Grading Every MLB Team's 2007 Draft Haul

Grading Every MLB Team's 2007 Draft HaulFebruary 5, 2022
There was little question who the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft was going to be after Vanderbilt left-hander David Price separated himself from the pack during a stellar junior season that ended in the Golden Spikes Award.
The rest of the first round had several other hits, including Madison Bumgarner, Jason Heyward and Josh Donaldson, and the later rounds provided Freddie Freeman, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Corey Kluber.
With more than a decade to digest how things have played out, we've gone back through the draft haul of all 30 MLB teams and slapped a letter grade on the talent they acquired.
We went with A, B, C, D or F as the possible grades based on the amount of MLB talent a team's draft class produced, how the team did with its first-round pick and how it used prospects to improve the roster in other ways, such as trades.
Previous draft grade articles: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015
Arizona Diamondbacks
First-Round Picks: RHP Jarrod Parker (1-9), RHP Wes Roemer (1-50), C Ed Easley (1-61)
Other MLB Players: RHP Barry Enright (2-73), SS Rey Navarro (3-103), LHP Scott Maine (6-193), RHP Bryan Augenstein (7-223), RHP Josh Collmenter (15-463), LHP Tommy Layne (26-793), RHP Evan Scribner (28-853)
The first high school pitcher selected in the 2007 draft, Jarrod Parker made just one appearance with the D-backs before he was traded to the Oakland Athletics in a five-player deal that brought Trevor Cahill to Arizona. He had two terrific seasons in the Oakland rotation before injuries derailed his career, and he threw his final MLB pitch when he was just 24 years old.
However, fellow first-round pick Wes Roemer never reached the majors, and Ed Easley played a grand total of four games in the big leagues.
Right-hander Josh Collmenter spent five-plus seasons filling a swingman role on the Arizona staff, posting a 3.54 ERA in 659.1 innings spanning 75 starts and 125 relief appearances.
Grade: C
Atlanta Braves
First-Round Picks: OF Jason Heyward (1-14), 3B Jon Gilmore (1-33)
Other MLB Players: 1B Freddie Freeman (2-78), IF Brandon Hicks (3-108), RHP Cory Gearrin (4-138)
While only five signed players from this draft class reached the majors, the Atlanta Braves knocked it out of the park with their first two selections.
Jason Heyward never quite lived up to his superstar potential, but he's racked up 39.4 WAR in 12 seasons. He spent five seasons in Atlanta before he was flipped to the St. Louis Cardinals in a deal for Shelby Miller, who was in turn traded to Arizona for Dansby Swanson.
They did find a superstar in second-round pick Freddie Freeman, who has a chance to go down as one of the all-time greats in franchise history if he re-ups this offseason and finishes his career in Atlanta.
University of Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon signed as a fifth-round pick and played 28 games in rookie ball in 2007 before he turned his full attention to the gridiron.
Grade: A
Baltimore Orioles
First-Round Picks: C Matt Wieters (1-5)
Other MLB Players: RHP Jake Arrieta (5-159), 1B Joe Mahoney (6-189), OF Matt Angle (7-219)
A three-year starter in college, Matt Wieters hit .358/.480/.592 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 59 RBI in 57 games during his junior season at Georgia Tech and exited the college ranks as one of the most hyped catching prospects in recent memory.
He was the No. 1 prospect in baseball at the start of the 2009 season, and he debuted later that year. In eight seasons with the Orioles, he earned four All-Star selections, won two Gold Glove Awards and tallied 18.2 WAR.
The O's did not have a second or third-round pick, but they hit on fifth-rounder Jake Arrieta, who signed an above-slot $1.1 million bonus. Unfortunately, it was not until after the team sold low and traded him to the Chicago Cubs that he broke out.
Grade: B
Boston Red Sox
First-Round Picks: LHP Nick Hagadone (1-55), SS Ryan Dent (1-62)
Other MLB Players: 3B Will Middlebrooks (5-174), 1B Anthony Rizzo (6-204), RHP Ryan Pressly (11-354), RHP Hunter Strickland (18-564), LHP Drake Britton (23-714)
There are some notable names in this draft class, but only Will Middlebrooks made a significant impact in a Boston Red Sox uniform.
