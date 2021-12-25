Grading Every MLB Team's 2013 Draft Haul 8 Years Later

Grading Every MLB Team's 2013 Draft Haul 8 Years LaterDecember 25, 2021
The Houston Astros had a big decision to make with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft, with Stanford right-hander Mark Appel, Oklahoma right-hander Jon Gray and San Diego slugger Kris Bryant perched atop most draft boards.
They ultimately chose wrong, selecting Appel, who joined a short list of top picks to never reach the majors, while Bryant went on to win 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP honors upon debuting with the Chicago Cubs.
Further down the draft, another future NL MVP was selected when the Los Angeles Dodgers took Cody Bellinger in the fourth round.
With eight years to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.
We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how it did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, like trades.
Arizona Diamondbacks
First-Round Picks: RHP Braden Shipley (1-13), Aaron Blair (1-36)
Other MLB Players: SS Justin Williams (2-52), 1B Daniel Palka (3-88), RHP Brad Keller (8-240), RHP Jimmie Sherfy (10-300)
Braden Shipley earned All-WAC second-team honors as a shortstop during his freshman season at the University of Nevada. He turned his attention to the mound after that and was viewed as a wealth of untapped potential after he logged a 2.77 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 107.1 innings as a junior.
However, he struggled to a 5.49 ERA in 100 innings over parts of three seasons in the majors, and his last big league appearance came in 2018. He split 2021 between the Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate and the Mexican League.
Aaron Blair was traded to Atlanta in the ill-advised Shelby Miller blockbuster that also sent Dansby Swanson the other way. Brad Keller was lost in the Rule 5 draft to the Kansas City Royals, where he has turned into a solid rotation piece.
Grade: D
Atlanta Braves
First-Round Picks: RHP Jason Hursh (1-31)
Other MLB Players: C Victor Caratini (2-65), C Joseph Odom (13-403), LHP Mark Marksberry (15-463)
After promoting college pitchers Mike Minor and Alex Wood quickly through the minor league ranks in previous years, the Atlanta Braves were expected to do the same with Jason Hursh after he was taken in the first round of the 2013 draft.
The 6'2" right-hander missed his sophomore season at Oklahoma State recovering from Tommy John surgery but returned strong as a junior with a mid-90s fastball and good slider. He shifted to the bullpen during his third pro season and spent multiple years in the upper levels of the minors, but things never clicked in the majors, where he had an 8.25 ERA in 11 appearances.
Victor Caratini was traded to the Chicago Cubs in the 2014 deadline deal that sent Emilio Bonifacio and James Russell to Atlanta. He has developed into a useful big league catcher, first for the Cubs and now for the San Diego Padres.
Grade: D
Baltimore Orioles
First-Round Picks: RHP Hunter Harvey (1-22), OF Josh Hart (1-37)
Other MLB Players: C Chance Sisco (2-61), LHP Stephen Tarpley (3-98), C Jonah Heim (4-129), 1B Trey Mancini (8-249), C Austin Wynns (10-309), LHP Steven Brault (11-339), RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (13-399), OF Mike Yastrzemski (14-429), RHP Stefan Crichton (23-699), LHP Donnie Hart (27-819)
It looked like Hunter Harvey and Chance Sisco were going to be the stars of this draft class for the Baltimore Orioles. Harvey was the No. 2 prospect in the system in 2015 and 2016, and Sisco claimed the No. 1 spot in 2017, but injuries kept them both from living up to expectations.
Instead, eighth-round pick Trey Mancini has found the most big league success, posting a 115 OPS+ with 107 home runs in five seasons despite Stage 3 colon cancer costing him the 2020 season.
Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is the one who got away, as he was traded to the San Francisco Giants in an under-the-radar deal prior to the 2019 season after six years in the minors. He has tallied 7.7 WAR in three seasons in the majors, including an eighth-place finish in 2020 NL MVP voting.
