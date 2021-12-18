Grading Every MLB Team's 2014 Draft Haul 7 Years Later

0 of 30

Bob Levey/Getty Images

For just the second time in MLB history in 2014, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft did not sign, with left-hander Brady Aiken failing to come to terms with the Houston Astros after questions about the health of his arm arose during his post-draft physical.

Beyond that, No. 2 overall pick Tyler Kolek has still not reached the majors, and all told, a whopping 13 players selected among the 41 first-round picks have never seen the big leagues.

With seven years to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.

We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how it did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, like trades.

