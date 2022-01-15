Grading Every MLB Team's 2010 Draft Haul

Grading Every MLB Team's 2010 Draft HaulJanuary 15, 2022
There is not a consensus No. 1 pick in every MLB draft class, but there undoubtedly was in 2010 when Bryce Harper was selected with the first pick by the Washington Nationals.
Canadian prep right-hander Jameson Taillon and Miami prep shortstop Manny Machado were the other headliners in a draft class that produced a number of superstars, including Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto and Noah Syndergaard.
However, there were also three top-15 overall picks who didn't sign, and a number of first-round flops.
With more than a decade to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.
We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how it did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, such as trades.
Arizona Diamondbacks
First-Round Pick: RHP Barret Loux (1-6)
Other MLB Players: SS Zach Walters (9-271), SS Mike Freeman (11-331), RHP Mike Bolsinger (15-451), OF Adam Eaton (19-571), 3B Stephen Cardullo (24-721), LHP Keith Hessler (28-841)
The D-backs opted against signing No. 6 overall pick Barret Loux after injury concerns arose about his throwing shoulder, and he was ultimately declared a free agent by Major League Baseball. He signed with the Texas Rangers but never reached the majors.
The clear standout in this group is outfielder Adam Eaton with 18.4 WAR in 10 seasons. However, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox in a three-team deal that brought slugger Mark Trumbo to Arizona before he established himself as an everyday MLB player.
Outfielder Ty Linton received a $1.25 million bonus in the 14th round, but he failed to advance beyond the Low-A level.
Grade: D
Atlanta Braves
First-Round Pick: SS Matt Lipka (1-35)
Other MLB Players: OF Todd Cunningham (2-53), SS Andrelton Simmons (2-70), IF Phil Gosselin (5-164), 3B Joey Terdoslavich (6-194), LHP Chasen Shreve (11-344), IF Brandon Drury (13-404), C Evan Gattis (23-704),
The Braves surrendered the No. 20 pick to sign reliever Billy Wagner in free agency, and compensatory round selection Matt Lipka has yet to reach the majors, though he was still active in 2021 playing in the upper levels of the Arizona and Milwaukee systems.
Defensive whiz Andrelton Simmons spent three seasons as Atlanta's starting shortstop, winning Gold Glove Awards in 2013 and 2014 while racking up an impressive 15.9 WAR in 499 games. The Braves flipped him to the Angels prior to the 2016 season in exchange for Erick Aybar and top pitching prospects Sean Newcomb and Chris Ellis.
Late-round steal Evan Gattis took a circuitous path to the big leagues, but still ended up slugging 139 home runs with a 111 OPS+ in six seasons.
Grade: B
Baltimore Orioles
First-Round Pick: SS/3B Manny Machado (1-3)
Other MLB Players: RHP Parker Bridwell (9-268), RHP Scott Copeland (21-628), RHP Tim Adleman (24-718)
There's not much depth to this draft haul, but the Orioles knocked it out of the park when they took Manny Machado with the No. 3 overall selection.
The Miami prep standout debuted at the age of 20, and a year later he was an All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and top 10 in AL MVP voting. All told, he compiled 31.9 WAR in seven seasons in Baltimore, the 19th-highest total in franchise history.
Right-hander Parker Bridwell went 10-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 20 starts with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, but he pitched just 6.2 more innings in the majors after that season.
Grade: A
Boston Red Sox
First-Round Pick: 3B Kolbrin Vitek (1-20), OF Bryce Brentz (1-36), RHP Anthony Ranaudo (1-39)
Other MLB Players: RHP Brandon Workman (2-57), SS Garin Cecchini (4-143), OF Henry Ramos (5-173), RHP Jason Garcia (17-533)
Despite the fact that he was the team's third first-round selection, LSU right-hander Anthony Ranaudo was the headliner of this draft class, and his $2.55 million signing bonus was more than the other two first rounders received combined.
He began the 2011 season as the No. 67 prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America, but he failed to deliver on his top-of-the-rotation upside.