Grade: B
Boston Red Sox
First-Round Picks: LHP Trey Ball (1-7)
Other MLB Players: RHP Kyle Martin (9-263), SS Carlos Asuaje (11-323), LHP Gabe Speier (19-563), SS Mauricio Dubon (26-773)
With a projectable 6'5" frame, electric stuff and the athleticism to also be viewed as a prospect in the outfield, Trey Ball checked all the boxes to quickly develop into an elite pitching prospect for the Boston Red Sox.
After posting passable numbers in the lower levels of the minors, his development stalled and his pro career came to an end in 2019 after he logged a 7.58 ERA and 1.88 WHIP the previous year with 13.4 hits per nine innings working mostly as a reliever at Double-A.
The only notable name here is Mauricio Dubon, and the Red Sox traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016 along with Travis Shaw in exchange for reliever Tyler Thornburg.
Grade: F
Chicago Cubs
First-Round Picks: 3B Kris Bryant (1-2)
Other MLB Players: LHP Rob Zastryzny (2-41), OF Jacob Hannemann (3-75), RHP Zack Godley (10-288)
During his junior season at the University of San Diego, Kris Bryant hit .329/.493/.820 with 31 home runs and 62 RBI in 62 games. The Chicago Cubs made him the first hitter off the board when they passed on Oklahoma ace Jon Gray and selected him No. 2 overall.
By the start of the 2015 season, he was the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. He won NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and NL MVP in 2016 while helping lead the Cubs to a World Series title. Bryant racked up 27.6 WAR with four All-Star selections in seven seasons with the team.
There's a strong case for him being the best draft pick in franchise history.
Third-round pick Jacob Hannemann was given an above-slot $1 million bonus after playing baseball and football at BYU, but his plus athleticism never translated.
Grade: A
Chicago White Sox
First-Round Picks: SS Tim Anderson (1-17)
Other MLB Players: RHP Tyler Danish (2-55), OF Jacob May (3-91), RHP Brad Goldberg (10-303), OF Adam Engel (19-573)
In a thin draft class at the shortstop position, the Chicago White Sox managed to find a star in Tim Anderson, who was the first JUCO player off the board at No. 17 overall out of East Central CC in Mississippi.
He moved quickly through the minors, hitting every step of the way, and made his MLB debut on June 10, 2016. Less than a year later, he was signed to a six-year, $25 million extension that includes club options for 2023 and 2024. Since then, he has developed into a bona fide star and one of the faces of the franchise.
Not to be overlooked, 19th-round pick Adam Engel has also developed into a useful big league contributor on the strength of his outfield defense. He has tallied 3.5 WAR in 404 games and fits the prototypical fourth-outfielder mold.
Grade: A
Cincinnati Reds
First-Round Picks: OF Phil Ervin (1-27), RHP Michael Lorenzen (1-38)
Other MLB Players: RHP Ben Lively (4-135), RHP Zack Weiss (6-195), RHP Tyler Mahle (7-225), RHP Daniel Wright (10-315), C Shed Long (12-375), RHP Layne Somsen (22-675)
Scouts were split on Michael Lorenzen's pro future after he served as the starting center fielder and closer at Cal State Fullerton. The Reds drafted the right-hander as a pitcher and have used him in a variety of roles, including as a pinch-hitter and occasional outfielder. The Angels will now try to unlock his full two-way potential after signing him to a one-year, $7 million deal in free agency.
Outfielder Phil Ervin has seen sporadic MLB action, including posting a 100 OPS+ with 25 extra-base hits in 260 plate appearances with the Reds in 2019, but he has not come close to living up to his first-round pedigree.
The best of this bunch is undoubtedly Tyler Mahle, who went 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 210 strikeouts in 180 innings during a breakout 2021 campaign. Shed Long also exceeded expectations as a prospect, and the second baseman/outfielder was used to acquire Sonny Gray from the New York Yankees.
Grade: B
Cleveland Guardians
First-Round Picks: OF Clint Frazier (1-5)
Other MLB Players: LHP Kyle Crockett (4-111), LHP Thomas Pannone (9-261), RHP Adam Plutko (11-321), RHP Ben Heller (22-651), RHP Cole Sulser (25-741)
Clint Frazier was the first high school bat selected in the 2013 draft class on the strength of his loud raw power and solid all-around offensive game.