Anthony Rizzo (to SD for Adrian Gonzalez), Nick Hagadone (to CLE for Victor Martinez) and Hunter Strickland (to PIT for Adam LaRoche) were used as trade chips, while two-time All-Star Ryan Pressly was lost to the Minnesota Twins in the 2012 Rule 5 draft.
Middlebrooks posted a 121 OPS+ with 29 extra-base hits in 75 games as a rookie in 2012 and spent three years as Boston's primary third baseman before he was traded to the San Diego Padres for veteran catcher Ryan Hanigan.
Grade: C
Chicago Cubs
First-Round Picks: 3B Josh Vitters (1-3), 3B Josh Donaldson (1-48)
Other MLB Players: 2B Darwin Barney (4-127), OF Brandon Guyer (5-157), LHP James Russell (14-427)
"Scouts describe him as the rare right-handed hitter with a pretty swing, and he's shown the ability to handle different velocities and different styles of pitching with ease. [His] hand-eye coordination and ability to make contact are almost too good, because at times he swings at pitches he should let pass, rather than waiting for one he can punish with his all-fields power," Baseball America wrote about No. 3 overall pick Josh Vitters.
However, those offensive skills never translated to pro ball, and he hit .121/.193/.202 with 33 strikeouts in 109 plate appearances in his only MLB action in 2012.
Flipping a young Josh Donaldson to the Oakland Athletics as part of the four-player package to acquire Rich Harden at the 2008 trade deadline was a regrettable move, but they did find some value in Gold Glove winner Darwin Barney, solid lefty reliever James Russell and Brandon Guyer, who was part of the trade package to acquire Matt Garza from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Grade: D
Chicago White Sox
First-Round Picks: LHP Aaron Poreda (1-25)
Other MLB Players: RHP John Ely (3-119), RHP Nate Jones (5-179)
Left-hander Aaron Poreda made 10 appearances out of the Chicago White Sox bullpen in 2009 before he was included in the trade to acquire Jake Peavy from the San Diego Padres that summer. He made a total of 40 appearances in the majors.
Third-round pick John Ely was also traded in the deal that brought speedster Juan Pierre to the South Side, and he made 18 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010 and has just 25 appearances in the majors.
Reliever Nate Jones was the only real hit of this draft class. He posted a 3.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 with 69 holds in 284 appearances with the White Sox, and earned a three-year, $8 million extension prior to the 2016 season that included a trio of option years.
Grade: F
Cincinnati Reds
First-Round Picks: C Devin Mesoraco (1-15), 3B Todd Frazier (1-34), RHP Kyle Lotzkar (1-53)
Other MLB Players: SS Zack Cozart (2-79), RHP Scott Carroll (3-104), 1B Neftali Soto (3-109), LHP Jeremy Horst (21-649), RHP Curtis Partch (26-799),
Catcher Devin Mesoraco, third baseman Todd Frazier and shortstop Zack Cozart combined for four All-Star appearances and 33.9 WAR during their time with the Cincinnati Reds, making this a wildly successful draft class for the organization.
Frazier was the best of the bunch, posting a 113 OPS+ with 108 home runs and 14.3 WAR in five seasons before he was traded to the White Sox in a deal that brought Scott Schebler, Jose Peraza and Brandon Dixon to Cincinnati.
Things never clicked for Neftali Soto stateside, but he developed into one of the best power hitters in the Japanese League. He led the league in home runs in 2018 (41) and 2019 (43) while playing for the Yokohama Bay Stars.
Grade: A
Cleveland Guardians
First-Round Picks: 1B Beau Mills (1-13)
Other MLB Players: LHP T.J. McFarland (4-137), RHP Josh Judy (34-1,034)
Beau Mills hit .458/.556/1.033 with 38 home runs and 123 RBI in 62 games in 2007 at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Fresno State but was suspended from the team for academic reasons prior to his junior year.
Those results were impossible to ignore, and he wound up being the third college hitter selected after Matt Wieters (No. 5) and Matt LaPorta (No. 7). He showed some intriguing power in the minors but never made enough contact to fully tap into it, and he failed to make the jump from Triple-A.
The team had no second or third-round pick, and T.J. McFarland broke through only after he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 Rule 5 draft.
Grade: F
Colorado Rockies
First-Round Picks: RHP Casey Weathers (1-8)
Other MLB Players: 3B Jordan Pacheco (9-282), LHP Matt Reynolds (20-612), RHP Bruce Billings (30-912)
Selecting Vanderbilt right-hander Casey Weathers two picks before the San Francisco Giants chose Madison Bumgarner is a decision that will haunt the Colorado Rockies organization until the end of time.
