Terrelle Pryor Injury: Browns WR to Undergo Surgery on Torn Finger Ligament

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2016. However, his offseason won't start quite as well, as he's set to undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his finger, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

According to ESPN.com, Pryor suffered the injury in a Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Despite that, Pryor battled and continued to play, which spoke to his toughness since he is set to hit free agency during the offseason.

In his first full season as a wideout, Pryor performed beyond expectations to the tune of 77 receptions, 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

The 27-year-old developed into Cleveland's No. 1 pass-catcher after spending the first three years of his career with the Oakland Raiders as a quarterback.

He made the switch to wide receiver and saw limited action for the Browns this season, but the former Ohio State standout blossomed and came into his own in 2016.

Regardless of Pryor's status, both he and the Browns figure to be looking ahead to next season in an effort to put this season in the past.

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.