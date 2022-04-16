2022 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions with Lottery Odds Set

3 of 7

11. Portland Trail Blazers (via Pelicans): Jalen Duren (Memphis, C, Freshman)

Teams know Duren's skill limitations, but in the late lottery, one figures to value his rim protection and finishing. He won't turn 19 years old until Nov. 18, so the flashes of post footwork and passing should be enough for a team to detect more offense to unlock.

12. New York Knicks: TyTy Washington Jr. (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)

The Knicks will likely do extensive homework on Washington given their questions at point guard and the fact he'll be one of the few ball-handling options in the late-lottery mix. He cooled off after an ankle injury in late January, but he demonstrated impressive passing feel, backed it up with playmaking efficiency (3.9 assists, 1.6 turnovers per game) and proved to be a highly effective scorer off the dribble with his pull-up (43 makes), floater (57.4 percent) and layup (62.5 percent at rim) package.

13. Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji (Kansas, SG/SF, Senior)

Scouts have bought in to Agbaji's breakout and shooting growth (103 three-pointers, 40.7 percent). And though he still doesn't project as a creator, his explosive finishing, bankable three-ball and defensive tools point to sure-thing contributions.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)

For most of the year, Duren has widely been considered the center to target. But Williams has made it a debate with his 7'7" wingspan, shot-blocking, touch flashes and impact on winning. The Hornets could target the big man to anchor their suspect defense and give LaMelo Ball another finisher.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Jeremy Sochan (Baylor, PF/C, Freshman)

Sochan can earn minutes early with his defensive versatility and IQ to make reads and rotations. But scouts are also intrigued by his offensive archetype as a 6'9" forward who can make open shots, pass out of the pick-and-roll, attack against closeouts and actively cut off the ball.

16. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): Nikola Jovic (Mega, SF, 2003)

A 6'10" 18-year-old with 41 threes in 24 Liga ABA games, Jovic will have first-round suitors drawn to his positional size, shot-making and wing-like creation flashes. He's been convincing enough with Mega to validate last summer's breakout U19 World Cup, wherein he averaged 18.1 points and made the all-tournament team with Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey and projected 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

17. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, PG, Freshman)

Teams looking to add more creation and speed will look at Chandler. He'd give the Rockets a point guard to take attention off Jalen Green, run pick-and-rolls, put pressure on the rim and pester opposing ball-handlers.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tari Eason (LSU, PF, Sophomore)

Eason appears to have a wide draft range down to the late first round. The mid-first sounds like a safe landing spot for a team that values his toughness and versatility at both ends, even if it's hard to identify any one specialty skill. Analytics departments will advise decision-makers to buy.

19. Chicago Bulls: Blake Wesley (Notre Dame, SG, Freshman)

Teams figure to look a few years down the line and past Wesley's inefficient freshman numbers. At 6'5", he showed them an explosive first step for creating advantages, plus tough shot-making ability from all over the floor and defensive tools he used to force turnovers.

20. Denver Nuggets: Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2003)

Dieng flipped a switch in February. Still 18 years old, he is averaging 13.3 points over his last 12 games in the NBL, looking more comfortable from three and creating controlled looks in the paint off the dribble. Teams who can afford to stay patient figure to show interest in a 6'9" guard-wing who has flashed ball-handling and shooting ability.