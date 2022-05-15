Bucks' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks will go back to the drawing board as they look for a fresh start next season after the Boston Celtics eliminated them from the 2022 NBA playoffs in Game 7 of the second round on Sunday.



Milwaukee had defeated the Chicago Bulls in five games during the opening round.

After breaking through in last year's postseason with an NBA championship, expectations were justifiably high for the Bucks coming into this season. But they never really hit that high gear during the regular season because of injuries, health-and-safety protocols and a feeling of coasting until the playoffs.

Despite not playing at that elite level for the entire season, the Bucks still entered the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the title. They were the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record and had the league's third-best offensive rating (115.1), per Basketball Reference.



Giannis Antetokounmpo was the steady presence around which everything else on the roster revolved. The 27-year-old had another MVP-caliber season with 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Jrue Holiday shot a career-best 41.1 percent from three-point range, and Khris Middleton was named to the All-Star team for the third time in his career.

The main core of Milwaukee's roster is under contract through at least the 2022-23 season, but there are important role players who could leave in free agency this summer.

Looking ahead to the offseason, here are the key storylines for the Bucks front office.