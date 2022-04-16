2022 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions with Lottery Odds SetApril 16, 2022
2022 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions with Lottery Odds Set
With the NBA play-in tournament wrapped up, the draft lottery odds are locked in, so draft season has begun.
The debate about the No. 1 pick remains open, and it will be a guessing game up until June 23.
Prospects are starting to declare for the draft, and that includes a handful of interesting names who will just test the waters while keeping their college eligibility.
Teams will start scheduling workouts with players shortly.
Top Five
1. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith (Auburn, PF, Freshman)
Smith may have the edge to be the No. 1 selection, as he offers the star upside rebuilding teams want and also arguably lower perceived risk than Chet Holmgren or Paolo Banchero. There is some fear about Holmgren's 7'0", 195-pound frame and lack of initiator potential, while Banchero's iso-heavy game, mid-range love and defense raise just enough questions. A year younger than Holmgren, Smith has a built his No. 1 case around elite shooting skills, defensive versatility and production (16.9 points per game) as a 6'10" 18-year-old who still has significant room to grow. With Jalen Green looking like a future challenger for the scoring title, Smith would give the Rockets another franchise player and No. 2 option to play on or off the ball.
2. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero (Duke, PF, Freshman)
As the NBA's No. 29 offense, Orlando figures to already have eyes on Banchero, particularly after he carried Duke in the NCAA tournament. Over his last 11 games, he shot 45.0 percent from three and averaged 4.2 assists per game, figures that reflect promising shooting potential and playmaking ability that can allow the Magic to run offense through the 6'10", 250-pounder.
3. Detroit Pistons: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga, PF/C, Freshman)
The Detroit offense is built around Cade Cunningham, and Holmgren would provide an elite finishing target and three-point shooting threat. But he'd also help change the Pistons' defensive identity with his signature rim protection, which led to Division I's second-best defensive box plus/minus.
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Purdue, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Some scouts think Ivey will be picked in the top three, and the Thunder might prefer to get a chance to grab a big. They'll likely try to move up regardless for Smith, Banchero or Holmgren. Ivey, however, is widely perceived to have the most star potential among the available prospects in this situation thanks to his special speed and explosiveness and improved skills for creation, shooting and playmaking.
5. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Iowa, PF, Sophomore)
The fifth pick will be interesting, with Duke's AJ Griffin having a case because of his age (18), tools and shooting and Shaedon Sharpe a wild card as a potential star despite having zero college game film. Murray could have the edge for the Pacers, however, given his unmatched production (23.5 points per game, fourth in D-I), budding development and potential fit in the Indiana frontcourt.
Nos. 6-10
6. Portland Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin (Duke, SF/PF, Freshman)
Griffin sputtered in Duke's Final Four loss to North Carolina, but he finished with one of the best freshman shooting seasons in recent memory, making 44.7 percent of his threes, 45.3 percent of his pull-ups and 62.5 percent of his attempts off screens. Scouts question his explosiveness for scoring, but he's 18 years old, 6'6" and 222 pounds with convincing shot-making, so it's worth betting on Griffin's development while banking on a high floor.
7. Sacramento Kings: Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)
The Kings need wings, and Sharpe figures to entice during workouts with 6'6" size, bounce and shot-making that allowed him to lead the EYBL in points. He did not play in college, so the lack of film implies some risk, but at No. 7, his upside should look more enticing than Johnny Davis', Bennedict Mathurin's or Jalen Duren's.
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona, SG, Sophomore)
After the top four picks, Mathurin has become one of the easier sells and fits to picture based on his 6'6" frame, explosive athleticism and proven shot-making. The Pelicans will see a plug-and-play spot-up scorer who still has room to build on flashes of off-the-dribble offense and pick-and-roll playmaking.
9. San Antonio Spurs: Johnny Davis (Wisconsin, SG, Sophomore)
The Spurs haven't seemed to take draft needs into account, so Davis feels like fair game after blowing up into a 19.7-points-per-game scorer. His three-point shot may need time, but he'll still contribute early with his physical driving, two-point shot-making and defensive toughness.
10. Washington Wizards: Malaki Branham (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)
Flashes and occasional breakout performances turned into consistent, three-level scoring execution for Branham. He seemed to figure it out over Ohio State's last 10 games, when he averaged 20.2 points on 56.6 percent shooting. Overall, Branham graded in the 94th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler while shooting 43.5 percent off the catch, 43.6 percent on pull-ups, 10-of-21 on floaters and 61.4 percent at the rim.
Nos. 11-20
11. Portland Trail Blazers (via Pelicans): Jalen Duren (Memphis, C, Freshman)
Teams know Duren's skill limitations, but in the late lottery, one figures to value his rim protection and finishing. He won't turn 19 years old until Nov. 18, so the flashes of post footwork and passing should be enough for a team to detect more offense to unlock.