Weathers never pitched above Double-A, wrapping up his pro career in the independent league in 2017.
The Rockies also had a chance to sign Chris Sale as a 21st-round pick, but he honored his commitment to Florida Gulf Coast University and developed into a first-round pick.
The middling contributions of Jordan Pacheco (377 G, 75 OPS+, 10 HR) and Matt Reynolds (221 G, 30 HLD, 3.80 ERA) over their careers with multiple organizations are not enough to save this draft class from a decisive "F" grade.
Grade: F
Detroit Tigers
First-Round Picks: RHP Rick Porcello (1-27), RHP Brandon Hamilton (1-60)
Other MLB Players: IF Danny Worth (2-91), RHP Luke Putkonen (3-121), LHP Charlie Furbush (4-151), LHP Casey Crosby (5-181)
Rick Porcello broke camp with a spot in the Detroit Tigers rotation in 2009, jumping straight from High-A to debut after just 24 starts in the minors. The 20-year-old went 14-9 with a 3.96 ERA in 170.2 innings as a rookie, and he spent six seasons as part of the starting staff before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Yoenis Cespedes.
He went on to win AL Cy Young honors with the Red Sox in 2016, while Cespedes spent half a season in Detroit before he was traded again, this time to the New York Mets for Michael Fulmer and Luis Cessa.
Lefty reliever Charlie Furbush was part of the trade package used to acquire Doug Fister from the Seattle Mariners at the 2011 trade deadline.
Grade: C
Houston Astros
First-Round Picks: None
Other MLB Players: None
The Houston Astros surrendered the No. 17 and No. 35 overall picks to sign slugger Carlos Lee to a six-year, $100 million deal in free agency, and they came up empty on all of their remaining draft picks.
They did select a handful of future MLB players in Derek Dietrich (third round), Brett Eibner (fourth round), Chad Bettis (eighth round) and Robbie Weinhardt (38th round), but they failed to sign all four of them.
Grade: F
Kansas City Royals
First-Round Picks: 3B Mike Moustakas (1-2)
Other MLB Players: LHP Danny Duffy (3-96), RHP Greg Holland (10-306), OF David Lough (11-336), 1B Clint Robinson (25-756)
"No premium draft pick had a better season than [Mike] Moustakas, who had one of the great careers in California high school history," Baseball America wrote prior to the 2007 draft.
After a so-so start to his pro career, he broke out as one of baseball's elite prospects in 2010 when he hit .322/.369/.630 with 41 doubles, 36 home runs and 124 RBI in 118 games between Double-A and Triple-A. He debuted the following year and spent seven-plus seasons in Kansas City, slugging 139 home runs and tallying 11.5 WAR. He also helped deliver a World Series title in 2015.
Closer Greg Holland was also an integral part of the team's rise to prominence, racking up 159 saves and making a pair of All-Star appearances in eight seasons. Left-hander Danny Duffy tossed 1,172.1 innings in a Royals uniform, posting a 3.95 ERA and 19.8 WAR before he was traded this past summer.
Three impact players is a hugely successful draft.
Grade: A
Los Angeles Angels
First-Round Picks: RHP Jon Bachanov (1-58)
Other MLB Players: IF Andrew Romine (5-178), RHP Ryan Brasier (6-208), RHP Mason Tobin (16-508), 1B Efren Navarro (50-1,450)
The Angels gave up the No. 24 overall pick to sign Gary Matthews Jr. to one of the worst contracts in franchise history, and they missed on No. 58 overall pick Jon Bachanov, who lasted just four seasons in pro ball and never pitched above Double-A.
They also failed to sign Matt Harvey as a third-round pick, as he instead honored his commitment to North Carolina. He went on to be the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 draft.
On a positive note, first baseman Efren Navarro was the latest pick in the 2007 draft to reach the majors.
Grade: F
Los Angeles Dodgers
First-Round Picks: RHP Chris Withrow (1-20), LHP James Adkins (1-39)
Other MLB Players: OF Andrew Lambo (4-146)
Right-hander Chris Withrow climbed all the way to No. 48 on the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list in 2010 after racking up 131 strikeouts in 113.2 innings between High-A and Double-A as a 20-year-old the previous year.