He was ultimately packaged along with top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield and two others, including fellow 2013 draft pick Ben Heller, to acquire bullpen ace Andrew Miller from the New York Yankees at the 2016 trade deadline. Without that trade, Cleveland probably wouldn't have made it to the World Series that year.
Kyle Crockett was a useful lefty reliever, Adam Plutko made 36 starts before he was cut loose after the 2020 season, Thomas Pannone was used to acquire reliever Joe Smith at the 2017 deadline, and Cole Sulser has found a home at the back of the Baltimore bullpen after a breakthrough 2021 season.
It's also worth mentioning that Cleveland forfeited the No. 43 and No. 69 overall picks to sign Nick Swisher and Michael Bourn in free agency. That certainly doesn't help their grade.
Grade: C
Colorado Rockies
First-Round Picks: RHP Jon Gray (1-3)
Other MLB Players: 3B Ryan McMahon (2-42), LHP Sam Moll (3-77), OF Jordan Patterson (4-109), 3B Dom Nunez (6-169), RHP Konner Wade (7-199), SS Pat Valaika (9-259), OF Mike Tauchman (10-289)
A burly 6'4" right-hander with a triple-digit fastball, Jon Gray went 10-3 with a 1.64 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 147 strikeouts in 126.1 innings during his junior season at the University of Oklahoma, jumping into the conversation to go No. 1 overall.
The Rockies grabbed him with the No. 3 pick, and by 2016 he was a regular in the team's starting rotation, going 10-10 with a 4.61 ERA in 168 innings to finish sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He never developed into a top-tier starter, but logged a 107 ERA+ in 829.1 innings with the Rockies before signing with the Texas Rangers in free agency.
Third baseman Ryan McMahon was a 4.0-WAR player in 2021, tallying 56 extra-base hits while playing terrific defense. He is controllable through the 2023 season and now stands as one of the faces of the franchise.
Grade: B
Detroit Tigers
First-Round Picks: RHP Jonathon Crawford (1-20), RHP Corey Knebel (1-39)
Other MLB Players: RHP Buck Farmer (5-156), RHP Zac Reininger (8-246), RHP Chad Green (11-336), LHP Joe Mantiply (27-816)
The Detroit Tigers traded hard-throwing Corey Knebel to the Texas Rangers in exchange for reliever Joakim Soria at the 2014 trade deadline. A few months later, they packaged Jonathon Crawford with young infielder Eugenio Suarez to acquire Alfredo Simon in an ill-fated trade with the Cincinnati Reds.
Crawford never reached the majors, while Knebel has developed into a solid late-inning reliever with a 2017 All-Star appearance under his belt. Neither trade did much for the Tigers in the short term, though the biggest mistake was including Suarez in the Simon deal.
In an interesting series of dominoes, the Tigers traded Chad Green to the New York Yankees for reliever Justin Wilson, who was in turn traded to the Chicago Cubs for Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes a few years later.
Green is now a star in the Yankees bullpen, while Candelario looks like a building block in Detroit.
Grade: C
Houston Astros
First-Round Picks: RHP Mark Appel (1-1)
Other MLB Players: LHP Kent Emanuel (3-74), 2B Tony Kemp (5-137), C Jacob Nottingham (6-167), OF Jason Martin (8-227), 3B Tyler White (33-977)
Mark Appel became just the third No. 1 overall pick in MLB history to fail to reach the majors when he stepped away from baseball in 2018. He returned to pro baseball in 2021, posting a 6.06 ERA in 71.1 innings in the upper levels of the Philadelphia Phillies system, and an uphill battle remains for him to remove his name from that dubious list.
The Astros cut their losses after the 2015 season, sending him to the Phillies as part of a five-player package to acquire closer Ken Giles.
What would the Astros have looked like with Kris Bryant as the No. 1 overall pick instead?
