Nets' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

This season was championship-or-bust for the Brooklyn Nets, so it's time to officially declare it a bust.

Brooklyn's title hopes came to an abrupt end Monday when the Boston Celtics finished their four-game sweep with a 116-112 victory in Game 4.

The campaign started with dreams of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden dominating the league on the way to the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Those plans quickly went awry when Irving was ruled ineligible for home games because he remained unvaccinated against COVID-19, and Durant and Harden both missed time with injuries.

While rules changed and permitted Irving to play in home games before the playoffs arrived, the Nets eventually traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a move that brought them Seth Curry and Ben Simmons.

However, Simmons didn't make an appearance in the entire regular season, and his availability was a question mark at best coming into the playoffs because of a lingering back injury. He ultimately didn't play at all in the Boston series, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Simmons and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with the team to discuss the "physical and mental hurdles remaining in the All-Star's pursuit of a return to play."

Attention now turns to the offseason, and the biggest question is whether Irving will exercise his player option for 2022-23 and remain with the team, sign a long-term extension or perhaps look elsewhere as he chases the second championship of his career.

