Grading Every MLB Team's 2010 Draft Haul

There is not a consensus No. 1 pick in every MLB draft class, but there undoubtedly was in 2010 when Bryce Harper was selected with the first pick by the Washington Nationals.

Canadian prep right-hander Jameson Taillon and Miami prep shortstop Manny Machado were the other headliners in a draft class that produced a number of superstars, including Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto and Noah Syndergaard.

However, there were also three top-15 overall picks who didn't sign, and a number of first-round flops.

With more than a decade to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.

We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how it did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, such as trades.

Previous draft grade articles: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015