His development as a starter stalled from there, though, and he spent the next three years at the Double-A level. A move to the bullpen eventually got him to the majors, and he posted a 2.73 ERA in 46 appearances with the Dodgers before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves in early 2015.
Outfielder Andrew Lambo was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates with right-hander James McDonald in exchange for veteran reliever Octavio Dotel and cash at the 2010 deadline. He had a 32-homer season in the minors in 2013 but was never able to carve out a regular MLB role.
Grade: D
Miami Marlins
First-Round Picks: 3B Matt Dominguez (1-12)
Other MLB Players: OF Giancarlo Stanton (2-76), OF Bryan Petersen (4-136), RHP Steve Cishek (5-166)
Third baseman Matt Dominguez climbed to No. 1 on the Marlins' organizational prospect rankings in 2011, and the following year, he was traded to the Houston Astros for an aging Carlos Lee. He spent two seasons as the Astros' everyday third baseman at the start of their rebuild, turning in a 21-homer, 77-RBI season in 2013.
Meanwhile, second round pick Giancarlo Stanton developed into one of the greatest players in franchise history. He launched 267 home runs in eight seasons, won NL MVP in 2017 and signed a record-setting 13-year, $325 million extension following the 2014 season. Three years later, he was traded to the New York Yankees.
Side-winding reliever Steve Cishek was also a nice find in the fifth round. He recorded 94 saves in five-plus seasons with the Marlins, and his 668 career appearances rank 11th among active pitchers.
Grade: A
Milwaukee Brewers
First-Round Picks: 1B Matt LaPorta (1-7)
Other MLB Players: C Jonathan Lucroy (3-101), 2B Eric Farris (4-131), OF Caleb Gindl (5-161), C Eric Fryer (10-311), RHP Donovan Hand (14-431), 3B Zelous Wheeler (19-581)
A 14th-round pick in 2006 after a down junior season, Matt LaPorta returned to the University of Florida for his senior year and vaulted himself into the first round by hitting .402/.582/.817 with 20 home runs and 52 RBI in 52 games.
A year after he was drafted, the Brewers used him as the centerpiece in the deal to acquire CC Sabathia from Cleveland, though it was Michael Brantley who ended up being the most impactful piece of the four-player package. LaPorta posted a 92 OPS+ with 31 home runs in 291 MLB games.
Catcher Jonathan Lucroy was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016, tallying 17.3 WAR in seven seasons with the Brewers. He was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2016 for a package of prospects headlined by Lewis Brinson, who was in turn flipped to the Miami Marlins in the Christian Yelich deal.
Grade: B
Minnesota Twins
First-Round Picks: OF Ben Revere (1-28)
Other MLB Players: None
The Twins reached for prep outfielder Ben Revere with the No. 28 overall pick and signed him to a below-slot $750,000 bonus, and he turned out to be one of the better picks of the back end of the first round.
He swiped 74 bases and tallied 3.7 WAR in two seasons as the Twins' starting center fielder before he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Vance Worley and Trevor May. He led the NL with 184 hits in 2014 and was a .284 hitter with 7.9 WAR in eight seasons.
Five other players from the team's 2007 draft class went on to reach the majors, but none of them signed with the Twins.
Grade: C
New York Mets
First-Round Picks: RHP Eddie Kunz (1-42), LHP Nathan Vineyard (1-47)
Other MLB Players: 3B Zach Lutz (5-183), 1B Lucas Duda (7-243), LHP Robert Carson (14-453), RHP Dillon Gee (21-663), C Juan Centeno (32-991)
Right-hander Eddie Kunz allowed five hits and four earned runs in 2.2 innings in 2008 and left-hander Nathan Vineyard never pitched above Single-A, making the 2007 first round a clear flop for the New York Mets.
They did hit on seventh-round pick Lucas Duda, who posted a 122 OPS+ with 125 home runs and 378 RBI In 760 games with the Mets. He had a 30-homer, 92-RBI season in 2014, and he was a part of the team that reached the World Series the following year.
Right-hander Dillon Gee provided more than most 21st-round picks, going 40-37 with a 4.03 ERA in 679.1 innings over six seasons in a Mets uniform.
