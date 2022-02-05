Grading Every MLB Team's 2007 Draft Haul

0 of 30

There was little question who the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft was going to be after Vanderbilt left-hander David Price separated himself from the pack during a stellar junior season that ended in the Golden Spikes Award.

The rest of the first round had several other hits, including Madison Bumgarner, Jason Heyward and Josh Donaldson, and the later rounds provided Freddie Freeman, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Corey Kluber.

With more than a decade to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.

We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how the team did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, such as trades.

