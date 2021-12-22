The Worst Free-Agent Signing in MLB History at Each Position

0 of 11

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

"The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry."

That idiom is the perfect embodiment of the risk and reward that goes into shelling out millions of dollars on the MLB free-agent market.

Yesterday, we took a look at the best free-agent signing in MLB history at each position, highlighting guys like Greg Maddux (ATL), Randy Johnson (ARI) and Manny Ramirez (BOS) who helped lead their teams to World Series titles while putting up superstar-level production.

Now it's time for the opposite end of things.

Ahead we've selected the worst of the worst at each position, focusing on production relative to expectations, and more importantly relative to salary. The longer the deal and the bigger the financial commitment, the more likely a deal that went south was to earn a spot on this list.

We've also included a handful of dishonorable mentions at each position, but feel free to suggest anyone else you feel is worthy of consideration.

Off we go!