Grade: D
New York Yankees
First-Round Picks: RHP Andrew Brackman (1-30)
Other MLB Players: C Austin Romine (2-94), RHP Manny Barreda (12-394), 3B Brandon Laird (27-844)
A towering 6'10" right-hander, Andrew Brackman was a two-sport athlete at NC State, averaging 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in two seasons with the basketball team. He averaged 18.8 minutes per game and the Wolfpack made the NCAA tournament in both of his years on the team, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2005.
Unfortunately, his baseball career never took off, and he made just three appearances in the big leagues as a September call-up in 2011.
Catcher Austin Romine served as a useful backup catcher for eight seasons before he departed in free agency and signed with the Detroit Tigers.
Grade: F
Oakland Athletics
First-Round Picks: RHP James Simmons (1-26), LHP Sean Doolittle (1-41), OF Corey Brown (1-59)
Other MLB Players: RHP Sam Demel (3-120), RHP Andrew Carignan (5-180)
Right-hander James Simmons never reached the majors and outfielder Corey Brown was traded to the Washington Nationals prior to the 2010 season in exchange for Josh Willingham, but the Oakland Athletics did find an impact player in Sean Doolittle.
The No. 41 overall pick actually started his pro career as a first baseman, and he hit .286/.358/.495 with 40 doubles, 22 home runs and 91 RBI in 137 games between High-A and Double-A in 2008, but three years later he made the move to the mound after dealing with multiple knee injuries.
In six seasons in Oakland, he posted a 3.09 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 with 36 saves and 68 holds in 254 appearances. He was traded to the Washington Nationals along with Ryan Madson at the 2017 trade deadline in exchange for Blake Treinen, Jesus Luzardo and Sheldon Neuse.
Grade: C
Philadelphia Phillies
First-Round Picks: LHP Joe Savery (1-19), C Travis d'Arnaud (1-37)
Other MLB Players: OF Michael Taylor (5-173), RHP Tyson Brummett (7-233), RHP Justin De Fratus (11-353), RHP Brian Schlitter (16-503), LHP Jake Diekman (30-923)
The Philadelphia Phillies used 2007 first-round pick Travis d'Arnaud, 2007 fifth-round pick Michael Taylor and 2006 first-round pick Kyle Drabek to acquire Roy Halladay from the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the 2010 season. The Hall of Famer pitcher won NL Cy Young honors in his first year with the team.
Justin De Fratus made 191 appearances in five seasons in the Phillies bullpen, posting a 4.08 ERA in 194 innings, while Brian Schlitter was traded to the Chicago Cubs for reliever Scott Eyre in 2008.
In terms of impact in Philadelphia, left-hander Jake Diekman tops the list with a 3.84 ERA and 11.7 K/9 in 191 appearances over four seasons. He was traded to the Texas Rangers in the Cole Hamels deal, and his 529 career games rank tied for 23rd among active pitchers.
Grade: B
Pittsburgh Pirates
First-Round Picks: LHP Daniel Moskos (1-4)
Other MLB Players: RHP Duke Welker (2-68), LHP Tony Watson (9-278), RHP Kyle McPherson (14-428)
With a fastball that touched 97 mph and a wipeout slider, left-hander Daniel Moskos was drafted more on potential than results after posting a 3.29 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 78 strikeouts in 79.1 innings splitting his junior season between the bullpen and rotation for the Clemson Tigers.
He was knocked around to the tune of a 5.95 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in his first full professional season, and by 2010 he had made the full-time move to the bullpen. He spent one season in the MLB bullpen in 2011, posting a 2.96 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.
The Pirates did manage to find an impact left-hander in Tony Watson in the ninth round. The University of Nebraska product was an All-Star in 2014, and he posted a 2.68 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 450 appearances in seven seasons in Pittsburgh.
That pick could turn out to be the gift that keeps on giving, as the trade that sent Watson to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2017 trade deadline brought back current top prospect Oneil Cruz.
Grade: D
San Diego Padres
First-Round Picks: LHP Nick Schmidt (1-23), OF Kellen Kulbacki (1-40), SS Drew Cumberland (1-46), C Mitch Canham (1-57), LHP Cory Luebke (1-63), OF Danny Payne (1-64)
Other MLB Players: 2B Eric Sogard (2-81), RHP Corey Kluber (4-134), SS Lance Zawadzki (4-147), RHP Jeremy Hefner (5-177), C Luis Martinez (12-387), RHP Brandon Gomes (17-537), 2B Andy Parrino (26-807), RHP Dylan Axelrod (30-927), LHP Colt Hynes (31-956)
The San Diego Padres had six picks inside the first 65, and they only managed to find one future MLB player in that group in left-hander Cory Luebke. He showed enough potential in 2011 to earn a four-year, $12 million extension, but injuries limited him to just 39.2 innings the remainder of his career.