Infielder Kolbrin Vitek hit .361/.450/.691 with 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 68 RBI in 58 games as a junior at Ball State, but he posted a middling .682 OPS in four minor-league seasons and failed to advance beyond Double-A.
A few solid years out of the Boston bullpen from right-hander Brandon Workman are not enough to save this class from an "F" grade.
Grade: F
Chicago Cubs
First-Round Pick: RHP Hayden Simpson (1-16)
Other MLB Players: OF Matt Szczur (5-160), LHP Eric Jokisch (11-340), SS Elliot Soto (15-460), RHP Dallas Beeler (41-1,240)
Right-hander Hayden Simpson checked in at No. 191 on Baseball America's list of the top 500 draft prospects leading up to draft day, making him the biggest reach of the first round. The Southern Arkansas product played just two seasons of affiliated ball, struggling to a 6.42 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 161.1 innings before he was released prior to the 2013 campaign.
Outfielder Matt Szczur played baseball and football at Villanova, and he was a legitimate NFL prospect before he was selected in the fifth round and decided to turn his full attention to the baseball diamond. He developed into a useful fourth outfielder and solid pinch-hitter before he was traded to San Diego in 2017.
Despite finding little success stateside, left-hander Eric Jokisch has spent the past three years pitching in the KBO where he has established himself as one of the league's best pitchers. In 2021, he went 15-9 with a 2.98 ERA in 175.1 innings for the Kiwoom Heroes.
Grade: F
Chicago White Sox
First-Round Pick: LHP Chris Sale (1-13)
Other MLB Players: RHP Jake Petricka (2-63), RHP Addison Reed (3-95), 1B Andy Wilkins (5-158), 1B Rangel Ravelo (6-188), SS Tyler Saladino (7-218)
During an overpowering junior season at Florida Gulf Coast University, left-hander Chris Sale went 11-0 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 146-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 103 innings, tossing a pair of complete-game shutouts.
After 11 appearances in the minors, he made his MLB debut on Aug. 6, 2010, and he was used exclusively out of the bullpen during his first two seasons before joining the rotation. During the five-year span from 2012 through 2016, he went 70-47 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 1,133 strikeouts in 1,015.2 innings, earning an All-Star selection and finishing in the top six in AL Cy Young voting every year.
Aside from crushing their first-round pick, the White Sox also found an impact reliever in Addison Reed, who leads all pitchers from the 2010 draft class in appearances (465) and saves (125). After a 40-save season in 2013, he was traded to Arizona for Matt Davidson.
Grade: A
Cincinnati Reds
First-Round Pick: C Yasmani Grandal (1-12)
Other MLB Players: OF Ryan LaMarre (2-62), RHP Drew Hayes (11-337), OF Kyle Waldrop (12-367), RHP Josh A. Smith (21-637)
Yasmani Grandal was the first catcher chosen in the 2010 draft. After he hit .305/.401/.500 with 31 doubles, 14 home runs and 68 RBI while reaching Triple-A in his first full season in the organization, he began the 2012 season as the No. 53 prospect in baseball.
With Devin Mesoraco already pegged as the catcher of the future, Grandal was packaged along with Edinson Volquez, Yonder Alonso and Brad Boxberger and traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for right-hander Mat Latos on Dec. 17, 2011.
The Reds went above-slot to sign outfielder Kyle Waldrop to a $500,000 bonus in the 12th round, but he played just 16 games in the big leagues.
Grade: C
Cleveland Guardians
First-Round Pick: LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-5)
Other MLB Players: C Tony Wolters (3-87), OF Tyler Holt (10-300)
Drew Pomeranz went 9-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 100.2 innings during his junior year at Ole Miss, and he was the first college pitcher chosen in the 2010 draft.
On July 31, 2011, the Rockies sent right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez to Cleveland in exchange for Alex White, Matt McBride, Joe Gardner and a player to be named, with Pomeranz pegged as the fourth piece once he was eligible to be dealt.
