The 1 Prospect Each NFL Team Should Covet at the 2022 Senior BowlFebruary 5, 2022
The 1 Prospect Each NFL Team Should Covet at the 2022 Senior Bowl
Draft season has officially kicked off, and a week of practice is in the books ahead of the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
The Senior Bowl still provides one of the best predraft experiences for prospects as well as the teams looking at drafting them. As New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh pointed out, prospects can't hide when it comes to the week of practice and the game that follows.
His coaching staff will get the benefit of coaching the National team for Saturday's game. However, all 32 teams will have a presence there as they look for pieces to add to their rosters.
With over 100 prospects participating, there's a player for everyone. Based on roster needs and what kind of draft picks they have to spend, here's one player each team should be taking a good look at.
Arizona Cardinals: Edge Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
The Arizona Cardinals stand to lose some key pieces from a team that was among the best in football over the first half of the season. However, they are projected to start the offseason just $5.4 million under the cap.
While they could be losing several contributors, the most productive among them is linebacker Chandler Jones. The 31-year-old reportedly wanted a trade before last season even started, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Jones will be tough to replace without much cap space. The best route for the Cardinals would be to add a pass-rusher through the draft.
Cameron Thomas isn't a direct proxy. He's not necessarily a stand-up linebacker in the mold of Jones. He has, however, drawn comparisons to current Cardinal J.J. Watt. At 6'4" and 264 pounds with great play strength, Thomas has played all over the defensive line and been a disruptive force.
After racking up 18.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his first two seasons at San Diego State, he exploded for 20.5 TFL's and 10.5 sacks.
His versatility and pass-rush ability would help ease the potential loss of Jones.
Atlanta Falcons: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
The Atlanta Falcons are going to have an interesting decision to make at quarterback for the second successive offseason.
Matt Ryan is set to account for a $48.7 million cap hit in 2022 for his age-37 season, though there are some things the Falcons could do to alleviate that number. They could extend him, trade him or outright release him in a post-June 1 cut that would split up the cap pain between this year and next.
None of those options are pretty, and all indicate the Falcons need to start thinking about the future of their quarterback position.
Snagging a toolsy quarterback in the draft, one who could potentially sit for a year behind Ryan on his farewell tour, would be a great situation for both the short and long term.
Malik Willis (scouting report) fits that description. Willis has a sturdy build at 6'0" and 220 pounds, and he has the athleticism to make plays with his feet and arm. However, there are concerns about his consistency and timing within structure.
After playing at Liberty, the Senior Bowl will be a good opportunity to show off his skills against quality competition. Going to a place like Atlanta where he can learn and adjust to NFL speed could be ideal.
Baltimore Ravens: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis were three of the four interior defensive lineman who played the most snaps in Baltimore this season. All three are over the age of 30.
Justin Madubuike was the only lineman under 30 to play more than 40 percent of the defensive snaps and he rewarded them with three sacks.
The Ravens have built their defense around an attacking front seven that can get after the quarterback and clog the run lanes. To create a more sustainable defensive front, they should be looking to add more talent like Madubuike to the roster.
They could have an even more dynamic presence in Devonte Wyatt. The defensive tackle was on Bruce Feldman of The Athletic's "freaks list" in part because of his 4.87 40-yard dash time last offseason and 31-inch vertical at 6'3" and 307 pounds.
Wyatt was an integral part of Georgia's attacking 3-4 defense that was the best in college football. The Ravens also play an attacking style of defense. He could pair with Madubuike to create a scary, young combination on the interior.
Buffalo Bills: G Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
The 2021 postseason might have been a disappointment for the Bills, but it proved that Josh Allen is one of few quarterbacks in the league able to go blow-for-blow with Patrick Mahomes.
A coin flip could've been the difference in just how far they could have gone this season. But one thing is for sure, Allen is an asset for the franchise that must be protected.
The Bills offensive line is not a great unit. It ranked 17th in Pro Football Focus' final season rankings but the positives were buoyed by Dion Dawkins at left tackle. The interior could use an upgrade. Center Mitch Morse was middle of the road at 63.8 and left guard Ike Boettger, who is a free agent, graded out at 59.8.
Jamaree Salyer (scouting report) is a guy the franchise should have a close eye on to fill that spot. The 6'3" 320-pound lineman has an ideal guard build but was actually tasked with playing tackle at Georgia.
PFF charged the senior with just one sack and two hurries on 295 pass-blocking snaps. His ability to positively impact Buffalo's pass protection and run game should be enticing.
Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
The Carolina Panthers should be the team with the most interest in the Senior Bowl. Sitting at No. 6 on the board, they could be the first team to get on the clock with a clear need at quarterback.
The latest mock draft from the Bleacher Report scouting department has the Denver Broncos as the first team taking quarterback at No. 9. If the Panthers brass decides they like one of the signal-callers in Mobile, they are in a great position to get their guy.
The quarterback class has strong representation at the event. Six of the top seven on Bleacher Report's big board are playing in the Senior Bowl. Matt Corral, who suffered an ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl, is the lone holdout.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has already spoken highly of Pickett after watching him in the ACC Championship Game. He praised his arm strength and competitiveness following a game in which he went 20-of-33 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while leading Pitt to victory.
The Senior Bowl should give their scouts an opportunity to see him in an apples-to-apples comparison with his peers at quarterback.
Chicago Bears: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
The Chicago Bears have their franchise quarterback prospect in Justin Fields. They have a new leader in the locker room in head coach Matt Eberflus. Now they need to work on finding adequate protection for Fields.
The problem is the Bears don't have a first-round pick. Last spring, they sent their first-round pick, which ended up being No. 7, to the New York Giants in the trade that landed Fields. Thus, new general manager Ryan Poles could face the challenge of trying to find a cornerstone offensive tackle in the second round or later.
Bernhard Raimann (scouting report) is a unique prospect. At 6'6" and 304 pounds, Raimann has the length and build of an NFL tackle, but he didn't move to the offensive line until he was two years into his college career after making 11 starts at tight end.
Raimann, 25, is an older prospect after coming to the United States from Austria. Despite his relative lack of experience, he put together a clean resume at Central Michigan, surrendering just one sack in 690 pass-blocking snaps over the past two seasons.
If Raimann slides out of the first round, the Bears would be wise to pair him with Teven Jenkins for a promising tandem of young tackles.
Cincinnati Bengals: G Zion Johnson, Boston College
It isn't too hard to figure out what the Bengals need this offseason. Joe Burrow has led the team to its first Super Bowl berth in more than 30 years despite absorbing more sacks than anyone in the league this season.
The Bengals will have plenty of money to spend on bulking up on the line in free agency, but it wouldn't hurt to spend some draft capital there, too.
Quinton Spain was charged with five sacks at left guard. Center Trey Hopkins surrendered four and Hakeem Adeniji gave up three as a part-time player at right guard.
They may find an immediate starter on the interior in Zion Johnson (scouting report) if they do. The latest B/R mock draft has the Bengals taking the 6'3", 314-pounder with the 25th pick in the draft.
Johnson has demonstrated a commitment to his craft while in college. He was a zero-star prospect who started his collegiate career at Davidson before transferring to Boston College and starting the last three seasons.
He brings physicality to the run game, but his ability to stave off pass-rushers is what'll really entice the Bengals. He allowed just one sack, two hits and three hurries over his final season with the Eagles, per PFF.
Cleveland Browns: Edge Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
The Cleveland Browns' most pressing need is at receiver. It's one that should be addressed with the No. 13 pick, as there should be a number of options.
After that, it would be wise to continue to invest in the defense.
The Browns have one of the best pass-rushers in the league in Myles Garrett, but Jadeveon Clowney is set to be a free agent after completing his one-year deal. The same goes for Takkarist McKinley, who suffered a torn Achilles at the end of the season.
So when the Browns get on the clock with their second pick (No. 44 overall), edge rushers should be on their radar. They don't have to look far to find a potential fit in Myjai Sanders (scouting report) out of Cincinnati.
Sanders spent a lot of time lined up inside and outside of tackles within Cincinnati's scheme. However, in Cleveland he could have the opportunity to play in a more wide-9 alignment where he would be able to utilize his length (6'4", 242 pounds) to get after the quarterback.
Dallas Cowboys: DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
The Dallas Cowboys have been pedestrian when it comes to stopping the run and getting an interior pass rush. Phidarian Mathis (scouting report) is a large man (6'4", 313 pounds) who excels at doing both.
Hand, meet glove.
The Cowboys' top interior pass-rusher this season was Osa Odighizuwa who had just two sacks. In 2020, they didn't have an interior rusher who had more than one sack. It wasn't as though they were great at stuffing the run either, as the Cowboys were in the bottom third of the league in run defense in both of those years.
With Micah Parsons breaking out as a dominant rusher off the edge, an interior pass-rusher could put up great numbers in Dallas.
