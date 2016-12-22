NFL Picks Week 16: Chris Simms' Game-by-Game Picks

Take it from the last guy Jon Gruden tried to draft and develop.

Ol' Chucky would be the perfect author of Jared Goff's next professional chapter. The Rams should pick up the phone right now and offer ESPN large sums to free him up.

L.A.'s last regime handled the former No. 1 pick with six layers of kid gloves. Gruden won't hesitate to throw the Cal product in the fire; he'd tell you that's how veterans are made. And Goff's time with Gruden on ESPN's Quarterback Camp will feel like preschool compared to the passing calculus No. 16 would be expected to absorb.

I needed that mental ass-kicking coming from Mack Brown's pro-style scheme at Texas. I can only guess Jared Goff needs it too, considering he was still operating the full Air Raid spread offense in Berkeley this time last winter. Only top offensive teachers can smooth out that steep learning curve. Gruden is that guy.

My first professional coach brings so much to the table from a marketing standpoint, like personality and name recognition. He'd have a defense in place that's ready to win and win now. But above all, Gruden should be the guy because he can tutor Goff, the prospect they've bet their future on.