The left-hander has spent time with Colorado, Oakland, Boston, San Diego, Boston, San Francisco, Milwaukee and San Diego, and after making the NL All-Star team in 2016 as a starter, he reinvented himself as a reliever in 2019 and parlayed that into a four-year, $32 million deal with the Padres.
Tony Wolters was originally drafted as a shortstop, but he moved behind the plate and spent five seasons as a platoon starter in Colorado after he was claimed off waivers in 2016.
Prep catcher Alex Lavisky received a $1 million bonus in the eighth round, but he never reached the majors.
Grade: C
Colorado Rockies
First-Round Pick: OF Kyle Parker (1-26), RHP Pete Tago (1-47)
Other MLB Players: RHP Chad Bettis (2-76), SS Josh Rutledge (3-107), OF Corey Dickerson (8-260), RHP Christian Bergman (24-740), LHP Kenny Roberts (25-770)
As a sophomore, Kyle Parker posted a .794 OPS with 12 home runs as an outfielder for the Clemson baseball team, and threw for 2,213 yards and 12 touchdowns as the starting quarterback on the football team.
He left the football team to focus solely on baseball as a junior and hit .344/.481/.656 with 20 home runs to climb into the first-round picture. Despite three straight 20-homer seasons in the minors to begin his pro career, he was never able to break through in the majors, hitting .182 with a 37 percent strikeout rate in 138 plate appearances with the Rockies.
Sticking with the football theme, NC State quarterback Russell Wilson was chosen in the fourth round. He spent two seasons playing part-time in the Colorado farm system before starting his NFL career.
Outfielder Corey Dickerson was an All-Star in 2017, while Chad Bettis started 92 games in seven seasons as a member of the Rockies pitching staff.
Grade: D
Detroit Tigers
First-Round Pick: 3B/OF Nick Castellanos (1-44), RHP Chance Ruffin (1-48)
Other MLB Players: LHP Drew Smyly (2-68), C Rob Brantly (3-100), C Bryan Holaday (6-193), LHP Kyle Ryan (12-373), RHP Jeff Ferrell (26-793)
It cost the Detroit Tigers the No. 19 overall pick in the 2010 draft to sign reliever Jose Valverde in free agency, but they received compensatory picks of their own for a pair of Type B free agents at No. 44 (Brandon Lyon) and No. 48 (Fernando Rodney).
They ended up with one of the draft's most productive hitters in Nick Castellanos, and he spent four straight years on the Baseball America Top 100 list, checking in as the No. 1 prospect in the Detroit system in 2013 and 2014. He had a 110 OPS+ with 7.3 WAR in seven seasons in Detroit, and he has continued to improve as his MLB career has progressed.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell was drafted in the 43rd round of the 2010 MLB draft out of high school, but he honored his commitment to play football at Oklahoma and wound up going in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft.
Grade: B
Houston Astros
First-Round Pick: OF Delino DeShields Jr. (1-8), RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-19), C Mike Kvasnicka (1-33)
Other MLB Players: RHP Vince Velasquez (2-58), RHP Jake Buchanan (8-243)
With top-of-the-scale speed and baseball bloodlines, Delino DeShields Jr. was one of the draft's top prospects, and he bolstered his prospect status when he turned in a 101-steal season in the minors in 2012.
However, his development stalled in the upper levels of the minors, and the Texas Rangers scooped him up in the 2014 Rule 5 draft. He tallied 5.0 WAR and 111 steals in 601 big-league games.
Hard-throwing Mike Foltynewicz was traded to Atlanta for Evan Gattis shortly after making his MLB debut, while right-hander Vince Velasquez was part of the blockbuster deal to acquire closer Ken Giles from Philadelphia.
Grade: C
Kansas City Royals
First-Round Pick: SS Christian Colon (1-4)
Other MLB Players: OF Brett Eibner (2-54), LHP Kevin Chapman (4-119), RHP Jason Adam (5-149), LHP Scott Alexander (6-179), RHP Michael Mariot (8-239), 2B/OF Whit Merrifield (9-269)
A 10th-round pick out of high school, Christian Colon hit .358/.450/.631 with 17 home runs and 68 RBI in 64 games as a junior at Cal State Fullerton after serving as the captain of the US collegiate national team the previous summer.