They found one of the steals of the draft in the fourth round when they chose Corey Kluber out of Stetson University, but he was traded to Cleveland in the three-team deal that brought Ryan Ludwick to San Diego before he made his MLB debut.
Between whiffing on five first-round picks and trading away a two-time Cy Young winner, this draft was nothing short of a disaster for the Padres.
Grade: F
San Francisco Giants
First-Round Picks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (1-10), RHP Tim Alderson (1-22), OF Wendell Fairley (1-29), IF Nick Noonan (1-32), C Jackson Williams (1-43), IF Charlie Culberson (1-51)
Other MLB Players: LHP Dan Runzler (9-284), LHP Joe Paterson (10-314), RHP Steve Edlefsen (16-494), RHP Dan Otero (21-644), C Johnny Monell (30-914)
Losing Jason Schmidt (No. 22, No. 43), Moises Alou (No. 29, No. 32) and Mike Stanton (No. 51) in free agency left the San Francisco Giants with a bumper crop of compensatory picks, but it was their own No. 10 overall selection they knocked out of the park when they chose prep left-hander Madison Bumgarner.
Tim Alderson and Charlie Culberson were both used to address the second base position, with Alderson sent to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Freddy Sanchez and Culberson dealt to the Colorado Rockies for Marco Scutaro.
The work that Bumgarner did during the 2014 postseason when he won NLCS and World Series MVP is enough for this entire draft haul to get an "A" grade.
Grade: A
Seattle Mariners
First-Round Picks: RHP Phillippe Aumont (1-11), 3B Matt Mangini (1-52)
Other MLB Players: RHP Shawn Kelley (13-405)
Canadian right-hander Phillippe Aumont spent only two years in the Seattle Mariners organization before he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies to acquire Cliff Lee prior to the 2010 season. He went on to post a 6.80 ERA in 46 appearances out of the Phillies bullpen.
Third baseman Matt Mangini hit .313/.352/.521 with 31 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 RBI in 117 games at Triple-A in 2010, earning him an 11-game cup-of-coffee as a September call-up. He raked again the following year in the highest level of the minors, but never got another chance in the big leagues.
Shawn Kelley spent parts of four seasons in the Seattle bullpen before he was traded to the New York Yankees for Abraham Almonte. The well-traveled right-hander posted a 3.80 ERA and 10.1 K/9 with 26 saves and 74 holds in 493 career appearances.
Grade: D
St. Louis Cardinals
First-Round Picks: SS Pete Kozma (1-18), RHP Clayton Mortensen (1-36)
Other MLB Players: RHP Jess Todd (2-82), IF Daniel Descalso (3-112), 1B Steven Hill (13-412), RHP C.J. Fick (15-472), OF Andrew Brown (18-562), RHP Brian Broderick (21-652), C Tony Cruz (26-802), RHP Michael Blazek (35-1,068), OF Adron Chambers (38-1,153)
Part of a long line of glove-first shortstops the St. Louis Cardinals employed after Edgar Renteria's time with the team ended, Pete Kozma hit .217 with a 53 OPS+ in 448 plate appearances as an everyday player in 2013. He is still going strong as a reserve infielder and organizational depth, playing in three games with the Oakland Athletics in 2021.
Right-hander Clayton Mortensen was part of the trade package to acquire Matt Holliday at the 2009 trade deadline, while hard-throwing Michael Blazek was flipped in a one-for-one deal for John Axford down the stretch in 2013.
The best pick of the bunch actually turned out to be utility infielder Daniel Descalso, who was as close to league average as it gets over the course of his 10-year career with 0.4 WAR in 1,079 games.
Grade: C
Tampa Bay Rays
First-Round Picks: LHP David Price (1-1)
Other MLB Players: LHP Matt Moore (8-245), C Stephen Vogt (12-365)
An absolute force during his junior season at Vanderbilt, left-hander David Price went 11-1 with a 2.63 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 194 strikeouts in 133.1 innings. He debuted in the big leagues as a September call-up in 2008 and served as Tampa Bay's closer that postseason during its unlikely run to the World Series.