12. New York Knicks: TyTy Washington Jr. (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)
The Knicks will likely do extensive homework on Washington given their questions at point guard and the fact he'll be one of the few ball-handling options in the late-lottery mix. He cooled off after an ankle injury in late January, but he demonstrated impressive passing feel, backed it up with playmaking efficiency (3.9 assists, 1.6 turnovers per game) and proved to be a highly effective scorer off the dribble with his pull-up (43 makes), floater (57.4 percent) and layup (62.5 percent at rim) package.
13. Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji (Kansas, SG/SF, Senior)
Scouts have bought in to Agbaji's breakout and shooting growth (103 three-pointers, 40.7 percent). And though he still doesn't project as a creator, his explosive finishing, bankable three-ball and defensive tools point to sure-thing contributions.
14. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)
For most of the year, Duren has widely been considered the center to target. But Williams has made it a debate with his 7'7" wingspan, shot-blocking, touch flashes and impact on winning. The Hornets could target the big man to anchor their suspect defense and give LaMelo Ball another finisher.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Jeremy Sochan (Baylor, PF/C, Freshman)
Sochan can earn minutes early with his defensive versatility and IQ to make reads and rotations. But scouts are also intrigued by his offensive archetype as a 6'9" forward who can make open shots, pass out of the pick-and-roll, attack against closeouts and actively cut off the ball.
16. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): Nikola Jovic (Mega, SF, 2003)
A 6'10" 18-year-old with 41 threes in 24 Liga ABA games, Jovic will have first-round suitors drawn to his positional size, shot-making and wing-like creation flashes. He's been convincing enough with Mega to validate last summer's breakout U19 World Cup, wherein he averaged 18.1 points and made the all-tournament team with Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey and projected 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.
17. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, PG, Freshman)
Teams looking to add more creation and speed will look at Chandler. He'd give the Rockets a point guard to take attention off Jalen Green, run pick-and-rolls, put pressure on the rim and pester opposing ball-handlers.
18. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tari Eason (LSU, PF, Sophomore)
Eason appears to have a wide draft range down to the late first round. The mid-first sounds like a safe landing spot for a team that values his toughness and versatility at both ends, even if it's hard to identify any one specialty skill. Analytics departments will advise decision-makers to buy.
19. Chicago Bulls: Blake Wesley (Notre Dame, SG, Freshman)
Teams figure to look a few years down the line and past Wesley's inefficient freshman numbers. At 6'5", he showed them an explosive first step for creating advantages, plus tough shot-making ability from all over the floor and defensive tools he used to force turnovers.
20. Denver Nuggets: Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2003)
Dieng flipped a switch in February. Still 18 years old, he is averaging 13.3 points over his last 12 games in the NBL, looking more comfortable from three and creating controlled looks in the paint off the dribble. Teams who can afford to stay patient figure to show interest in a 6'9" guard-wing who has flashed ball-handling and shooting ability.
Nos. 21-30
21. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite, SF, 2000)
Teams will be looking closely at Beauchamp's shooting because it's a key swing skill for a 6'7" wing who has a knack for scoring off the ball and defending multiple positions. He's capable when left open from three, which may be enough to earn minutes assuming his low-usage offense—transition, cutting, putbacks, line-driving—and activity carry over.
22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz): Kendall Brown (Baylor, SF, Freshman)
Teams will look to Brown to give them a jolt of explosiveness and off-ball activity from the wing. Though he won't offer creation or shooting, the Grizzlies may see athleticism, quick processing and energy that can impact games without Brown needing shots or dribbles.
23. Milwaukee Bucks: Dyson Daniels (G League, PG/SG, 2003)
Daniels didn't put up notable scoring or shooting numbers in the G League, but there is interest in his versatility. Improving his three-ball remains a priority, though it won't need to be a 40 percent shot given his projected contributions as a driver and finisher, playmaker and defender.
24. San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics): E.J. Liddell (Ohio State, PF, Junior)
Liddell's floor is the selling point, with teams seeing a surefire pro but also having questions about a 6'7" big who loves the post. Still, he made himself significantly more appealing by improving his three-point shooting and defense.
25. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers): Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee, SF/PF, Freshman)
Baldwin has a chance to win teams back during workouts, during which his shooting stroke (for a 6'9" forward) is bound to entice. Even if there are questions about his creation and toughness, a playoff team could see value in adding a frontcourt shot-maker.
26. Dallas Mavericks: Jean Montero (Overtime Elite, PG, 2003)
Montero had a strong Nike Hoop Summit after a few underwhelming practices in front of scouts. He's flashed enough quickness, handles and playmaking IQ to buy the idea that his creation will translate. And though he didn't shoot well in Overtime Elite, his four three-pointers versus the United States last Friday highlighted clear shot-making potential.
