He can be a star in the NFL.
8. Jalen "Teez" Tabor, CB, Florida
The second defensive back to crack the top 10, Tabor is a lockdown corner who is aggressive, smooth and physical. He only allowed 20 catches on 39 targets this season for 276 passing yards and one touchdown, and he had four interceptions and six passes defended. He projects as a true shutdown No. 1 corner at the next level.
9. Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
While the college football world won't be seeing Leonard Fournette anymore, he can make a lot of noise throughout the draft process with a big-time NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. His speed and power in the second level of the field are a nightmare for any tackler to deal with. With his build (6'1", 235 lbs), he can be a workhorse back right away for any offense.
10. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
One of the more underrated players expected to be in the draft this spring, Jones has fantastic length and physicality as an outside corner. He only allowed 47.9 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed (23 of 48) for 301 yards and zero touchdowns, and he had three interceptions and four passes defended. Quarterbacks in the Pac-12 wanted little to do with him, and it won't be long until NFL passers feel the same way.
All advanced stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus Premium.