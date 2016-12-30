New Year's Resolutions for All 30 MLB Teams in 2017

If baseball is America's favorite pastime, its second favorite is making New Year's resolutions—and breaking them. Breaking our resolutions might result in us carrying some extra pounds into the spring or gathering more clutter in the garage, but nothing that's going to impact our 2017 negatively.

The same can't be said for each of MLB's 30 teams.

Some of those resolutions revolve around adding (or subtracting) pieces to a team's respective roster. Others have to do with ensuring a team can keep its best player—or players—around for the foreseeable future. There are even a few that have nothing to do with the on-field action at all.

But one thing is for sure: Not following through on these resolutions will have consequences, some that resonate well past the upcoming season.