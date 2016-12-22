Fantasy Football Week 16: Weekly Fantasy Trends Report

« Prev
1 of 7
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Fantasy Football Week 16: Weekly Fantasy Trends Report
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
988
Reads
0
Comments

It's title time in the realm of imaginary football competition. We've endured disappointing production, bad beats and injuries—well, not personally, but to our fantasy teams—throughout the long campaign. Now it's all about fine-tuning our rosters with respect to maximizing production during this upcoming weekend of NFL action. 

With injuries afflicting the backfields in Minnesota, San Diego and with the New York Jets, we're left with a series of decisions to deduce before Saturday's rich slate of games. Despite facing a New England Patriots defense that has allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league, we're still into starting shares of the Jets' Bilal Powell, for example, given his rare ability and upside in the receiving phase.

We find a revival for a superstar receiver on the Houston Texans—as DeAndre Hopkins might finally have some help under center. It's time to trust Nuk again.  

We cover these topics and more in canvassing the league for actionable fantasy counsel. As always, please share your thoughts and lineup questions in the comments.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.