C.J. Prosise Injury: Seahawks RB Ruled Out vs. 49ers with Shoulder Injury

While not a surprise, Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise will not be on the field for the team's regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers due to his injured shoulder.

According to Stephen Cohen of the Seattle Post Intelligencer, Prosise has been officially ruled out for Week 17.

Prosise hasn't played since Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he injured his scapula. NFL.com's Mike Garafolo reported the 22-year-old was likely to miss at least eight weeks.

Per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday the team was still a "couple weeks away" from determining whether Prosise would be able to return in the postseason.

Prosise was having a solid debut season before he got injured. He had 172 yards on 30 carries and 208 receiving yards on 17 catches.

The third-round pick out of Notre Dame began the year in a limited role, but he assumed the starting spot in a Week 10 win over the New England Patriots that saw him accumulate 153 total yards. He then rushed for a 75-yard touchdown the following week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but disaster struck soon after.

Prosise suffered a scapula injury in the same game, which landed him on the shelf and kept him out of action for weeks.

Thomas Rawls figures to be the lead back in Prosise's absence. Rawls took on a starting role when Marshawn Lynch was injured last season and became the lead back once again upon returning from injury this season when Prosise landed on the injured list.

In addition to Rawls, rookie Alex Collins is likely to receive more opportunities. Neither Rawls nor Collins is a top-flight pass-catcher like Prosise, though, which takes a dimension away from Seattle's offense.

Because of that, quarterback Russell Wilson will be forced to rely on his deep and talented receiving corps headlined by Doug Baldwin and tight end Jimmy Graham.

Being without a versatile weapon like Prosise takes away a dynamic aspect of Seattle's offense, but with several other playmakers as well as an elite defense, the Seahawks figure to remain among the NFL's top teams regardless.

The Seahawks are still playing for a first-round bye, though they also need the Atlanta Falcons to lose. They may be able to pull their foot off the gas pedal and still come away from Week 17 with a win over the lowly 49ers.