Mathis would immediately give them a weapon on the inside. The Alabama product had nine sacks in his final season along with 10.5 tackles for loss. In other words, he was a wrecking ball.
With Odighizuwa potentially stepping up in his second season next year, the Cowboys could take their interior from a weakness to a strength by targeting Mathis with their second-round pick.
That is if Mathis' Senior Bowl doesn't move his stock out of their range.
Denver Broncos: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
The Denver Broncos have the infrastructure in place for a quarterback to succeed. Now they have to find one, and the front office might just have one playing in Mobile this weekend.
The Broncos have an exciting collection of weapons in Javonte Williams, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Teddy Bridgewater was adequate at times, but he doesn't bring the upside and excitement the franchise need at quarterback.
While new head coach Nathaniel Hackett's obvious connection to Aaron Rodgers is sure to welcome speculation about a reunion, the Broncos are in a good position to draft a quarterback with the No. 9 pick. Even if the Broncos can swing a trade for the star quarterback, they'll need a long-term answer who could develop behind him.
Desmond Ridder (scouting report) could fit the bill. He's the top-ranked quarterback by Bleacher Report's panel of scouts.
Nate Tice noted Ridder's advanced processing and pocket movement in his scouting report. His ability to push the ball downfield and make good decisions could lead to a quick start with the weapons the Broncos already have in place.
Detroit Lions: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
The Detroit Lions enter the draft with one of the strongest stockpiles of picks. They not only have the No. 2 pick but the 32nd and 34th selections as well.
That second choice will likely be spent on Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux or one of the other blue-chip prospects who aren't in Mobile. However, the Lions should have cornerback Roger McCreary (scouting report) on their radar.
Jeff Okudah has had an unfortunate run of injuries. He only played one game in his second season after playing just nine as a rookie.
McCreary could come in and give Detroit another young option on the outside if Okudah doesn't come back at full strength. He showed an ability to make plays in press coverage at Auburn but has the size (5'11", 189 lbs) to play in the slot as well.
The Lions had the third-worst passer rating allowed in the league. Any new blood they can bring into the secondary will be a good thing, and McCreary is among the best at the Senior Bowl.
Green Bay Packers: WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State
There's a lot of uncertainty around the Green Bay Packers as they prepare for the draft. Specifically, it's the passing game. Aaron Rodgers' future is unclear, and Davante Adams is about to hit free agency.
Regardless of what happens with the team's star quarterback and receiver duo, Khalil Shakir (scouting report) would be a good addition for Matt LaFleur's team.
The receiver is on the smaller side at 6'0" and 193 pounds, but he has had success winning outside and inside. In fact, his ability to play multiple roles is what Nate Tice liked about the Boise State Bronco.
"Shakir can step in right away for most NFL offenses as a No. 3 weapon who can play inside and outside and also be productive on various concepts like receiver screens and designed runs," Tice wrote.
With the ability to step in to the role right away and the potential to grow into a No. 2 receiver, Shakir would be an affordable option to replace someone such as Randall Cobb, a cut candidate who would save the club $6.9 million if released before June 1.
Houston Texans: CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia
The Houston Texans have plenty of holes to fill. There's a reason they are picking third after relying on a lot of veteran free agents to just field a respectable lineup.
That strategy didn't help the cornerback room. The Texans had one of the worst corner tandems on the outside. Both Desmond King II and Terrance Mitchell were ranked outside the top 100, as graded by Pro Football Focus.
Derion Kendrick (scouting report) could be available at the top of the second round and would go a long way in helping Houston have some hope at the position.
Kendrick started his college career well at Clemson but struggled in 2020 and gave up a 99.4 passer rating when targeted, per PFF. However, he rebounded after transferring to Georgia and held opposing quarterbacks to a 38.6 rating.
He didn't allow a single touchdown and had four interceptions in 514 coverage snaps. That upside would make him the most promising player in the Texans secondary.
Indianapolis Colts: WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
The Senior Bowl is great for prospects such as Jalen Tolbert (scouting report).
The 2021 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year had a huge final season for South Alabama. He posted 82 receptions, 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns, but the obvious knock is his lack of competition. The Senior Bowl gave Tolbert the opportunity to show that his skills can translate against the best in his class.
Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus noted the 6'1", 195-pounder looked like the top receiver "comfortably" on Day 1 after showcasing his quickness, speed and ability to go up and get the deep ball.
Say what you want about Carson Wentz and his future with the Indianapolis Colts, but the team needs to get youth and talent in the receiver room. Michael Pittman Jr. led the squad with 1,082 yards this season, but Zach Pascal was the next-best pass-catcher with 384.
