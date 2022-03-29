2022 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions Ahead of Final Four

1 of 7

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith (Auburn, PF, Freshman)

2. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Duke, PF, Freshman)

3. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga, PF/C, Freshman)

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Purdue, PG/SG, Sophomore)

5. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Iowa, PF, Sophomore)

The 2022 draft will start with Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren ranked No. 1 on different boards across the league. It's a rare situation wherein three players may have an equal chance to be picked first (depending on the lottery results), and not because the class is missing an obvious star like in 2013.

It sounds like confidence in Holmgren has wavered a bit, at least for a No. 1 pick. Chalk it up to lingering fear about his frame (7'0", 195 lbs) but also a complementary skill set that leaves him more reliant on teammates and vulnerable to quiet offensive stretches. Smith and Banchero are better suited for lead-scoring roles.

Banchero has Duke in the Final Four after averaging 18.5 points through four NCAA tournament games. He's taken over key stretches with confident shot-making and self-creation while also getting teammates involved throughout games. It's worth questioning his iso-heavy game, ball-stopping tendencies, defensive motor and why he's fourth on the Blue Devils in box plus-minus.

We're still guessing Smith has an edge at No. 1 despite his 3-of-16 dud in a loss to Miami. It shouldn't affect his stock and projection after the season he had. It brought back memories of Franz Wagner's 1-of-10 showing during Michigan's departure from last year's NCAA tournament. The Orlando Magic are presumably thrilled they didn't overthink that single performance.

Still 18 years old, Smith just became the only freshman 6'10" or taller to make 70 three-pointers and 100 free throws. NBA teams view his elite shooting skill and defensive versatility as a translatable, valued combination. Throw in his age and room for growth, recent rebounding and passing and reputable character, and Smith may have the most going for him.