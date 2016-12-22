Edwin Encarnacion to Indians: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Over the last five years, Edwin Encarnacion has hit 193 home runs while emerging as one of MLB's most reliable power bats. The Cleveland Indians will hope he'll continue that pace for at least another three years.

Encarnacion agreed to a three-year deal with a club option for a fourth, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman. Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan confirmed the news and added the deal is worth $65 million total, including a $5 million buyout on the club option.

According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the deal could reach $80 million if the fourth-year option is exercised.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that nabbing Encarnacion should keep the Indians in the American League pennant race:

The #Indians have been in hot pursuit of Edwin Encarnacion all winter, and if they can sign him, we can anoint them 2017 AL Central champs — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 23, 2016

Encarnacion spent the past seven-plus seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays after being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in a 2009 deal.

Inconsistent and somewhat maligned during his time in Cincinnati, Encarnacion emerged as a star north of the border. He has made three of the last four American League All-Star teams, belted no fewer than 34 home runs in any of the last five seasons and tied with David Ortiz for the AL lead in RBI (127) in 2016.

“There have been a lot of ups and down in the last six years in my career here with Toronto,” Encarnacion said, per John Lott of Blue Jays Nation. “But it’s more good things that happened to me than bad things happened. So I feel good, the way I've been for this organization, and I feel very proud."

Encarnacion and Jose Bautista have anchored the middle of a Blue Jays lineup that's reached the postseason each of the last two years. Most expected Toronto to attempt to bring Encarnacion back, but even he seemed resigned to his tenure ending late in 2016.

“You feel sad because I want to be here, but it's not my decision,” Encarnacion said. “Now we have to wait and see what's going to happen."

While it's always risky to lock in a player approaching his 34th birthday on a long-term deal, Encarnacion showed no signs of slowing in 2016. He matched a career high with 42 home runs, producing a .263/.357/.529 slash line. His peripherals were slightly down from last season, but Encarnacion played in 160 games for the first time in his career.

What's more, the Blue Jays also showed more of an interest in getting him out into the field. Encarnacion nearly split his first base and designated hitting duties down the middle, which could provide Cleveland with a blueprint. He's still a mostly dreadful fielder—Encarnacion has produced a positive defensive rating just once in his career—but getting him to border on passable would help.

With the Indians, Encarnacion will look to bolster the reigning AL champs' offerings at the plate one year after they pined for some extra power.

Cleveland ranked 10th out of 15 AL teams in total home runs, and that mark stands to improve quite a bit if Encarnacion can replicate the success he experienced in Toronto.