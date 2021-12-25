Grading Every MLB Team's 2013 Draft Haul 8 Years Later

0 of 30

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Houston Astros had a big decision to make with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft, with Stanford right-hander Mark Appel, Oklahoma right-hander Jon Gray and San Diego slugger Kris Bryant perched atop most draft boards.

They ultimately chose wrong, selecting Appel, who joined a short list of top picks to never reach the majors, while Bryant went on to win 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP honors upon debuting with the Chicago Cubs.

Further down the draft, another future NL MVP was selected when the Los Angeles Dodgers took Cody Bellinger in the fourth round.

With eight years to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.

We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how it did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, like trades.