With the 32-year-old T.Y. Hilton set to hit free agency, the Colts have to find someone to pair with Pittman. Tolbert would give them two big-bodied receivers who are able to make contested catches—and Tolbert can stretch the field too.
Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
The Jacksonville Jaguars' No. 1 priority this offseason has to be to put Trevor Lawrence in a position to succeed.
Lawrence was considered a generational talent as the No. 1 pick last year, but his rookie campaign left a lot to be desired. He threw 12 touchdown passes to 17 interceptions, but his best receiving weapons were Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr.
There might not be any great fits at wide receiver in the Senior Bowl, but the Jags could land a versatile weapon for Lawrence in Trey McBride (scouting report). The 6'3", 249-pounder was a focal point of the Colorado State offense, racking up 1,121 yards on 90 catches and winning the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end.
That's a much more dynamic option for Lawrence than Dan Arnold was.
McBride was named the best pass-catcher and most versatile tight end in the class by analyst Nate Tice. There is a talented group of tight ends in Mobile, and Jacksonville could have a crack at the best one at the top of the second round.
Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
Pass-rushers not named Chris Jones were a disappointment for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Jones remained one of the league's top interior rushers, but it didn't help their guys on the edge.
With offensive lines focused on Jones, Frank Clark managed just 4.5 sacks and Mike Danna was the next-best defensive end with 3.0. Kansas City's 31 sacks ranked 29th in the league.
That weakness was clear during the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, as the Chiefs took down Joe Burrow only once.
A positive change is going to take a serious investment. Arnold Ebiketie (scouting report) proved to be a productive option at Penn State, posting 9.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in his only year after transferring from Temple.
After seeing what Ebiketie did in drills at the Senior Bowl, Dane Brugler of The Athletic tweeted that Ebiketie was making a push for the first round. He has to be a consideration for the Chiefs at No. 30.
Las Vegas Raiders: DT Logan Hall, Houston
Logan Hall (scouting report) is one of the most intriguing defensive line prospects in the class. At 6'6" and 278 pounds, he has the size, power and quickness to feature in multiple alignments.
In his scouting report, Derrik Klassen drew a comparison to Arik Armstead. It's been some time since the Las Vegas Raiders have had such a presence on the interior.
With the emergence of Maxx Crosby as a premier pass-rusher and Yannick Ngakoue helping to form a fierce duo on the outside, a disruptive defensive tackle could make the front a lot better.
Hall figures to be that kind of piece. Jon Ledyard of Pewter Report was among many analysts who noted Hall dominated opposing prospects at the Senior Bowl.
The Raiders will need to hope he didn't look too good. Hall might not be available when they are on the clock at No. 22 if he keeps climbing.
Los Angeles Chargers: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
The Los Angeles Chargers have demonstrated the understanding that they must protect Justin Herbert at all costs. Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning (scouting report) could be the latest example.
First-round pick Rashawn Slater was named a second-team All-Pro as a rookie, which is absurd for a left tackle. Center Corey Linsley, a free-agent pickup, was also an All-Pro second-teamer.
However, the Chargers still allowed Herbert to be hit 61 times, sixth-most in the league. A big reason was right tackle, which was manned by Storm Norton and Bryan Bulaga. Norton allowed nine sacks, while Bulaga is a good candidate to retire after a core muscle injury kept him out for most of the season.
The 6'7", 330-pound Penning could step in.
Penning, who played defensive end and tight end in high school, filled out his frame at Northern Iowa, though there may be concern that his small-school pedigree will lead to a rough transition.
It should help that fellow Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown just finished a strong rookie season with Buffalo, allowed one sack in 726 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
Los Angeles Rams: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia
The Los Angeles Rams have eight draft picks, but all are outside the top 100.
So, it makes sense to take some big swings.
Channing Tindall (scouting report) isn't as hyped as some of his Georgia teammates, but he brings the upside of a player who could help a team win during his rookie contract.
Tindall is rawer than his linebacker running mate Nakobe Dean, but there are times when he looks every bit as athletic. He has the ability to run from sideline to sideline and make plays as a blitzer. He notched 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss within a dominant defense.
He was named a standout on Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice by Lance Zierlein and Chase Goodbread of NFL.com.
The Rams have developed 2018 seventh-round pick Travin Howard into a linebacker who sealed their NFC Championship Game victory with an interception. Tindall could be the next Day 2 or 3 pick L.A. brings up through its system.