Tony Kemp was a quietly productive bench player for several seasons before enjoying a breakout 2021 season with the Oakland Athletics, logging a .382 on-base percentage and 3.4 WAR in 131 games. The Astros traded him to the Chicago Cubs at the 2019 deadline for veteran catcher Martin Maldonado.
Grade: F
Kansas City Royals
First-Round Picks: 3B Hunter Dozier (1-8), LHP Sean Manaea (1-34)
Other MLB Players: LHP Cody Reed (2-46), RHP Luke Farrell (6-174), RHP Kevin McCarthy (16-474), C Frank Schwindel (18-534), RHP Glenn Sparkman (20-594)
The Kansas City Royals reached for Hunter Dozier—the No. 39 draft prospect in Baseball America's predraft rankings—as a means of saving money to sign Sean Manaea with their second pick in the first round.
Manaea was a candidate to go No. 1 overall before a hip injury caused him to slip, and the Royals gave him a $3.55 million signing bonus, which was the fifth-largest bonus of any 2013 first-round pick and $1.35 million more than Dozier received.
The Royals ended up trading Manaea to the Oakland Athletics to acquire Ben Zobrist for their successful World Series run in 2015, but it was one of the first good examples of a team getting creative with its bonus money.
Frank Schwindel was released by the Royals in May 2019. The first baseman spent time with the Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics before breaking through with the Chicago Cubs during the second half last season.
Grade: B
Los Angeles Angels
First-Round Picks: None
Other MLB Players: RHP Keynan Middleton (3-95), RHP Kyle McGowin (5-157), RHP Alan Busenitz (25-757), OF Michael Hermosillo (28-847)
The Los Angeles Angels did not have a first-round pick in the 2013 draft as a result of signing Josh Hamilton to a five-year, $125 million contract in free agency after he received a qualifying offer. That quickly devolved into one of the worst free-agent signings in MLB history.
On top of that, their first selection at No. 59 overall was left-hander Hunter Green, who pitched a grand total of 16.2 professional innings before a back injury sidelined him and ultimately ended his career.
Right-hander Keynan Middleton briefly looked like a potential future closer and spent 2021 in the Seattle Mariners bullpen, but that did nothing to save what was a disastrous allocation of draft resources by the Angels in 2013.
Grade: F
Los Angeles Dodgers
First-Round Picks: RHP Chris Anderson (1-18)
Other MLB Players: 3B Brandon Dixon (3-92), 1B Cody Bellinger (4-124), RHP Jacob Rhame (6-184), C Kyle Farmer (8-244), RHP Jose De Leon (24-724)
With a solid three-pitch mix highlighted by a mid-90s fastball and a durable 6'3" frame, right-hander Chris Anderson stood out more for his floor than his ceiling in a draft class thin on college arms.
The Dodgers put the Jacksonville product on the fast track and he reached Triple-A in 2015, but his development stalled and his pro career ended in 2017. He failed to reach the majors and logged a 4.75 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 390.2 innings in the minors.
Luckily, the Dodgers nailed it with their fourth-round pick, giving Arizona high school slugger Cody Bellinger an above-slot $700,000 bonus. He exploded onto the top prospect scene with a 30-homer, 103-RBI season at High-A in 2015 before winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and NL MVP in 2019.
Grade: B
Miami Marlins
First-Round Picks: 3B Colin Moran (1-6), LHP Matt Krook (1-35)
Other MLB Players: RHP Trevor Williams (2-44), C Chad Wallach (5-142), 2B JT Riddle (13-382), RHP Tyler Kinley (16-472)
Colin Moran hit .345/.470/.544 with 13 home runs and 91 RBI in 71 games as a junior at North Carolina after starring in the Cape Cod League the previous fall. He faced better competition than Kris Bryant did at San Diego, leading some to believe he was the safer pick.
The Marlins scooped him up with the No. 6 overall pick, but he was traded to the Houston Astros the following year in a six-player deal. Four years later, he was dealt again, this time going to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of the Gerrit Cole blockbuster. He has 44 home runs over the past four seasons in Pittsburgh with a largely one-dimensional offensive profile.
