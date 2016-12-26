2017 NFL Draft: Draft Radar Heading into NFL Week 17

With only one week remaining in the 2016 NFL season, it's always good to look back at how the rookies performed. Rather than breaking down the first 10 who came off the board last spring below, let's look at the top 10 from my big board last year.

1. Laremy Tunsil, OT: Selected 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins

Transitioning from left tackle in college to NFL guard is no easy task when you're expected to play right away, but Tunsil has been solid as a rookie in Miami. He hasn't surrendered a sack since Week 4, the only time he allowed one all season. Running back Jay Ajayi has three games in which he's rushed for over 200 yards, and part of that successful ground attack is because of the addition of Tunsil. Head coach Adam Gase has a franchise piece on his offensive line for a team that is finally moving in a positive direction.

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB: Selected fourth overall by the Dallas Cowboys

The star of the show, Elliott has already surpassed 1,500 rushing yards while scoring 14 total touchdowns. The former Ohio State star is averaging three yards after contact and has forced 34 missed tackles. He's the key cog for the Cowboys' superb season and is in the NFL MVP conversation.

3. Myles Jack, LB: Selected 36th overall (fifth pick of second round) by the Jacksonville Jaguars

As a rookie, Jack has been a situational player in the disaster that's been the 2016 Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12). He's looked good in limited reps, especially in coverage.

4. Jalen Ramsey, CB: Selected fifth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars

Ramsey has run away with the title of best rookie defensive back this season. His pick-six against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday put an exclamation point on his season as one of the lone bright spots for the Jaguars. He's allowed 49 of 94 targets to be completed against him (52.1 percent) for 619 yards and three touchdowns, and he has two interceptions and nine passes defended.

5. Jared Goff, QB: Selected first overall by the Los Angeles Rams

The Rams (4-11) have been a disaster. Goff has had little help, but there is no denying he's been bad as well (league-worst 61.8 QB rating). The L.A. offense has problems in multiple areas, especially the offensive line, and the Rams will hit the reset button this offseason and look to build for next year. They won't give up on Goff that quickly, but he has to take gigantic leaps this summer to prove he was worth anything near what the Rams traded to land him.

6. Noah Spence, DL: Selected 39th overall (eighth pick of second round) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spence's previous off-field troubles at Ohio State helped the Bucs get a great value pick on Day 2 of the draft. In a somewhat limited role, he's racked up six sacks, five more quarterback hits and 35 total pressures.

7. Joey Bosa, DL: Selected third overall by the San Diego Chargers

After a bizarre contract standoff that caused Bosa to miss training camp, he's been nearly unstoppable. In just 11 games this year, he has 10 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 52 total quarterback pressures. He's also been solid against the run. It's hard to imagine anyone beating him for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

8. Vernon Hargreaves, CB: Selected 11th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's been an up-and-down season for Hargreaves, who's had the tough task of being a rookie corner playing starting reps right away (968 snaps in 16 games). He's been targeted 103 times, allowing 74 catches for 971 yards and only one touchdown. He's also had one interception and seven passes defended. Quarterbacks have targeted him a lot—like most starting rookies corners—and he's shown plenty of flashes for a promising future.

9. Reggie Ragland, LB: Selected 41st overall (10th pick of second round) by the Buffalo Bills

At the beginning of August, Ragland tore his ACL in training camp. He will look to rebound next season when he returns to action as a projected starter for the Bills.

10. Laquon Treadwell, WR: Selected 23rd overall by the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' season has spiraled out of control after losing multiple key pieces to injury. Major injuries can lead to big opportunities for rookies, but Treadwell has not proved himself. He only has one catch for 15 yards over nine games this season.