His offensive game never developed as hoped and he ended up being a passable utility infielder, posting 1.1 WAR on the strength of his glove in 161 big-league games.
Luckily, the Royals made up for whiffing on a player who was once viewed as the second baseman of the future by finding just that in ninth-round pick Whit Merrifield. The two-time All-Star led the AL in doubles (42) and steals (40) last season, and he is a .291 career hitter with some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the majors.
Grade: C
Los Angeles Angels
First-Round Pick: 3B Kaleb Cowart (1-18), RHP Cam Bedrosian (1-29), OF Chevy Clarke (1-30), SS Taylor Lindsey (1-37), OF Ryan Bolden (1-40)
Other MLB Players: RHP Donn Roach (3-115), OF Kole Calhoun (8-264), RHP A.J. Schugel (25-774)
The Angels had five picks inside the top 50 as a result of losing a pair of Type A free agents in Chone Figgins and John Lackey, yet they failed to walk away with an impact player.
Reliever Cam Bedrosian ended up being the best of the group with a 3.81 ERA and 9.3 K/9 in 311 career appearances, while Chevy Clarke, Taylor Lindsey and Ryan Bolden all failed to reach the majors and Kaleb Cowart hit .176 with a 45 OPS+ in 406 plate appearances in the big leagues.
A solid career from outfielder Kole Calhoun saves this draft class from receiving a failing grade, but this haul should have been so much more productive.
Grade: D
Los Angeles Dodgers
First-Round Pick: RHP Zach Lee (1-28)
Other MLB Players: OF Joc Pederson (11-352), OF Noel Cuevas (21-652), OF Scott Schebler (26-802), RHP Red Patterson (29-892), RHP Shawn Tolleson (30-922)
The Dodgers gave Zach Lee a $5.25 million signing bonus—tied for the third-highest bonus in the entire draft with No. 3 pick Manny Machado—to sign him away from a commitment to play quarterback at LSU.
He failed to miss enough bats in the minors to deliver on the hype and stalled out in the upper levels of the minors, but the Dodgers were able to salvage his value when they traded him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Chris Taylor in 2016.
Meanwhile, 11th-round pick Joc Pederson developed into a leaguewide top 100 prospect and the No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers system at the start of the 2014 season. He has 148 home runs and 10.2 WAR in eight seasons, and he was part of the Braves' World Series-winning team in 2021.
Right-hander Kevin Gausman did not sign as a sixth-round pick.
Grade: C
Miami Marlins
First-Round Pick: OF Christian Yelich (1-23)
Other MLB Players: LHP Rob Rasmussen (2-73), C J.T. Realmuto (3-104), OF Mark Canha (7-227), RHP Austin Brice (9-287), LHP Grant Dayton (11-347), RHP Zach Neal (17-527), RHP Brandon Cunniff (27-827)
The Marlins struck gold in the 2010 draft, finding a pair of stars in Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto, though it's worth noting that they initially drafted Yelich as a first baseman and Realmuto as a shortstop before shifting their positions in the minors.
Unfortunately, both players wound up traded for prospects before they could help build a contender in Miami, with Realmuto bringing back right-hander Sixto Sanchez and Yelich netting a package of four high-profile prospects who have not panned out.
Mark Canha was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 2014 Rule 5 draft and then traded to the Oakland Athletics where he posted 9.9 WAR in seven seasons. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the New York Mets earlier this offseason.
Grade: A
Milwaukee Brewers
First-Round Pick: RHP Dylan Covey (1-14)
Other MLB Players: RHP Jimmy Nelson (2-64), RHP Tyler Thornburg (3-96), SS Yadiel Rivera (9-279), RHP Kevin Shackelford (21-639), 1B Jason Rogers (32-969)
The Brewers failed to sign first-round pick Dylan Covey, who honored his commitment to the University of San Diego and slid to the fourth round of the 2013 draft.
