Fact or Fiction on All of Week 8's Hottest MLB Free-Agency, Trade Rumors

Tyson Ross underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery on his right shoulder in October, the end result of a lost season for the right-hander, who was limited to just one start, spanning 5.1 innings, in 2016.
Though the procedure is starting to become more common, it's nowhere near as prevalent as Tommy John surgery, for which there's a lengthy list of success stories. Yet that doesn't appear to have limited Ross' market, with Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports tweeting that roughly 20 teams have interest in signing the free-agent hurler.
His former club, the San Diego Padres, remain interested in a reunion, and they've been joined by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and both of last year's World Series participants, the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians as suitors for the 29-year-old.
According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Ross is looking for a deal that will pay him between $9 million and $11 million in 2017, an asking price that may not include incentives. As Grant noted, that's a "high price for [a] guy who might not be ready to start [the] year."
Signing Ross is a risky proposition to be sure, but between the lack of quality starting pitchers left available in free agency and the high asking price teams with pitching to spare are looking for in trades, what he's looking for isn't so outrageous.
With nearly two-thirds of baseball showing interest in his services, Ross will ultimately get the deal he's looking for.