27. Miami Heat: Christian Braun (Kansas, SF, Junior)
From November to the national championship game, Braun consistently contributed transition scoring, pick-and-roll offense, spot-up shooting and defensive playmaking. He's 6'7" with plus athletic ability, so it's at least easy to picture his open-floor finishing carrying over. And though he doesn't create his own offense without a screen, his improved three-ball and passing remain promising.
28. Golden State Warriors: Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke, SG/SF, Junior)
Moore is too well-rounded to doubt after he shot 41.3 percent from three and averaged 4.4 assists per game. Teams could picture him playing the same role as he did for Duke, where he was used to facilitate or score off the ball as a shooter and cutter.
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler (Auburn, C, Sophomore)
Kessler led the nation in block percentage, and though he doesn't offer much athleticism or scoring skills, he has put an obvious emphasis on trying to add a potentially valuable three-point shot for a rim protector.
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns): Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
Most scouts have cooled on Hardy, which could lead to a buy-low opportunity. He's still a skilled shot-creator with deep range despite his inefficient season and questions about his athleticism.
Nos. 31-40
31. Indiana Pacers (via Rockets): Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, SG, Freshman)
Nebraska's 10-22 record cast a cloud over McGowens' 16.8 points per game. He'll have a chance during workouts to get teams to rethink his scoring potential and buy that his shooting is better than the 31-game sample size suggests.
32. Orlando Magic: Max Christie (Michigan State, SG/SF, Freshman)
Christie always fared better with the eye test than he did statistically. His numbers will likely stop him from climbing boards into the lottery range, but one team figures to look past the stats and instead buy his shooting stroke and fundamentally sound skill set for a 6'6" freshman.
33. Toronto Raptors (via Pistons): Ismael Kamagate (Paris Basketball, C, 2001)
Kamagate remains on teams' radars as a potential late first-round pick. He's been productive during his year in France's top league, mostly by tapping in to his 6'11" size for finishing off rolls and cuts. The confidence he shows in his post and short-range shot-making makes him more intriguing than a typical one-dimensional finisher.
34. Oklahoma City Thunder: Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky, PF/C, Junior)
Tshiebwe's limitations as a creator, shooter and athlete are obvious, but his offensive rebounding and constant activity feel translatable. And that may be enough in the second round for teams looking to add frontcourt toughness and energy.
35. Orlando Magic (via Pacers): Trevor Keels (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)
Keels' athletic and self-creation limitations are well documented, but he could check a valuable mix of boxes with 6'5", 221-pound size; pick-and-roll skills; shooting potential; and defensive tools and toughness.
36. Portland Trail Blazers: Leonard Miller (Fort Erie International, PF, 2003)
Teams showed up to Portland, Oregon, knowing little about Miller. He'll get plenty of workouts based on his play during the week of World Team practices and strong Nike Hoop Summit (11 points). At 6'11", he consistently demonstrated comfort while handling in transition, attacking against closeouts, making plays off the dribble and draining spot-up threes.
37. Sacramento Kings: Christian Koloko (Arizona, C, Junior)
Koloko should get looks in the 30s or 40s for his translatable rim-running, finishing and shot-blocking.
38. San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers): David Roddy (Colorado State, SF/PF, Junior)
Picturing a 6'6", 255-pound wing or small-ball 4 isn't easy. But with Roddy's strength, mobility, scoring versatility and efficiency (62.0 percent on twos, 43.8 percent on threes), a second-round team will gamble on his outlier potential.
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): JD Davison (Alabama, PG, Freshman)
Davison put together an impressive highlight reel of athletic plays and passing, but limited shooting range, a weak pull-up game and no signs of self-creation have made it tougher to picture him as a starting point guard. He'll receive first-round consideration from teams willing to buy his chances of improving his jumper. He projects as the same type of energy bench guard he was for Alabama.
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Wizards): Jaylin Williams (Arkansas, PF/C, Sophomore)
Leaving school now would mean Williams settles for being a second-round pick. He could also return to a program that has added three potential first-rounders in Nick Smith Jr., Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black. Williams faces one of the more interesting decisions among testing prospects. There will be appeal this year or in 2023 in the 6'10" big's passing, ability to score off drives, shooting potential and knack for drawing charges.
Nos. 41-50
41. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans): Justin Lewis (Marquette, SF/PF, Redshirt Freshman)
There is interest in Lewis' three-level scoring for a 6'7", 245-pound forward. Teams wish he was more of a defensive stopper at that size, but in the second round, they will take the improved shooting if it's real.