Left-hander Matt Krook did not sign, honoring his commitment to the University of Oregon and slipping to the fourth round of the 2016 draft. The Marlins took catcher Blake Anderson with the compensatory pick they received in the 2014 draft, but he never reached the majors.
Grade: C
Milwaukee Brewers
First-Round Picks: None
Other MLB Players: RHP Devin Williams (2-54), RHP Barrett Astin (3-90), RHP Taylor Williams (4-122), 1B Garrett Cooper (6-182), OF Johnny Davis (22-662)
The Milwaukee Brewers forfeited the No. 17 overall pick to sign right-hander Kyle Lohse to a three-year, $33 million deal in free agency, and he had two excellent seasons for the team in 2013 and 2014 before struggling in the final year of that contract.
That left Devin Williams as the club's top selection at No. 54 overall, and while it took him some time to develop, he proved well worth the wait when he won NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2020. Armed with a lethal changeup, he has a 2.09 ERA with 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 93 career appearances.
First baseman Garrett Cooper was traded to the New York Yankees at the 2017 deadline in exchange for reliever Tyler Webb, and he has since found success with the Miami Marlins.
Grade: B
Minnesota Twins
First-Round Picks: RHP Kohl Stewart (1-4)
Other MLB Players: RHP Ryan Eades (2-43), C Stuart Turner (3-78), LHP Stephen Gonsalves (4-110), RHP Aaron Slegers (5-140), C Brian Navarreto (6-170), C Mitch Garver (9-260), OF Zack Granite (14-410)
A two-sport star who was committed to Texas A&M to play quarterback, Kohl Stewart was given a $4.5 million bonus as the first high school pitcher off the board. His elite athleticism, plus stuff, and projectable 6'3" frame was enough for him to begin the 2014 season as the No. 52 prospect in baseball.
He pitched to decent results in the lower levels of the minors but struggled to miss bats with just 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 360 innings over his first three full seasons in the organization. He eventually reached the majors in 2018 and tossed 13.2 innings for the Chicago Cubs in 2021, but he profiles more as organizational depth now than anything else.
The star of this draft class for the Twins is catcher Mitch Garver, who was the third catcher the team drafted when he was selected in the ninth round. He won Silver Slugger honors in 2019 and posted a 139 OPS+ in 243 plate appearances this past season.
Grade: C
New York Mets
First-Round Picks: 1B Dominic Smith (1-11)
Other MLB Players: SS Luis Guillorme (10-296), RHP Tyler Bashlor (11-326), SS Jeff McNeil (12-356), RHP Kevin McGowan (13-386)
First baseman Dominic Smith was the third high school hitter selected in the 2013 draft after Clint Frazier (No. 5, CLE) and Austin Meadows (No. 9, PIT), and he has developed into one of the better hitters in the class with a 113 OPS+ over the last three seasons.
He has been largely miscast as a left fielder with Pete Alonso occupying first base, and there are few players in baseball who would benefit more from the implementation of the universal DH in 2022 and beyond.
Further down the draft haul, Jeff McNeil ultimately shifted to second base and enjoyed a late-blooming breakout in his age-26 season in 2018. He hit .319/.383/.501 in 1,024 plate appearances over his first three seasons before a down year in 2021, but he is still controllable for three more years and brings plenty of valuable defensive versatility along with his plus contact skills.
Grade: A
New York Yankees
First-Round Picks: 3B Eric Jagielo (1-26), OF Aaron Judge (1-32), LHP Ian Clarkin (1-33)
Other MLB Players: SS Tyler Wade (4-134), LHP Tyler Webb (10-314), LHP Caleb Smith (14-434), OF Dustin Fowler (18-554), LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. (36-1,094)
The presence of Aaron Judge in this draft class is enough to raise the New York Yankees' grade, but it's impossible to give them an "A" when they whiffed on two of their three first-round picks.
