Ranking the Top 10 NBA Draft Prospects in the 2022 Sweet 16

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Yes, Chet Holmgren had some difficulty creating offensive opportunities for himself against an athletic Memphis squad. And yes, he still made an impact on the win without scoring in double-figures.

For an NBA team, the appeal to adding Holmgren stems from his own, specialized impact—not necessarily the traditional type fueled by 25-30-point games. His comes from rim protection, easy baskets, floor-spacing and passing.

Holmgren forced Jalen Duren, who's 55 pounds heavier and shot 59.7 percent on the season, into missing his most shots in a game all year. Holmgren practically makes every opponents' offensive possession tougher with his 7'5" wingspan around the basket, timing and IQ for positioning.

But let's not take one game against Memphis and start questioning whether Holmgren has any offensive game. He's a 7-footer who's made 40 threes (39.2 percent) and recorded 19 field goals as a transition ball-handler. He grades in the 99th percentile as a finisher, making 80.9 percent of his attempts around the basket.

Holmgren doesn't project as the type of initiator who can create his offense in the half court. His one-on-one delivery can be choppy, and he isn't the quickest with the ball in tight spaces. Unlike Paolo Banchero or Jabari Smith, he doesn't have the game for coaches to feature at the end of clocks.

However, Holmgren does have the perfect tools and skill set for optimal, complementary scoring while offering one of the highest defensive ceilings in recent memory.

In the Sweet 16, scouting eyes will be on the possessions when Holmgren is matched up with Jaylin Williams, an agile 6'10" big.