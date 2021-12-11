Grading Every MLB Team's 2015 Draft Haul 6 Years Later

0 of 30

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Six years after Vanderbilt shortstop Dansby Swanson and LSU shortstop Alex Bregman went No. 1 and No. 2 overall, respectively, in the 2015 MLB draft, the two faced off in the 2021 World Series.

Breakout stars Austin Riley and Kyle Tucker were also part of the 2015 draft class, and they were a big reason their teams were playing in the Fall Classic as well.

In honor of that draft class, we've gone back through the haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.

We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how it did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, like trades.