Eric Jagielo hit .388/.500/.633 as a junior at Notre Dame but failed to come close to that production as a pro before he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in the Aroldis Chapman deal. Ian Clarkin has a 4.23 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 431.2 minor league innings. Neither player has seen MLB action.
Tyler Webb was lost in the Rule 5 draft, and then after he returned to the Yankees he was traded for Garrett Cooper. Caleb Smith was packaged with Cooper in a trade for the Miami Marlins' Michael King. Dustin Fowler was flipped to the Oakland Athletics in the Sonny Gray deal.
Crafty left-hander and 2021 surprise contributor Nestor Cortes Jr. holds the honor of being the lowest-drafted player in this class to reach the majors.
Grade: B
Oakland Athletics
First-Round Picks: OF Billy McKinney (1-24)
Other MLB Players: LHP Dillon Overton (2-63), SS Chad Pinder (2-71), 1B Ryon Healy (3-100), RHP Dylan Covey (4-131), RHP Bobby Wahl (5-161), RHP Kyle Finnegan (6-191), RHP Lou Trivino (11-341), OF Jaycob Brugman (17-521)
The Oakland Athletics packaged 2013 first-round pick Billy McKinney with top prospect Addison Russell and right-hander Dan Straily to acquire Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2013 trade deadline.
The left-handed-hitting outfielder is still bouncing around, and he found his way onto the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster in 2021.
Chad Pinder has developed into one of the better utility players in baseball and Lou Trivino served as the team's closer this past season, converting 22 of 26 save chances with a 3.18 ERA in 71 appearances.
There was a time when Ryon Healy looked like the star of this class, with a 25-homer season in 2017 after a strong debut the year before. However, he was ultimately traded to the Seattle Mariners, and his lack of on-base ability limited his value.
Grade: B
Philadelphia Phillies
First-Round Picks: SS J.P. Crawford (1-16)
Other MLB Players: C Andrew Knapp (2-53), RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (22-661)
J.P. Crawford was the first shortstop selected in the 2013 draft, and he was the No. 1 prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies system four years running from 2015 to 2018, but his offensive game never quite developed as hoped.
He was eventually traded to the Seattle Mariners in the Carlos Santana-for-Jean Segura deal, and he has developed into a solid everyday shortstop, winning the AL Gold Glove in 2020 and posting a 102 OPS+ and 37 doubles en route to 3.8 WAR last year.
Andrew Knapp has been the Phillies' backup catcher the past five years, but he's been a negative-WAR player for his career.
Grade: C
Pittsburgh Pirates
First-Round Picks: OF Austin Meadows (1-9), C Reese McGuire (1-14)
Other MLB Players: LHP Blake Taylor (2-51), OF JaCoby Jones (3-87), SS Adam Frazier (6-179), RHP Chad Kuhl (9-269), RHP Shane Carle (10-299), RHP Justin Topa (17-509)
In what will undoubtedly go down as one of the most lopsided trades in recent MLB history, the Pittsburgh packaged Austin Meadows, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz in a trade to acquire Chris Archer from the Tampa Bay Rays in the midst of an 82-79 season.
Meadows had a 117 OPS+ with 27 home runs and 106 RBI in 2021, and he was an All-Star in 2019 when he slugged a team-high 33 long balls.
Adam Frazier also developed into a solid MLB player and was an All-Star in 2021 before the Pirates sold high and shipped him to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline.
Meanwhile, Reese McGuire (to TOR), Blake Taylor (to NYM), JaCoby Jones (to DET) and Shane Carle (to COL) were all traded before reaching the majors.
Grade: B
San Diego Padres
First-Round Picks: OF Hunter Renfroe (1-13)
Other MLB Players: SS Dustin Peterson (2-50), SS Josh VanMeter (5-148), RHP Trevor Gott (6-178), 1B Jake Bauers (7-208), RHP Adam Cimber (9-268), RHP Kyle Lloyd (29-868)
One of college baseball's most productive sluggers during a breakout junior season at Mississippi State, Hunter Renfroe hit .345/.431/.620 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 RBI in 66 games to vault into the first-round picture.
