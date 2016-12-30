Fantasy Football Week 17: Friday's Daily Fantasy Market Report

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

At the beginning of the week, it was made clear that this was the worst week in fantasy football (in my opinion), and these ever-so-continuous playing-time fluctuations among players on different teams prove just that.

Between players not practicing and the teams having no motivation to play them, players being put on injured reserve and teams with nothing to play for, you may have to start me this week at quarterback in DFS.

And hey, while I can throw the ball a quarter-mile (or is that Uncle Rico?), my shoulder is still recovering from labrum surgery.

So, a potential alternative could be Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch (who we'll discuss in a later slide).

Running back is looking increasingly volatile this week—I wish LaDainian Tomlinson could come out of retirement for one week.

Well, let's talk some crazy football stuff and go nuts in the last week of the NFL regular season.

No, I cannot believe it is already here.