Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for December 22

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
BYU vs. Wyoming: Score and Reaction for 2016 Poinsettia Bowl
- The BYU Cougars fought off a late fourth-quarter rally to beat the Wyoming Cowboys, 24-21, in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.
- Click here for more.
Larry Fitzgerald Discusses Future with Cardinals, Retirement and More
- CBS 5 Arizona's Mark McClune tweeted Fitzgerald saying: "'I would never play anywhere else.' #AZCardinals Larry Fitzgerald discussing his future while taking kids #Christmas shopping tonight."
- Click here for more.
UNC Receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction
- Ben Sherman of Scout's Inside Carolina wrote: "Sources confirm this new version reinstates aspects of the original first notice that were then altered for the amended notice. That amended notice, which was released on April 25, replaced the impermissible benefits allegation with a failure to monitor academic support charge and removed all references to the men’s basketball and football programs."
- Click here for more.
Jon Gruden Comments on Interest in Coaching Amid Rumors Surrounding the Rams
- "Right now I have no intentions of coaching," Jon Gruden said on ESPN Radio's Mike & Mike. "I really enjoy what I'm doing. I feel like I'm really close to the fire, and I'm getting plenty of satisfaction out of doing what I'm doing."
- Click here for more.
Mark Richt Comments on Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey Skipping Bowl Game
- "I think it's sad, personally," Miami coach Mark Richt said of the recent trend of high-profile college football players sitting out bowl games, per Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald. "Football is the greatest team sport there is, and I think until the season is over, you should be with your team, really and truly."
- Click here for more.
Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.