Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

As a wise man once said, just win, baby.

Those fantasy football owners who are left standing now have a shot at a championship or advancing to one next week. Now more than ever, it is imperative that you throw names, reputations and loyalty to high draft picks out the window.

It is all about matchups, trends and data this week. Little else comes into play, as the only people left standing in the playoffs are the folks with the deepest rosters.

To make decisions easier, here is a look at matchup value comparisons and some notable stars to start or sit.

Quarterback

Matchup Verdict Aaron Rodgers (vs. MIN) vs. Matt Ryan (at CAR) Matt Ryan Drew Brees (vs. TB) vs. Kirk Cousins (at CHI) Drew Brees Andrew Luck (at OAK) vs. Marcus Mariota (at JAC) Marcus Mariota Dak Prescott (vs. DET) vs. Matthew Stafford (at DAL) Matthew Stafford Derek Carr (vs. IND) vs. Andy Dalton (at HOU) Derek Carr Author's opinion

Star to Know: Cam Newton, CAR (vs. ATL )

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton came alive during a Week 15 Monday contest against the Washington Redskins on the road, totaling 20 points.

Newton now has 19 or more points in six games this year, including two of his last four. He's hot at the right time heading into an NFC South battle with the Atlanta Falcons.

Those Falcons allow the most points to quarterbacks on average, which Newton partially reinforced in Week 4 on the road when he dropped 15 points in Atlanta.

Call it a nice floor for Newton, who should tally plenty of points while trying to play spoiler at home.

Star to Sit: Andy Dalton, CIN (at HOU )

Andy Dalton has actually scored a few more points than Newton this year, but it doesn't make the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback a must-play option every week.

Dalton struggled to hit 10 points in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Now he has to hit the road and take on a similarly tough Houston Texans defense that is permitting the sixth-fewest points to quarterbacks on average.

Only two sets of opposing quarterbacks have reached 20 or more points against Houston this year. Dalton has his explosive moments and might have A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert together again, so not all hope is lost.

But for those who are vying for a title, Dalton is too risky.

Running Back

Matchup Verdict David Johnson (at SEA) vs. Ezekiel Elliott (vs. DET) Ezekiel Elliott DeMarco Murray (at JAC) vs. Le'Veon Bell (vs. BAL) DeMarco Murray LeSean McCoy (vs. MIA) vs. LeGarrette Blount (vs. NYJ) LeSean McCoy Devonta Freeman (at CAR) vs. Latavius Murray (vs. IND) Devonta Freeman Jordan Howard (vs. WAS) vs. Carlos Hyde (at LA) Jordan Howard Author's opinion

Star to Know: Frank Gore, IND (at OAK)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As usual, the old reliable names will mostly come up big for fantasy owners when they need it most.

Indianapolis Colts lead back Frank Gore sits among the top 12 in scoring at his position with 10 trips to double digits on the season. He enters a Week 16 game against the Oakland Raiders riding two double-digit outings in a row.

The Raiders cough up the eighth-most points to backs on average, surrendering six rushing touchdowns to backs over their past five outings.

On the road in the elements, the Colts will look to keep Derek Carr off the field by pounding the rock against a suspect defense. The workhorse Gore will be more than happy to oblige.

Star to Sit: Adrian Peterson, MIN (at GB)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Just keep in mind not all old reliable names look great this week.

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson made his long-awaited return in Week 15, though owners were advised to sit him. The reason played out before our eyes—Peterson rushed six times for 22 yards.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Peterson missed Wednesday's practice while perhaps dealing with another issue. That's a shame, because the Green Bay Packers have allowed 18 or more points to opposing backfields in five of their last eight outings.

Peterson would have a field day if he were fully healthy, but now owners have to wonder if he rushed back too soon.

Wide Receiver

Matchup Verdict Antonio Brown (vs. BAL) vs. Mike Evans (at NO) Mike Evans Odell Beckham Jr. (at PHI) vs. Jordy Nelson (vs. MIN) Odell Beckham Jr. T.Y. Hilton (at OAK) vs. Davante Adams (vs. MIN) T.Y. Hilton Amari Cooper (vs. IND) vs. Emmanuel Sanders (at KC) Amari Cooper A.J. Green (at HOU) vs. Doug Baldwin (vs. ARI) A.J. Green Author's opinion

Star to Know: DeSean Jackson, WAS (at CHI)

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Don't stop riding the DeSean Jackson train now.

He has been on fire as of late, hitting double digits in four of his last five outings and scoring three touchdowns over that span. Now his Washington Redskins get to beat up on the struggling Chicago Bears.

Owners have exploited the Bears all year, but for context's sake, keep in mind they allow the fifth-most points to wideouts on average. Nine sets of opposing wideouts have gone for 20 or more points with highs of 54 and 42, the latter coming last week.

Double-digit production seems like a great floor for Jackson, who is fully healthy and the top target against the Bears.

Star to Sit: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (at SEA)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

It's depressing to bench guys like Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald, but the fantasy landscape is a cold beast.

Despite being owned in 98.4 percent of leagues, Fitzgerald has hit double digits just four times. There's an allure to a big day when he does, though, as two of those four were 20-point outings.

Owners shouldn't pray for a third against the Seattle Seahawks, though. They surprisingly rank in the middle of the pack against opposing wideouts yet held Fitzgerald to just seven points in Week 7.

On the road with the Cardinals' season over and a struggling Carson Palmer under center, Fitzgerald won't see enough targets to put together a respectable fantasy performance.

Tight End

Matchup Verdict Travis Kelce (vs. DEN) vs. Greg Olsen (vs. ATL) Travis Kelce Delanie Walker (at JAC) vs. Jimmy Graham (vs. ARI) Delanie Walker Kyle Rudolph (at GB) vs. Martellus Bennett (vs. NYJ) Kyle Rudolph Cameron Brate (at NO) vs. Coby Fleener (vs. TB) Cameron Brate Hunter Henry (at CLE) vs. Jason Witten (vs. DET) Hunter Henry Author's opinion

Star to Know: Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at GB)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Peterson's struggles don't mean owners should ignore the rest of the Minnesota offense.

In fact, if the star running back misses time, the value of tight end Kyle Rudolph would climb higher than it already is. He has shown up for owners over the past two weeks, going for nine or more points, which gives him six games at nine or more on the year.

Rudolph was big against the Packers in Week 2, catching his first score of the season and finishing with nine points. That was not much of a shock, as Green Bay gives up the 12th-most points to the position on average.

Given the lack of weapons in the Minnesota offense and the mismatch Rudolph provides, owners can expect another big day from the tight end.

Star to Sit: Eric Ebron , DET (at DAL)

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Eric Ebron continues to chug along as a high-ceiling option.

There's one problem, though—the Detroit Lions don't look his way often, which explains his meager two trips to double digits on the year.

Though he's a big option in a friendly passing attack, Ebron's nine total points over his last three outings says it all.

Yes, he gets to take on a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed 13 or more points to two of the last four opposing tight ends. But given the matchup, with Dallas running the ball at home and keeping Detroit's offense off the field in the first place, Ebron's ceiling falls in a big way.

All scoring info and statistics courtesy of ESPN.com standard leagues, as are points-against info and ownership stats.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.