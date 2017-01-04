Carl Lawson Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Auburn edge-rusher Carl Lawson announced on Wednesday that he has declared for the 2017 NFL draft.

Thank you to the whole AU family for your love and support. Please send prayers my way as I embark on this new journey to the #NFL #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/3n33DVgIvS — carl lawson (@carllawson55) January 4, 2017

Lawson, a junior, accumulated 30 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss during the regular season. Matt Miller of Bleacher Report wrote in late November that Lawson has "become one of the best edge players in the country" and added, "he has a firm Round 1 grade if his health checks out."

He also wrote that Lawson's NFL comparison is Miami Dolphins star defensive end Cameron Wake.

B/R's Barrett Sallee offered up a different perspective on Lawson:

Carl Lawson is a terrifying individual — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 30, 2016

Opposing quarterbacks would agree. So would Lawson's head coach, more than likely.

"Carl has been one of our top players, one of the best players in college football," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn told Matthew Stevens of the Montgomery Advertiser in November. "He's stayed healthy this year and been a big-time impact player."

His health will be a factor going forward and may be a concern for teams, as Lawson dealt with ACL and hip issues early in his career. He also "has work to do to improve against the run" according to Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, though he showed in 2016 he can be a major factor rushing the passer.

And his work ethic shouldn't be a question.

"Carl is obsessive compulsive about the game of football," Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said in September, per Wesley Sinor of AL.com. "He's harder on himself than any of us could ever be. He thinks that if they throw it 10 times that he ought to have six sacks, and that's a good thing."

That's the sort of intensity and drive NFL teams want out of draft picks. Lawson appears to be a pretty safe bet as an early-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

