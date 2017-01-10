Deshaun Watson Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Life without quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to start now for the Clemson Tigers after the junior declared for the 2017 NFL draft just minutes after beating Alabama 35-31 in the CFP National Championship.

"I think it's my time to go. Kind of end it with a bang," said Watson, per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press.

Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. He added 43 rushing yards and another TD on the ground. Watson was named offensive MVP for his efforts.

Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network noted Watson's stats in two games against Alabama:

Deshaun Watson, 2 games vs Alabama:



944 yards total offense

8 TD — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 10, 2017

Watson has electrified the Clemson offense in each of his last two seasons, which included a third-place finish in the 2015 Heisman Trophy voting.

The dual-threat signal-caller can do it all and amassed over 9,000 passing yards and almost 2,000 rushing yards as a starter over the past two seasons:

After leading Clemson to the national title game in 2015, Watson followed it up by exacting revenge on the Crimson Tide and leaves college a champion.

His ability to throw the deep ball along with the athleticism to extend the play and become a rushing threat makes Watson one of the most appealing prospects in college football.

Walter Football rated Watson as the No. 3 quarterback who could enter the 2017 draft behind Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky.

However, neither of them have had the same success as Watson at the collegiate level.

While he's one of the best quarterbacks in college, Watson might not hear his name called until later in the draft, per Charlie Campbell of Walter Football:

I surveyed teams around the league to see where their initial draft grades were for Watson. Two playoff teams told me they had third-round grades on Watson. One said it was on the low end as a third- to fourth-rounder. Another playoff team told Walt that they had a third-round grade on Watson. Two other teams said they had second-round grades on Watson. One team thought that Watson still could be a late first-round pick, similar to Teddy Bridgewater, because of the dire need at the position across the NFL.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller highlighted both Watson's strengths and weaknesses:

My notes on Watson are so bipolar. Love his toughness, leadership, athleticism. Wish he were more accurate, pocket patient — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2017

After a performance like Monday's, it's hard to imagine Watson not sneaking into the top 32 picks. Even if Watson isn't selected in the first round, he still will have a chance to wow the NFL with his dynamic skill set.