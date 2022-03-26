Kyrie Irving Intends to Sign New Nets Contract: 'No Way I'm Leaving' Kevin Durant

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said Saturday he's planning to sign a contract extension with the organization over the summer.

Irving, who's in the final guaranteed season of a four-year, $136.5 million contract and holds a player option for the 2022-23 campaign, said he wants to continue playing alongside Kevin Durant, who signed a four-year, $198 million extension in August.

"There's no way I'm leaving my man No. 7 anywhere," Irving told reporters.

Irving and Durant arrived in Brooklyn together in July 2019. It sounds like they're planning to keep that partnership going for the foreseeable future.

The effort to include James Harden as part of a Big Three didn't live up to expectations, and Harden pushed for a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of this year's deadline, which eventually happened with Ben Simmons headlining the return package.

Simmons has yet to play for the Nets while recovering from a back injury, but the team has still bounced back from a brief free fall by winning six of its last eight games.

Brooklyn also received a boost Thursday when New York City lifted its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for athletes and other performers. The rule had limited Irving to playing only in road games since he played his first game of the season in early January.

"It's a long time coming," Durant told reporters Friday. "It's an exciting time for Brooklyn Nets fans and New York fans to see one of our own back on the floor at home. It means a lot to our team, happy to have him back, and look forward to finishing the season strong. I'm glad this is all behind us."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Nets still have some work to do during the final stages of the regular season. They're three games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold the No. 6 seed in the East, which is the last berth that doesn't require the play-in tournament.

Even if Brooklyn is forced to survive the play-in route, it has enough talent to emerge as a championship contender, especially if Simmons ultimately returns and can play a key role.

Irving, Durant and Co. will attempt to keep their recent run of strong play going Saturday night when they visit the Miami Heat.

In the big picture, it sounds like the season isn't title-or-bust for the Nets since Irving is planning to remain a part of the core moving forward.