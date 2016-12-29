Fantasy Football Week 17: Weekly Fantasy Trends Report

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Week 17, also known as the worst week in fantasy football, is among us.

Nope, there is no Thursday Night Football or Monday Night Football game, we'll get everything this coming Sunday.

As we've done throughout the year, we will examine notable trends happening around Yahoo fantasy leagues and determine whether or not the respective move is the right one to make.

Compared to other weeks, there were noticeably fewer transactions heading into Week 17, but I'll rant and rave about that in the last slide.

Well, here we go—let's get ready for Week 17, also known as "rely on someone like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones to win my league" week.