Jimmy Nelson was the No. 1 prospect in the Milwaukee system prior to the 2014 season, and he was a staple in the Milwaukee rotation for three seasons before injuries derailed his career. In 2017, he posted a 3.49 ERA with 199 strikeouts in 175.1 innings to finish ninth in NL Cy Young voting.
Right-hander Tyler Thornburg turned in a few terrific seasons out of the bullpen before he was used to acquire slugging third baseman Travis Shaw from the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2017 campaign.
Grade: C
Minnesota Twins
First-Round Pick: RHP Alex Wimmers (1-21)
Other MLB Players: SS Niko Goodrum (2-71), LHP Pat Dean (3-102), OF Eddie Rosario (4-135), LHP Logan Darnell (6-195), LHP Ryan O'Rourke (13-405), RHP A.J. Achter (46-1,395)
"He has the best changeup in the 2010 draft crop, and one area scout said it's the best he has ever seen from an amateur," wrote Baseball America of Alex Wimmers in his predraft profile.
The two-time Big Ten Pitcher of the Year at Ohio State, Wimmers failed to impress in the minors and ultimately moved to the bullpen. He made his MLB debut as a reliever in 2016 and posted a 4.38 ERA in 22 career appearances in the majors.
Outfielder Eddie Rosario was the highest-drafted player out of Puerto Rico in the 2010 class, and he has enjoyed a productive career with a 108 OPS+, 133 home runs and 13.0 WAR. He won the NLCS MVP for the Atlanta Braves in 2021 after joining the team as a trade-deadline pickup.
Right-hander A.J. Achter is the lowest-drafted player to reach the majors from the 2010 draft class.
Grade: C
New York Mets
First-Round Pick: RHP Matt Harvey (1-7)
Other MLB Players: OF Matt den Dekker (5-152), RHP Jacob deGrom (9-272), RHP Akeel Morris (10-302), LHP Adam Kolarek (11-332), RHP Erik Goeddel (24-722), LHP Josh Edgin (30-902)
At his peak, Matt Harvey was squarely in the conversation for best pitcher in baseball, starting the All-Star Game and finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2013 when he posted a 2.27 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 191 strikeouts in 178.1 innings.
After missing all of 2014 following Tommy John surgery, he returned strong in 2015, but his drop off from there was a steep one. He's now a back-of-the-rotation innings eater.
His production alone would be enough to make this one of the better draft classes, but when you add Jacob deGrom to the mix, this is a clear slam dunk for the Mets. The consensus best pitcher in the game today, deGrom has a pair of Cy Young Awards and 43.4 WAR in eight seasons.
He has work to do, but he is already building a strong Hall of Fame case.
Grade: A
New York Yankees
First-Round Pick: RHP Cito Culver (1-32)
Other MLB Players: 3B Rob Segedin (3-112), OF Mason Williams (4-145), RHP Tommy Kahnle (5-175), OF Ben Gamel (10-325), RHP Danny Burawa (12-385), OF Tyler Austin (13-415), RHP Chase Whitley (15-475), RHP Preston Claiborne (17-535), RHP Conor Mullee (24-745)
He may have been a fourth-round pick, but Mason Williams was the clear headliner of this draft class for the Yankees, and his $1.45 million bonus was the largest that the team handed out in 2010.
The toolsy outfielder was the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees system and the No. 32 prospect in baseball at the start of 2013, but he struggled to climb the ladder against higher-level pitching and ultimately flamed out, though he continues to see sporadic big league action as a backup outfielder.
Tommy Kahnle was chosen by the Colorado Rockies in the 2013 Rule 5 draft, but he eventually made his way back to the Yankees in a trade with the Chicago White Sox at the 2017 deadline.
First-round pick Cito Culver never reached the majors, though he was still playing indy ball in 2021.
Grade: D
Oakland Athletics
First-Round Pick: OF Michael Choice (1-10)
Other MLB Players: RHP A.J. Griffin (13-395), RHP Seth Frankoff (27-815)
Outfielder Michael Choice offered some of the best raw power in the 2010 draft class after hitting .383/.572/.704 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI during his junior season at the University of Texas.
