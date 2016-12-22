Fact or Fiction on All of Week 8's Hottest MLB Free-Agency, Trade Rumors

« Prev
1 of 6
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Fact or Fiction on All of Week 8's Hottest MLB Free-Agency, Trade Rumors
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
19.0K
Reads
27
Comments

Normally, the week before Christmas is a busy time in baseball, with teams looking to finish up deals with free agents and complete trades before the game goes on an unofficial hiatus until we ring in the new year.

That hasn't been the case in 2016, leaving us with a rumor mill that's bursting at the seams with speculation about the immediate futures of some big names. 

Will two of those big names wind up with teams in smaller markets, moves that would obliterate the notion that small-market clubs can't contend with the "big boys" in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York? Has an injury limited the market for one of the better pitchers left unsigned?

We'll hit on all that and more in this week's edition of Fact or Fiction.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

MLB Newsletter

MLB

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.