He slugged 85 home runs in three seasons as an everyday player with the Padres before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in the deal that brought Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth to San Diego. He'll bring his mix of over-the-fence power and strong outfield defense to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 after he was traded by the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 1.
First baseman Jake Bauers developed into a top prospect in the Tampa Bay system after he was traded in the deal that brought Wil Myers to San Diego, but he has failed to find his footing in the big leagues. Adam Cimber has a 3.33 ERA in 224 career appearances for four different teams.
Grade: A
San Francisco Giants
First-Round Picks: SS Christian Arroyo (1-25)
Other MLB Players: 3B Ryder Jones (2-64), RHP Dan Slania (5-162), LHP D.J. Snelten (9-282), RHP Tyler Rogers (10-312), OF Johneshwy Fargas (11-342), RHP Dusten Knight (28-852)
High school shortstops have a tendency of climbing up draft boards in the days and weeks leading up to the draft, and that's exactly what happened with Christian Arroyo, who was No. 102 in Baseball America's predraft player rankings.
He developed into the No. 1 prospect in the San Francisco system at the start of 2016 but struggled in the upper levels of the minors. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Evan Longoria deal and appears to have found a home with the Boston Red Sox.
Submarine pitcher Tyler Rogers took more than six years to reach the majors, debuting at the age of 28 in 2019, but he has proved to be worth the wait. The deceptive right-hander had a 2.22 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 13 saves and 30 holds in an NL-high 80 appearances for the Giants in 2021.
Grade: B
Seattle Mariners
First-Round Picks: 3B D.J. Peterson (1-12)
Other MLB Players: OF Tyler O'Neill (3-85), SS Jack Reinheimer (5-147), LHP Tyler Olson (7-207), SS Tyler Smith (8-237), RHP Emilio Pagan (10-297), RHP Zack Littell (11-327), OF Ian Miller (14-417), LHP Paul Fry (17-507)
Few would have guessed D.J. Peterson would never reach the majors when he hit .408/.520/.807 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 72 RBI in 55 games during his junior season at New Mexico.
He further boosted his stock with a .912 OPS, 31 home runs and 111 RBI in 123 games between High-A and Double-A in his first full minor league season, but his production bottomed out the following year and he never regained his form. The 29-year-old has spent the bulk of the past three years in indy ball.
The decision to trade Tyler O'Neill to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Marco Gonzales in 2017 when they were both still prospects has been a rare win-win deal for both sides, though O'Neill took his game to another level in 2021.
Grade: C
St. Louis Cardinals
First-Round Picks: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-19), LHP Rob Kaminsky (1-28)
Other MLB Players: SS Oscar Mercado (2-57), RHP Mike Mayers (3-93), C Luke Voit (22-665)
All five of the players who have reached the majors from the St. Louis Cardinals draft class in 2013 were traded away or lost on waivers before they found MLB success.
Marco Gonzales was sent to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Tyler O'Neill in a deal that initially looked like a win for the M's but has shifted in the Cardinals' favor after O'Neill turned in a breakout season in 2021.
Rob Kaminsky was traded to Cleveland at the 2015 deadline for slugger Brandon Moss, Oscar Mercado also went to Cleveland in 2018 for a pair of prospects, Mike Mayers was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, and first baseman Luke Voit was shipped to the New York Yankees at the 2018 deadline for Giovanny Gallegos.
The emergence of O'Neill and Gallegos and the fact that those two were acquired exclusively with players drafted and developed from the 2013 class makes this one a rousing success for the St. Louis draft and development staff.
Grade: A
Tampa Bay Rays
First-Round Picks: C Nick Ciuffo (1-21), RHP Ryne Stanek (1-29)
Other MLB Players: 2B Kean Wong (4-128), 2B Johnny Field (5-158), RHP Roel Ramirez (8-248), RHP Austin Pruitt (9-278), RHP Jaime Schultz (14-428), RHP Hunter Wood (29-878)
Nick Ciuffo is part of a long, winding list of high school catchers who failed to live up to being selected in the first round, as he has hit .246/.292/.343 in parts of eight minor league seasons. He spent 2021 in the Baltimore Orioles organization and is currently a free agent.
