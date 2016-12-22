Fantasy Football Week 16: Weekly Fantasy Trends Report

Every point counts during this win-or-go-home week in fantasy football. The most matchup-driven position in fantasy is team defense and special teams. With that in mind, here are some streaming options at the D/ST position that are available in more than half of ESPN leagues.

San Diego Chargers

We're breaking our ownership qualification to include the Bolts defense, but given they are rostered in 50.4 percent of ESPN leagues as of Wednesday night, it's a forgivable bend. The upside for this group is somewhat obvious, as their opponent, the winless Cleveland Browns, claim an inept offense scoring just 1.37 points per drive, the lowest rate in the AFC and 31st in the NFL.

The Browns have turned the ball over on 13.5 percent of opposing drives, above the league-average clip of 11.2 percent. San Diego is fifth in the NFL in pressure rate—defined as creating a hit, hurry or sack on opposing passers—at 30.5 percent of enemy dropbacks. Edge menace Joey Bosa has at least a half-sack in four straight games and is on a historic pressure pace, per Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke:

Bosa had 1 sack+5 hurries today. He remains on a historic pace with the most pressures for anyone in their 1st 10 games in the past decade pic.twitter.com/MuaOma4de6 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) December 19, 2016

This pattern of persistent pressure is particularly relevant for this matchup given the Browns' Robert Griffin III rates 27th in passer rating under pressure this season and has completed just 35.7 percent of his attempts from a dirty pocket while taking a sack on 40.7 percent of his attempts in these scenarios—the highest rate of any passer with at least 10 attempts under pressure.

Tennessee Titans

Available in 80 percent of ESPN leagues, the Titans D/ST could enjoy a meeting with a suspect Jacksonville offense. The Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles produced just 92 passing yards on 28 attempts last week. For the math majors among us, that is just 3.3 yards per attempt. For the historians, it's the fewest yards on as many as 28 attempts since Charlie "Clipboard Jesus" Whitehurst in 2014.

The Titans have blitzed opposing passers on 34.9 percent of dropbacks on the campaign, sixth-most in the NFL. Bortles' passer rating when blitzed this season is 69.3, 30th in the NFL. Bortles has thrown a pick on 3.6 percent of his attempts when facing the blitz, third-highest in the NFL. Add up these advanced metrics, and we find a simple suggestion to stream this defense in Week 16.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have produced at least seven fantasy points in five of their past seven outings and claim the league's highest sack-per-dropback rate since Week 10 at 9.2 percent—well above the league-average rate of 5.2 percent over this sample. The Baltimore Ravens have averaged a paltry 1.58 points per drive on the road this season, 18.9 percent lower than league-average scoring efficiency. As home favorites with a successful recent surge in pass-rush production, Pittsburgh is a sneaky streaming option.