He hit .285/.376/.542 with 30 home runs at High-A during his first full season in the Oakland system, and he continued to post impressive numbers as he climbed the organizational ladder before making his MLB debut as a September call-up in 2013.
The A's traded him to the Texas Rangers that offseason in a four-player deal, and he made the club's Opening Day roster. However, he hit just .184 with a 58 OPS+ in 280 plate appearances in what would be his only extended action in the majors. He has bounced around since, spending time in the KBO and Mexican League.
Right-hander A.J. Griffin was a useful arm for a few years, making 85 starts and posting a 4.34 ERA in 478.2 innings with the A's and Rangers.
Aaron Judge did not sign as a 31st-round pick.
Grade: F
Philadelphia Phillies
First-Round Pick: LHP Jesse Biddle (1-27)
Other MLB Players: RHP Perci Garner (2-77), C Cameron Rupp (3-108), RHP David Buchanan (7-231), LHP Mario Hollands (10-321)
Jesse Biddle went 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 142.2 innings at High-A in 2012, and the following year he was the No. 1 prospect in the Philadelphia system and the starting pitcher for Team USA in the Futures Game.
Injuries and ineffectiveness in the years that followed sent his stock tumbling, and it wasn't until the 2018 season that he finally made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves as a reliever. He had one terrific season out of the Atlanta bullpen before fading away.
Catcher Cameron Rupp tallied 2.9 WAR in 296 games in the majors, with a 16-homer season in 2016 and a 14-homer season in 2017.
Grade: D
Pittsburgh Pirates
First-Round Pick: RHP Jameson Taillon (1-2)
Other MLB Players: RHP Nick Kingham (4-117), RHP Brandon Cumpton (9-267), RHP Casey Sadler (25-747)
The Pirates invested a ton in Jameson Taillon ($6.5 million) and Stetson Allie ($2.25 million) at the top of their 2010 draft haul, and when that duo was joined by No. 1 overall pick Gerrit Cole in 2011, it looked like the Pirates had the makings of a dominant staff of the future.
As a result of spending so much at the top of their draft, they didn't sign their sixth-, seventh-, eighth- or 10th-round picks.
It's been a long road for Taillon, who had Tommy John surgery in 2014, suffered a sports hernia in 2015 and underwent treatment for testicular cancer in 2017. He finally broke out in 2018 when he tossed a career-high 191 innings, and he pitched well for the Yankees when healthy this past season, but he has spent more time watching from the sidelines than he has on the mound during his pro career.
Casey Sadler has bounced around in recent years, but he was quietly one of the best relievers in baseball in 2021, posting a minuscule 0.67 ERA in 40.1 innings out of the Seattle Mariners bullpen.
Grade: C
San Diego Padres
First-Round Pick: RHP Karsten Whitson (1-9)
Other MLB Players: IF Jedd Gyorko (2-59), OF Rico Noel (5-154), RHP Johnny Barbato (6-184), LHP Josh Spence (9-274), 1B Tommy Medica (14-424), C Rocky Gale (24-724)
To the surprise of the San Diego Padres front office, prep right-hander Karsten Whitson decided not to sign as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2010 draft. Instead, he questioned whether he was ready to begin his professional career and instead honored his commitment to the University of Florida.
On track to be a top pick in the 2013 draft, he suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the entirety of his junior year, and he wound up going in the 11th round of the 2014 draft after returning to campus for his senior season. He would pitch a total of seven professional innings.
After finishing sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2013, Jedd Gyorko signed a six-year, $35.5 million extension. He spent two more seasons with the Padres before he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, and he had 121 home runs and 9.2 WAR in eight seasons.
Sixth-round pick Johnny Barbato ended up getting the largest bonus in the draft class at $1.4 million.