Right-hander Ryne Stanek went 10-2 with a 1.39 ERA in 97.1 innings as a junior at Arkansas, and he began his pro career as a starter, but he has found success in the majors as a reliever. He had 21 holds with a 3.42 ERA and 10.9 K/9 in 72 appearances in 2021 after joining the Houston Astros in free agency.
The Rays rely heavily on cost-controlled, in-house talent to stay competitive, so they simply can't afford to miss on the No. 21 overall pick.
Grade: C
Texas Rangers
First-Round Picks: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-23), SS Travis Demeritte (1-30)
Other MLB Players: RHP Akeem Bostick (2-62), SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (4-130), RHP Nick Gardewine (7-220), OF Ryan Cordell (11-340), LHP Cody Ege (15-460), LHP Joe Palumbo (30-910)
After three years in the Oral Roberts starting rotation, including a junior season in which he went 9-5 with a 1.83 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 113.1 innings, Chi Chi Gonzalez was the seventh college pitcher taken in the 2013 draft.
The 6'3" right-hander debuted with a 3.90 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 67 innings in 2015, but he has struggled mightily to a 6.24 ERA in 194.2 innings in the years since. He tossed a career-high 101.2 innings with a 6.46 ERA for the Colorado Rockies in 2021.
Travis Demeritte has 136 home runs in eight minor league seasons, and he is currently on the Atlanta Braves 40-man roster, though he is still searching for MLB success.
The best pick here, and one of the steals of the draft, is shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fourth round. He has 5.7 WAR over the past two seasons, tallying 36 extra-base hits and 20 steals with strong defense at shortstop in 2021.
Grade: C
Toronto Blue Jays
First-Round Picks: RHP Phil Bickford (1-10)
Other MLB Players: RHP Patrick Murphy (3-83), LHP Matthew Boyd (6-175), RHP Conner Greene (7-205), RHP Kendall Graveman (8-235), LHP Chad Girodo (9-265), OF Jake Brentz (11-325), LHP Tim Mayza (12-355), SS Tim Locastro (13-385), OF Jonathan Davis (15-445), C Danny Jansen (16-475), LHP Matt Dermody (28-835), 1B Rowdy Tellez (30-895)
Despite failing to sign No. 10 overall pick Phil Bickford, the Toronto Blue Jays still boast 12 players from their 2013 draft class who have reached the majors.
That includes catcher Danny Jansen and reliever Tim Mayza, who are both projected for spots on the 2022 roster. Mayza had a 3.40 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 with 19 holds in 61 appearances last season.
Meanwhile, Matthew Boyd (to DET for David Price), Kendall Graveman (to OAK for Josh Donaldson) and Conner Greene (to STL for Randal Grichuk) were all used in significant trades.
The Blue Jays were awarded the No. 11 pick in the 2014 draft for failing to sign Bickford, which they used to select catcher Max Pentecost, who failed to reach the majors.
Grade: B
Washington Nationals
First-Round Picks: None
Other MLB Players: RHP Nick Pivetta (4-136), RHP Austin Voth (5-166)
The Washington Nationals forfeited their first-round pick in the No. 29 overall spot to sign reliever Rafael Soriano to a two-year, $28 million deal. He had a 3.15 ERA with 75 saves in 88 chances during his two years with the team.
Along with not having their first-round selections, second-round pick Jake Johansen and third-round pick Drew Ward both failed to reach the big leagues.
Right-hander Nick Pivetta has carved out a role in the big leagues and flashed the potential for more, but he never threw a pitch for the Nationals. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2015 trade deadline in exchange for Jonathan Papelbon and cash.
That leaves Austin Voth as the only player to reach the majors for the Nationals from this class. The 6'2" right-hander has a 5.19 ERA in 163 innings over 22 starts and 51 relief appearances, and he could compete for a spot in the rebuilding club's rotation in 2022.
Grade: D
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.