Miami Dolphins: OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana
The Miami Dolphins offensive line was bad. Like, worst in Pro Football Focus' rankings bad.
The lone bright spot was Robert Hunt. The Dolphins drafted him out of Louisiana with a second-round pick in 2020, and he ceded only two sacks while posting a respectable 67.4 grade.
The Dolphins might want to go back to the Louisiana well with Max Mitchell (scouting report). The 6'6" 299-pound tackle surrendered just five sacks across 1,112 pass-blocking snaps over three seasons, per PFF.
Brandon Thorn's scouting report compared Mitchell to New Orleans Saints tackle James Hurst, who posted a 69.8 grade and gave up three sacks in 941 snaps in 2021. That would have made him the best lineman in South Beach.
Mitchell is a little lighter than some in this class, but his athleticism and physicality make him worth the investment of a Day 2 or 3 pick. The Dolphins can use as many high-ceiling offensive linemen as possible.
Minnesota Vikings: LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
The Vikings are in a position where they are going to need to find a few starters in the draft. They are projected to be $14 million over the cap by Spotrac when the offseason starts.
With Anthony Barr and Nick Vigil both set to hit free agency, the Vikings should have a close eye on the linebacker corps at the Senior Bowl.
Darrian Beavers (scouting report) is among the most intriguing in Mobile. At 6'4" and 252 pounds, he's a thumper that's built similarly to Barr. He has experience playing multiple linebacker spots in his three years as a starter for the Bearcats.
He showed at Cincinnati that he can make plays as an occasional pass-rusher with four sacks in his final season. But he's also showcased strong coverage skills at Senior Bowl practices, putting some good reps covering Colorado State tight end Trey McBride.
He would bring a physicality and edge to a Vikings defense that was 26th against the run last year.
New England Patriots: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming
Bill Belichick loves versatility, and that's just one of the positive words that could be used to describe Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (scouting report).
Muma is a converted safety who showcased the ability to be a great run-and-hit linebacker in his time with the Cowboys. In his final season, he was all over the field, compiling 142 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three interceptions.
The 142 tackles were the most in college football, and Muma is showing in Senior Bowl practice that it wasn't just a product of playing in the Mountain West. He's showcased the sideline-to-sideline speed to play the position in the NFL.
That makes him a great fit for a Patriots team that is likely going to need some new blood at the position. Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Ja'Whaun Bentley are all free agents. Bentley is only 25, but Hightower and Collins are 31 and 32, respectively.
New Orleans Saints: QB Carson Strong, Nevada
The New Orleans Saints are entering uncharted territory in the 2022 offseason. With Drew Brees retiring last year and Sean Payton following him in 2022, the team's identity for over 15 years is set to change.
With a limited cap situation, the Saints are going to need to add a quarterback with a little more promise than Taysom Hill and Ian Book.
The uncertainty of this year's class could be to their benefit. There's an argument to be made for many of the quarterbacks to be considered among the top three, and that makes it realistic that the Saints could get one in the first round at 18 or even wait and draft a prospect at 49.
Carson Strong is one of the more challenging evaluations at quarterback. He's had two knee surgeries and isn't the most mobile option, but he compiled 4,186 passing yards with 36 touchdowns to eight interceptions in his final season at Nevada.
He shows great placement and touch on the deep ball, but his velocity hasn't been as good as some of the other quarterbacks in Mobile.
The question marks are enough to make him attainable for the Saints, but the upside makes him intriguing enough to invest in.
New York Giants: TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Simply put, tight end Isaiah Likely (scouting report) has the ability to be everything the New York Giants hoped Evan Engram would be.
The 6'4", 241-pound prospect is not going to be a traditional in-line blocker, but he is willing to get his hands dirty and shows the ability to block in space. The real strength of his game, and why he could replace Engram in the Giants offense, is his production as a receiver.
Likely was the Chanticleers' No. 2 receiver with 59 catches for 912 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns. He brings big-play speed to the table and had the most receiving yards of any tight end in the country since 2020, per Pro Football Focus.
The Giants are faced with continuing to retool the offense. Engram has flashed the potential to be a threat at tight end, but he's set to become a free agent. With five picks in the top 100, the Giants will have plenty of opportunities to improve their roster, and scooping up Likely would be a step in the right direction.
New York Jets: TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
In the 2021 draft, the New York Jets landed two promising weapons for Zach Wilson in Elijah Moore and Michael Carter.
