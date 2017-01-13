Cam Robinson Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson will forgo his senior season with the Crimson Tide to enter the 2017 NFL draft.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com passed along word of the tackle's decision from Tide head coach Nick Saban on Friday.

Robinson arrived at Alabama as one of the most highly touted prospects in the country. Scout ranked him as the No. 2 overall recruit and the best offensive tackle in the 2014 class.

Although he's flashed that high-end upside over the past three years with the Tide, he's lacked consistency and, in turn, still possesses some untapped potential. Becoming more reliable on a play-to-play basis will be his biggest key to success when he eventually reaches the next level.

The fact he hasn't been able to put everything together yet left his draft stock in a bit of limbo during the latter stages of the season. He's a fringe top-10 talent based on what he could become, but not everybody is convinced at this stage.

Jason Fletcher of Inquisitr News isn't convinced Robinson deserves a Round 1 grade:

Watching tape on Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson today. I don't see a first-round pick. Needs to use his hands better in pass pro. — Jason Fletcher (@JasonFletcher25) November 11, 2016

However, Chase Goodbread of NFL.com noted the lineman did receive a Round 1 grade.

Questions about his ability to protect the quarterback were also raised by Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com in August:

Robinson's biggest issue shows up in pass protection. He has a tendency to overextend and get caught off balance. He shows the ability to drop his weight and bend at the knees but there are too many examples of him bending at the waist in the games I studied. There are also a few instances where he is late off the ball, undersets and is forced to reach and grab edge rushers instead of squaring them up. I believe both of these issues are correctable.

In addition, there are some off-field concerns after he was arrested in May on weapons and drug charges, though the Monroe, Louisiana, district attorney opted against prosecution in the case.

Now that Robinson has made his NFL decision official, his stock will be one of the most intriguing to track in the coming months. High-end offensive tackles are among the most valuable prospects, and he definitely fits the bill when playing his best football.

His placement on the big board could shift rather dramatically, though. A strong draft process could put him atop the tackle rankings and make him a possible top-five selection. If he struggles, however, his place in Round 1 could be threatened.

Ultimately, there's room for so much movement because his college tape showed reasons for both optimism and concern. It makes him a boom-or-bust prospect as he gets ready to make the jump.