Grade: D
San Francisco Giants
First-Round Pick: OF Gary Brown (1-24)
Other MLB Players: OF Jarrett Parker (2-74), RHP Seth Rosin (4-138), RHP Heath Hembree (5-168), LHP Mike Kickham (6-198), OF Adam Duvall (11-348), RHP Brett Bochy (20-618)
Gary Brown looked like a star in the making when he hit .336/.407/.519 with 34 doubles, 13 triples, 14 home runs and 53 steals in 131 games at High-A in 2011, and he began the 2012 season as the No. 1 prospect in the Giants system and the No. 38 prospect in the sport.
His production steadily declined as he climbed the ladder, and he ultimately stalled out at Triple-A, going 3-for-7 in his only MLB action as a September call-up in 2014.
Adam Duvall is the one that got away, as he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds at the 2015 deadline in the deal that brought Mike Leake to San Francisco.
Former NFL receiver Golden Tate was drafted in the 50th round, despite not playing baseball after his sophomore season at Notre Dame. He was also drafted out of high school in the 42nd round of the 2007 draft.
Grade: D
Seattle Mariners
First-Round Pick: RHP Taijuan Walker (1-43)
Other MLB Players: LHP James Paxton (4-132), RHP Stephen Pryor (5-162), OF Jabari Blash (8-252), IF Stefen Romero (12-372)
A two-sport standout in high school who was also a high-level basketball recruit, Taijuan Walker took off once he turned his full attention to baseball. He was a top-20 prospect in all of baseball three years running in 2012, 2013 and 2014, and he was a regular member of the Seattle rotation in 2015 and 2016 before he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks along with Ketel Marte in exchange for Jean Segura, Mitch Haniger and Zac Curtis.
Injuries limited him in 2018 and 2019, but he returned strong in 2020, and he posted a 4.47 ERA in 159 innings with the New York Mets this past season while earning his first All-Star selection.
James Paxton also developed into a solid big league starter, albeit one beset by his own injury issues.
Third-round pick Ryne Stanek did not sign, and he was a first-round pick three years later after a strong run at the University of Arkansas.
Grade: B
St. Louis Cardinals
First-Round Pick: 3B Zack Cox (1-25), RHP Seth Blair (1-46), RHP Tyrell Jenkins (1-50)
Other MLB Players: RHP Sam Tuivailala (3-106), C Cody Stanley (4-139), LHP John Gant (6-199), IF Greg Garcia (7-229), LHP Tyler Lyons (9-289), IF Colin Walsh (13-409), RHP Josh Lucas (21-649), LHP Dean Kiekhefer (36, 1,099)
The Cardinals have done as good a job as any team in baseball over the past 20-plus years of drafting and developing in-house talent, but this draft class was a rare miss.
They did uncover some gems in seventh-round pick Greg Garcia and ninth-round pick Tyler Lyons, who both signed for less than $100,000, as well as hard-throwing Sam Tuivailala, who was originally drafted as a shortstop before moving to the mound.
However, Zack Cox and Seth Blair never reached the majors, while Tyrell Jenkins was traded to the Atlanta Braves in the deal that brought Jason Heyward to St. Louis. There's enough MLB talent here overall to avoid an "F" grade, but this was not a good draft for the Cardinals.
Grade: D
Tampa Bay Rays
First-Round Pick: OF Josh Sale (1-17), C Justin O'Conner (1-31), OF Drew Vettleson (1-42)
Other MLB Players: IF Derek Dietrich (2-79), IF Ryan Brett (3-98), RHP Jesse Hahn (6-191), RHP Merrill Kelly (8-251), LHP C.J. Riefenhauser (20-611), LHP Adam Liberatore (21-641), OF Kevin Kiermaier (31-941), RHP Parker Markel (39-1,181), LHP Chris Rearick (41-1,241), RHP Mickey Jannis (44-1,331)
The Rays walked away with the biggest steal of the 2010 draft when they selected Parkland College outfielder Kevin Kiermaier in the 31st round.
His 30.7 WAR trails only Chris Sale (46.5), Manny Machado (45.2), Jacob deGrom (43.4), Bryce Harper (40.1), Andrelton Simmons (37.3) and Christian Yelich (33.4) among all 2010 draft picks who signed.