He joined the rotation the following year and quickly developed into one of baseball's best starters, going 82-47 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 1,065 strikeouts in 1,143.2 innings with the team while winning AL Cy Young honors in 2012.
Left-hander Matt Moore appeared to have a similar ceiling during his time in the minors, and he was the No. 1 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com at the start of the 2012 season, ahead of Bryce Harper (No. 2), Mike Trout (No. 3), Manny Machado (No. 6) and several other future superstars. If not for injuries, he might have delivered on his tremendous upside.
Catcher Stephen Vogt played 18 games with the Rays in 2012 and went 0-for-25. He was traded to the Athletics for cash considerations that offseason and he went on to appear in two All-Star Games during his time in Oakland.
Grade: A
Texas Rangers
First-Round Picks: RHP Blake Beavan (1-17), RHP Michael Main (1-24), OF Julio Borbon (1-35), RHP Neil Ramirez (1-44), RHP Tommy Hunter (1-54)
Other MLB Players: 3B Matt West (2-80), RHP Evan Reed (3-110), RHP Josh Lueke (16-500), 1B Mitch Moreland (17-530)
The Texas Rangers traded No. 17 overall pick Blake Beavan, 14th-round pick Matt Lawson and 16th-round selection Josh Lueke, along with first baseman Justin Smoak, to the Seattle Mariners at the 2010 trade deadline in exchange for Cliff Lee.
Julio Borbon and Neil Ramirez both saw extended time in the big leagues, but the real success stories were burly right-hander Tommy Hunter and 17th-round pick Mitch Moreland.
Hunter was part of the starting rotation in 2010 when the Rangers reached the World Series, while Moreland took over as the starting first baseman down the stretch in 2010 and posted a 100 OPS+ with 110 home runs and a Gold Glove in seven seasons in Texas.
Grade: B
Toronto Blue Jays
First-Round Picks: 3B Kevin Ahrens (1-16), C J.P. Arencibia (1-21), LHP Brett Cecil (1-38), SS Justin Jackson (1-45), RHP Trystan Magnuson (1-56)
Other MLB Players: LHP Brad Mills (4-145), LHP Marc Rzepczynski (5-175), RHP Marcus Walden (9-295), 2B Brad Emaus (11-355), OF Darin Mastroianni (16-505)
Kevin Ahrens and Justin Jackson never made it to the big leagues, while Trystan Magnuson made nine appearances for the Oakland Athletics in 2011 after he was traded along with Danny Farquhar in exchange for Rajai Davis.
However, the Blue Jays did hit on lefty reliever Brett Cecil, who posted a 4.20 ERA with 11 saves and 54 holds in 330 appearances, earning an All-Star nod in 2013. Fellow southpaw Marc Rzepczynski also had a solid MLB career with a 3.89 ERA in 506 appearances with seven different teams.
Catcher J.P. Arencibia averaged 21 home runs and 63 RBI in three seasons as the Blue Jays starting catcher, but he hit just .214 with a .260 on-base percentage during that span.
Grade: C
Washington Nationals
First-Round Picks: LHP Ross Detwiler (1-6), LHP Josh Smoker (1-31), OF Michael Burgess (1-49)
Other MLB Players: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (2-67), OF Jake Smolinski (2-70), OF Steven Souza Jr. (3-100), C Derek Norris (4-130), LHP Pat McCoy (10-310)
Ross Detwiler was one of the top college arms in the 2007 draft class after posting a 2.22 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 89 innings during his junior season at Missouri State.
He developed into a useful back-of-the-rotation starter for the Nationals, logging a 3.82 ERA and 104 ERA+ in 471 innings. He pitched for Team USA in the 2013 World Baseball Classic, and after dealing with some injuries, he has reinvented himself as a reliever and is still active.
Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann went 70-50 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 1,094 innings with the Nationals, earning All-Star selections and finishing in the top 10 in Cy Young voting in 2013 and 2014. He parlayed that into a five-year, $110 million deal from the Detroit Tigers.
Tip of the cap to outfielder Steven Souza Jr., who was used to acquire Trea Turner in a three-team deal with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.
Grade: B
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference. Prospect Rankings via Baseball America unless otherwise noted.