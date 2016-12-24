Matt McGloin's Fantasy Outlook After Derek Carr's Injury

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left his team's Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a broken fibula, leaving only Matt McGloin and Connor Cook at quarterback.

Michael Fabiano of NFL Network reported is set to have surgery on Sunday.

Carr's extended absence is a huge blow for anyone who is using the 25-year-old QB in fantasy.

While Cook was a fourth-round pick in the most recent draft, McGloin will likely get the first crack at the starting job thanks to his experience. Still, he hasn't proved enough for his role to be secure if he struggles early.

McGloin is in his fourth season as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. He hasn't started a game since 2013 when he was just 1-5 as a starter with a 76.1 quarterback rating. He did appear in three games in relief over the past two seasons, going 35-of-51 for 271 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in this stretch.

Despite the lack of playing time, McGloin remains prepared to produce as if his job is on the line. He explained his thoughts in August, per Tom FitzGerald of the San Francisco Chronicle:

The NFL’s a production-based business. If you don’t produce, you’re not going to be in the NFL very long, especially at the quarterback position. That’s something I’ve always kept in the back of my mind. You’ve got to produce every day. You’ve got to make the most of your reps, day in and day out. In terms of who they bring in, who they draft, who they sign, that is out of my control.

He will need to produce, or else the rookie Cook could also compete for playing time.

In the best-case scenario, McGloin will be able to use his weapons to his full advantage, spreading the ball around to Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, among others. From a fantasy perspective, though, this still wouldn't put him among the top producers at his position.

Desperate owners can add him with the hope of getting middling numbers, but he shouldn't be a priority in standard leagues.