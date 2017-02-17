Ryan Raburn Signs Minor League Contract with Reds, Includes MLB Camp Invitation

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds and veteran outfielder Ryan Raburn agreed to a minor league deal on Friday.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported Raburn's deal with the Reds, which also includes an invitation to camp with the MLB club. C. Trent Rosencrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer confirmed the deal.

Raburn, 35, spent the 2016 season with the Colorado Rockies. He hit .220/.309/.404 with nine home runs and 30 runs batted in, appearing in 111 games. He started a little under half of those contests, with most of his appearances coming via pinch-hitting assignments.

In the second half of the season, the Rockies utilized Raburn at first base occasionally.

“It’s been a tough year, even with all of the grinding and work I’ve put in,” Raburn told reporters.

Raburn spent the previous three seasons with the Cleveland Indians after playing for the Detroit Tigers in his first seven. He has mostly played outfield as his career has gone on, but he played second base extensively early in his career.

The Reds will more than likely keep Raburn in the outfield and bank on his historic volatility at the plate producing a solid 2017. His year-to-year performance has become so inconsistent that Jeff Sullivan of FanGraphs labeled him the most volatile hitter in baseball history.

"Ryan Raburn hasn’t made a lot of sense in ages," Sullivan wrote. "That doesn’t make him any more or less valuable. It just gives him one of the weirder careers the game has ever seen. I’m sure he’s known for a good while he wasn’t on track to be a Hall-of-Famer. I’m sure he’s come to terms with that. This isn’t the worst kind of fallback, if all you want is to make yourself memorable."

Raburn's minus-0.2 WAR last season was the third time in five seasons he's been negative. In the other two, he's put up a very solid combined WAR of 3.8—representing more than half of his career total.

The Reds provide Raburn with an opportunity to play everyday, since they are still in the throes of a rebuild after going 68-94 in 2016. Scott Schebler is penciled in as Cincinnati's starting right fielder after hitting .265/.330/.432 last season, but Raburn gives the team insurance off the bench.

Given his recent history of odd-year success, perhaps Raburn has one last good year in him. If not, it's a low-cost platoon signing that doesn't hurt the Reds one bit.