The Best Free-Agent Signing in MLB History at Each Position

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

With the current MLB free-agent market frozen amid the ongoing lockout, now is the perfect time for a look back at some of the greatest free-agent-signings in the history of the sport.

Rather than simply list the best of all time, we've taken a slightly different approach and gone position-by-position to select the top free-agent addition at each spot.

A few things to clarify before we get started.

Only outside free-agency signings were considered—no players re-signing with their previous team, no contract extensions, no trade or waiver additions.

As far as what went into selecting the top player at each position, team success played a major role. The ultimate goal of free agency is to add the missing pieces to a title contender, so guys who were that missing piece and helped their team find postseason success have a leg up on a player who had strong individual numbers but is lacking in October accolades.

Of course, individual production was still a significant factor as well, and there are multiple players on this list who didn't win a World Series during the life of their contract.

We've also included a handful of honorable mentions at each position, but feel free to suggest anyone else you feel is worthy of consideration.

Off we go!