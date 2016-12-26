Fantasy Football Week 16: Takeaways from the Weekend's Action

Before you mock the validity of the argument, let's evaluate if Travis Kelce is a candidate to become the top tight end for fantasy purposes in 2017.

The Kansas City Chiefs' top target tallied 160 yards against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night and has at least 100 yards in five of his past six games (six overall) this season.

Kelce now has a career-best 1,117 yards and 84 receptions on the season. Since Week 7, only the Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson has more than Kelce's 865 yards during this stretch.

The New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski certainly has more scoring upside than Kelce, yet he has a troubling injury history and endured another season-ending injury.

The Washington Redskins' Jordan Reed has dealt with a disconcerting series of concussions in his career, as well as other injuries.

This isn't to eliminate these elite options from the discussion for the top pick at the position next year, but rather highlight the realistic angle for Kelce as the top asset at this shallow market next season.

The Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen has a record three straight 1,000 seasons but is turning 32 in March, while Kelce is 27.

Among the best after-the-catch weapons in the NFL and an emergent focus of Kansas City's offense, Kelce is an entirely intriguing commodity for 2017 and a real candidate as the top option among tight ends.