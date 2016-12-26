Fantasy Football Week 16: Takeaways from the Weekend's Action

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images
The San Francisco 49ers' feature back Carlos Hyde suffered a torn MCL on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The injury clearly means Hyde won't play in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks, meaning tailbacks Shaun Draughn and DuJaun Harris will split the workload. Harris was productive in Hyde's place in a spot start in Week 9, yet it appears Draughn is the key candidate to consume a meaningful majority of work given he netted 16 touches and 65 total yards this past Saturday in the win over the Rams.
We're not enthused with either option, but Draughn earns some interest as a flier at flex in deeper formats and daily fantasy competition for the final game, especially in points-per-reception formats given his receiving pedigree.
It's possibly more relevant to offer some context for Hyde's season, as we at least learned he can be a productive and bankable fantasy asset after an injury-plagued 2015 cast doubt over his ability to return value on a consistent basis. The Ohio State product finishes his 2016 effort with some surprisingly impressive fantasy metrics, as he's 14th in total fantasy points among tailbacks and 12th in per-game production in ESPN standard formats.
Questions over his ability to endure a heavy workload were answered, as Hyde tallied 18.7 touches per game—13th in the NFL—resulting in 88.5 scrimmage yards per game and nine touchdowns.
If Chip Kelly remains at the helm of the team for next season, there is real reason to invest in Hyde as a high-end RB2 in 2017. While Kelly's debut in San Francisco didn't lead to much real success, his snap-happy system has generally proven fantasy-friendly for tailbacks and certainly for Hyde.
Data such as fantasy points, scrimmage and touch rates sourced from an ESPN database.