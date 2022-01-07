Grading Every MLB Team's 2011 Draft Haul 11 Years Later

0 of 30

Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates were on the clock at No. 1 overall in the 2011 draft after a 57-105 showing during the 2010 season.

UCLA right-handers Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer, Virginia left-hander Danny Hultzen, Rice third baseman Anthony Rendon, prep right-hander Dylan Bundy and two-sport star Bubba Starling were among the top prospects heading into draft day, and those players went on to extremely varying levels of success in the big leagues.

With 11 years to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.

We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how it did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, such as trades.

