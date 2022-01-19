Grading Every MLB Team's 2009 Draft Haul

0 of 30

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The 2009 MLB draft was headlined by San Diego State right-hander Stephen Strasburg, a pitcher many viewed as a once-in-a-generation talent.

North Carolina standout Dustin Ackley was the consensus No. 2 player in the class, followed by toolsy prep outfielder Donavan Tate and a deep collection of second-tier college arms that slotted in behind Strasburg.

Little did anyone know at the time it would be New Jersey prep outfielder Mike Trout who developed into the transcendent talent of this class.

With more than a decade to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.

We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how it did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, such as trades.

