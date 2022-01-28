Grading Every MLB Team's 2008 Draft Haul

0 of 30

Phil Coale/Associated Press

After selecting Vanderbilt left-hander David Price with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 draft, the Tampa Bay Rays became the first team in MLB history to pick first in consecutive drafts when they wrapped up the 2007 season with a 66-96 record.

Most draft boards featured a consensus top four for the 2008 class, with Vanderbilt third baseman Pedro Alvarez, Florida State catcher Buster Posey, San Diego left-hander Brian Matusz and Georgia prep shortstop Tim Beckham all in the running for the top spot.

With more than a decade to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.

We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how the team did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, such as trades.

