Grading Every MLB Team's 2006 Draft Haul

0 of 30

ED ZURGA/Associated Press

Unlike many of the drafts that followed, the 2006 MLB draft did not have a clear-cut No. 1 overall prospect, and the Kansas City Royals wound up selecting Luke Hochevar with the top pick after he had failed to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers the previous year and spent the spring pitching in the independent league.

Despite a lack of consensus at the top, the 2006 first round produced some legitimate star power, with Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Tim Lincecum and Evan Longoria all among the draft's top-tier prospects.

With more than a decade to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.

We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how the team did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve its roster in other ways, such as trades.

Previous draft grade articles: 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015