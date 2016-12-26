NFL Mock Draft 2017: Predictions for Top Prospects Ahead of Week 17

For more than half the league, their 2016 season is little more than elementary at this point. Playoff teams have nearly coalesced in both the AFC and NFC after Saturday's action, with 10 of the 12 spots locked in.

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will play next week for the NFC North title, and the Lions can clinch at least a wild-card spot with a win later Monday against the Dallas Cowboys. If the Cowboys win despite already clinching home-field advantage, next week could provide Washington a chance to sneak into the postseason.

What I'm saying is: There are a lot of teams without much to play for in Week 17. Draft positioning might actually be the most important thing on the line. With that in mind, let's take a look at the draft order and analyze how things would shake out for top prospects if they were on the board as of today.

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 3 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB LSU 4 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams S LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan 6 New York Jets Tim Williams LB Alabama 7 San Diego Chargers Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 8 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 9 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Cam Robinson OT Alabama 10 Carolina Panthers Mike Williams WR Clemson 11 Arizona Cardinals Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 12 Buffalo Bills Reuben Foster LB Alabama 13 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 15 New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 16 Denver Broncos Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 17 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 19 Baltimore Ravens Charles Harris DE Missouri 20 Washington JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC 21 Green Bay Packers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 22 Houston Texans Carl Lawson LB Auburn 23 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney OG Indiana 24 Detroit Lions Charles Walker DT Oklahoma 25 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor CB Florida 26 New York Giants O.J. Howard TE Alabama 27 Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 28 Atlanta Falcons Jake Butt TE Michigan 29 Kansas City Chiefs Jarrad Davis LB Florida 30 Oakland Raiders Sidney Jones CB Washington 31 New England Patriots Lowell Lotulelei DT Utah 32 Dallas Cowboys Gareon Conley CB Ohio State

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

As always, the Browns need a quarterback. In typical Cleveland fashion, however, there are no quarterbacks in this class who remotely justify being a No. 1 overall pick. The Browns could talk themselves into someone like Deshaun Watson or Mitch Trubisky, but it'd border on insane taking either at No. 1 with the the talent on the board.

The Browns need basically everything. Starting with Myles Garrett is a great rebuilding chip. Garrett and Jonathan Allen will likely vie for the top selection, and it's really a matter of stylistic preference. Garrett is double-digit sacks waiting to happen on a yearly basis, a naturally gifted athlete who is only going to improve as his body fills out.

Allen has a bigger frame but wins with a combination of elite power and surprising strength. He can play inside and outside, and his versatility will be attractive. I just think Garrett is a better prospect.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jonathan Allen, DL , Alabama

The 49ers defense sorely misses a Justin Smith type. Allen can be just that—a guy who could either provide you with double-digit sacks on the edge or do the dirty work in the middle.

It's unclear if head coach Chip Kelly will be back in San Francisco next season, so we may have to wait to see the direction the 49ers go here. But Allen-Garrett seems like the smartest way for this draft to play out.

Allen can fit on any defensive line regardless of scheme, and he'd go a long way toward fixing a completely broken 49ers run defense.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU

The Jaguars failed to build via their passing game. Yes, failed. They drafted a slew of young receivers and a big-armed quarterback and still can't even reach 20 points per game. Blake Bortles is one of the NFL's worst starting quarterbacks, which has hampered the development of Allen Robinson—a potential perennial Pro Bowler watching passes sail over his head.

Maybe it's time for the new regime to start building with the run. Fournette would instantly invigorate a rushing attack that got its most consistent production from the quarterback. Bortles has four carries of 20-plus yards this season; Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon have two combined.

Offensive line play is a major factor in the Jags' offensive struggles, but there aren't any foundational tackles in this class. Fournette may struggle a bit as a rookie if they can't improve up front. This is just a long-term play, given Fournette is arguably the most talented running back to leave college this decade.

4. Chicago Bears: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Two Tigers in the top five. Is it any wonder Les Miles is no longer in Baton Rouge? Adams on tape reminds you almost of a bigger, stronger Tyrann Mathieu. Honey Badger is a little quicker and has more of a propensity for big plays—especially with the ball in his hands—but Adams is the same type of dynamic game-changer in the secondary.

He is the best run-defending safety in the nation, possessing linebacker-line instincts that help him get into the box. While many run-first safeties have a tendency to be a step slow or struggle with coverage assignments, Adams is close to a complete package. He'll need to improve in some technique areas, but he has the speed and mental wherewithal to make it happen.

The Bears need help in a ton of places on defense, and Adams is a good start.

5. Tennessee Titans: Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan

Peppers is perhaps the most unique prospect in this class. He's a positionless hybrid, a guy you can't ever settle on loving at one spot because he's so naturally good at everything. Size is the problem at linebacker. Top-end speed is a concern at safety or cornerback.

There's some Thomas Davis, some Mathieu, some Deone Bucannon—it's really hard to tell where Peppers goes from an NFL career standpoint. That makes him terrifying in some respects and thrilling in another.

What's clear is this kid has so many natural gifts as a defender that it's hard to see him fail.