On the other hand, first-round picks Josh Sale, Justin O'Conner and Drew Vettleson all failed to reach the majors, as did second-round pick Jake Thompson. The team also failed to come to terms with fourth-round pick Austin Wood and seventh-round pick Michael Lorenzen.
Kiermaier brings up the grade, and there's plenty of volume here, but three first-round whiffs hurts.
Grade: C
Texas Rangers
First-Round Pick: OF Jake Skole (1-15), C Kellin Deglan (1-22), RHP Luke Jackson (1-45), 3B Mike Olt (1-49)
Other MLB Players: OF Drew Robinson (4-136), RHP Justin Grimm (5-166), C Brett Nicholas (6-196), IF Jared Hoying (10-316), RHP Nick Tepesch (14-436), OF Ryan Strausborger (16-496), RHP Ben Rowen (22-676), LHP Alex Claudio (27-826)
Lefty reliever Alex Claudio quietly ranks 13th in the draft class among pitchers who signed with 5.9 career WAR, posting a 3.63 ERA with 14 saves and 51 holds in 352 appearances with the Rangers, Brewers and Angels.
Jake Skole and Kellin Deglan did not make it to the majors. Luke Jackson was traded to Atlanta, where he has developed into a quality setup man. And Mike Olt was traded to the Chicago Cubs along with fifth-round pick Justin Grimm and Carl Edwards Jr. for Matt Garza.
So while there are some familiar names in this draft class, the Rangers received very little in the way of production outside of what Claudio gave them out of the bullpen for a few seasons.
Grade: D
Toronto Blue Jays
First-Round Pick: RHP Deck McGuire (1-11), RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-34), RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-38), RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-41)
Other MLB Players: LHP Justin Nicolino (2-80), RHP Sam Dyson (4-126), LHP Sean Nolin (6-186), OF Dalton Pompey (16-486), RHP Myles Jaye (17-516), RHP Danny Barnes (35-1,056)
So. Many. Trades.
While Aaron Sanchez had some good seasons as both a starter and a reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays, many of the above names were shipped out before ever making their MLB debuts.
Noah Syndergaard went to the Mets in the R.A. Dickey blockbuster. Justin Nicolino was part of the 12-player trade with the Marlins that brought Jose Reyes, Mark Buehrle and Josh Johnson to Toronto. Sean Nolin went to Oakland in the Josh Donaldson deal. And Asher Wojciechowski went to the Astros in a 10-player swap.
Top overall pick Deck McGuire failed to deliver on expectations after an impressive career at Georgia Tech, while Dalton Pompey climbed as high as the No. 30 prospect in baseball at the start of the 2015 season but failed to break through in the big leagues.
There's a lot going on here, but it's hard to call this a great draft class overall.
Grade: C
Washington Nationals
First-Round Pick: OF Bryce Harper (1-1)
Other MLB Players: LHP Sammy Solis (2-51), RHP A.J. Cole (4-116), LHP Matt Grace (8-236), RHP Aaron Barrett (9-266), LHP Robbie Ray (12-356), C David Freitas (15-446)
The Nationals were given an opportunity to draft a generational talent in Bryce Harper with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, and they didn't hesitate.
He made his pro debut in the Arizona Fall League after signing, and by early 2012, he was in the big league for good and on his way to NL Rookie of the Year honors. Through his age-28 season, Harper has 1,273 hits, 267 home runs, 40.1 WAR and two MVP awards and is undoubtedly on a Hall of Fame track.
AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray has turned out to be arguably the best pitcher in this draft class outside of Chris Sale and Jacob deGrom, but he was traded before he reached the majors in the deal that brought Doug Fister in from Detroit.
Right-hander A.J. Cole signed for way above slot with a $2 million bonus in the fourth round, and he was traded to Oakland in 2011 as part of the package to acquire Gio Gonzalez. He was re-acquired in 2013 and made his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2015.
Grade: A
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.