42. New York Knicks: Ryan Rollins (Toledo, SG, Sophomore)
We pegged Rollins as a 2023 riser before he announced he'd be leaving early. He's still in position to move up boards through June, with teams expected to rewatch tape now that they know he's entered the pool. A smooth scoring 2-guard, Rollins stood out with his perimeter shot creation (65 made pull-ups) and pick-and-roll offense, landing in the 95th percentile as a ball-screen passer.
43. Los Angeles Clippers: Terquavion Smith (NC State, SG, Freshman)
It sounds sensible for Smith to return to school to raise his 39.8 percent field-goal mark. But teams also have been willing to look past freshman inefficiency for long-term potential. And as a 6'4", 160-pounder, Smith's athleticism, shot-making and 16.3 points per game could earn him first-round looks.
44. Charlotte Hornets: Josh Minott (Memphis, SF/PF, Freshman)
Despite limited minutes and production, Minott made eye-opening plays as an open-floor athlete, passer and defender. A team should be willing to bet on his shooting development with a mid- to late-second-round pick.
45. Atlanta Hawks: Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest, PF, Junior)
The Indiana State transfer became a prospect to start thinking about during ACC play. A versatile 6'8" forward, LaRavia overall shot 61.6 percent inside the arc and 38.4 percent from three while averaging 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block per game. With his spot-up shooting, passing, post skill and off-ball scoring efficiency, a team may detect sleeper role potential.
46. Detroit Pistons (via Nets): Alondes Williams (Wake Forest, PG/SG, Senior)
Williams has fans and skeptics, with the believers willing to buy his explosiveness off the dribble and passing and doubters worried about his shooting and decision-making for a potential 23-year-old rookie. One second-round team will try to resist overthinking it and bet on his production, athleticism and crafty skills.
47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cavaliers): Jabari Walker (Colorado, PF, Sophomore)
After a slow start to the season, Walker came alive to showcase the shooting and face-up scoring that led to breakout expectations after his freshman season.
48. Sacramento Kings (via Bulls): Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana, PF/C, Junior)
Scouts understand Jackson-Davis' limitations as a shooter and ball-handler, and some teams might not care, with the belief that his athleticism, hands and scoring instincts can still translate to useful finishing and post offense.
49. Minnesota Timberwolves: Caleb Love (North Carolina, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Leading North Carolina to the national championship game didn't negate two full seasons of inefficient offense. Still, a team in the late second round may see a gamble worth taking given Love's age (20), positional tools and shot-making versatility. He shot 46.0 percent off the catch and drilled 60 dribble jumpers.
50. Golden State Warriors (via Raptors): Hugo Besson (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)
Despite inefficient numbers in the NBL, Besson remains intriguing for his confident shot-making, craftiness and streak scoring.
Nos. 51-60
51. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nuggets): Orlando Robinson (Fresno State, C, Junior)
Robinson's skill and 19.4 points per game as a 7-footer should earn him a combine invite and plenty of workouts. Plus passing and an improved three-point shot make him more draftable than last year.
52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Jazz): Julian Champagnie (St. John's, SF/PF, Junior)
For a 6'8" interchangeable forward, Champagnie has made enough jumpers through three years to get teams to bet on his potential as a shot-making specialist.
53. Miami Heat (via 76ers): Forfeited
54. Boston Celtics: Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph's, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Hall had fans around the NBA entering the season, though he didn't make a notable jump in any one area. Still, teams will show a degree of interest in a 6'7" ball-handler who averaged 5.8 assists and 2.3 threes per game. His 42.0 two-point percentage is worrisome.
55. Milwaukee Bucks: Forfeited
56. Washington Wizards (via Mavericks): Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA, SF, Junior)
Jaquez offers the type of scoring versatility and toughness that could sway teams from nitpicking his athleticism or shooting percentages.
57. Golden State Warriors: Keon Ellis (Alabama, SF, Senior)
With 67 threes and 64 steals, the 6'6" Ellis could look like a three-and-D value pick.
58. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Heat): Gabriele Procida (Bologna, SF, 2002)
A 6'6", 41.5 percent three-pointer shooter, Procida has flashed extra self-creation and shot-making versatility to draw NBA interest.
59. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies): Johnny Juzang (UCLA, SF, Junior)
Juzang's shot-making for a 6'7" forward should be enough for teams in the 50s to look past questions about his athleticism.
60. Indiana Pacers (via Suns): Dereon Seabron (NC State, SF/PF, Redshirt Sophomore)
Testing the draft process after a breakout 17.3 points and 3.2 assists per game, Seabron may get a team to bite on his combination of 6'7" size and ball-handling skills for driving and playmaking. They'll all be studying his jumper (11-of-43 on threes) during workouts.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports and Sports Reference.