Adding a big tight end who can be an asset in the run game and as a receiver would be another major plus for their young quarterback. Jeremy Ruckert (scouting report) can do both. At 6'5" and 250 pounds, Ruckert is one of the more traditional tight ends.
He has the size and play strength to be in-line and be an asset in the run game. However, Nate Tice also noted Ruckert's route running in his evaluation:
"Above-average route-runner. Understands depth and fights to maintain leverage. Knows to stay friendly to the quarterback when working against zone coverages."
Dane Brugler of The Athletic called Ruckert a "perfect fit" for the Jets. The New York native didn't see a lot of opportunity as a receiver at Ohio State, so he could be a better pro than college player.
Philadelphia Eagles: G Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
The Philadelphia Eagles' best path forward on offense is to build and market themselves as a physical team with a bruising ground game.
Utilizing one of their five top-100 picks on the 6'5", 324-pound Darian Kinnard (scouting report) out of Kentucky would be a good step toward building that brand. Brandon Brooks—who has similar dimensions—has announced his retirement.
Veteran center Jason Kelce could be up next. Head coach Nick Sirianni is already working on him to come back next season.
Kinnard has the nasty demeanor and physicality you'd like to see in a long-term solution on the inside. He didn't shy away from a one-on-one with Florida State edge-rusher Jermaine Johnson II.
He played right tackle during his time at Kentucky, but he's a better fit at guard where he can utilize his powerful run blocking without having to worry about the most athletic rushers on the perimeter. Either way, he's a win for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles run game.
Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers should at least be kicking the tires on the quarterback class in Mobile.
Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins (RFA) are on the roster, but there's a good chance the quarterback of the future is not.
The marriage between offensive coordinator Matt Canada—whose background is primarily in the college game—and Roethlisberger was a forced one. While Canada wanted to bring a lot of the elements of his college offenses to Pittsburgh, it didn't necessarily fit their veteran quarterback.
Sam Howell could provide a much better fit for what Canada wants to do. Howell's final season at North Carolina was a bit of a disappointment, but as Rob Rang of Fox Sports noted, the quarterback dealt with a lot of personnel turnover and put his mobility on display with 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Considering that Roethlisberger was practically a statue in his final seasons and the Steelers offensive line ranked 26th in the final PFF offensive line rankings. Howell's ability to move and arm talent could be an enticing pairing.
San Francisco 49ers: Edge Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
A high sack rate in 2021 somewhat masked the need for pass-rushing reinforcements in San Francisco. The Niners were tied for fifth in sacks but were just 20th in pressure percentage.
Nick Bosa is an elite edge-rusher. Arden Key had the second-most sacks with 6.5, but he's set to hit free agency. Dee Ford has been unable to stay healthy.
A young pass-rusher on a rookie contract could bring a long-term solution across from Bosa. Kingsley Enagbare (scouting report) has a great frame to become a dangerous pass-rusher at 6'4" and 261 pounds with long arms.
He utilized that frame to have the second-highest pass-rush win rate in college football, per PFF.
Enagbare comes in at No. 81 on Bleacher Report's big board, so if he were to be available when the team gets on the clock at No. 93, it should take him.
Seattle Seahawks: Edge Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
If it feels like the Seahawks have been trying to solve their pass-rushing problem for years, it's because they have. They haven't had an edge-rusher with double-digit sacks since Frank Clark in 2018.
They've spent early picks on L.J. Collier and Darrell Taylor since then, but neither has blossomed in Seattle.
Targeting Flordia State pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II (scouting report) could bring their streak to an end. Johnson was named the best run-stopping edge prospect in the class by Bleacher Report, but he was also a productive pass-rusher for the Seminoles.
He had 11.5 sacks in his final season after transferring from Georgia, where he put up five in seven 2020 games.
Carlos Dunlap led the team in sacks in 2021 but is entering the final year of his contract in his age-32 season. The Seahawks could finally correct their mistakes and add a good pass-rusher in Johnson.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Ahmad Gardner (scouting report) is the cornerback from Cincinnati getting most of the love, but Coby Bryant (scouting report) has a future in the league in his own right.
Bryant projects as a Round 3 prospect, according to the Bleacher Report Scouting Department. That's about the time it would make sense for the Bucs to start thinking about taking a cornerback.
The Bucs have a strong group of cornerbacks, but it's unclear how long they'll be able to keep them. Carlton Davis III hits the market this season while Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are set to become free agents after 2022.
With the Bucs, Bryant would have a year to get acquainted with their system and the league, and he'd give them flexibility down the road.
Bryant has good size at 6'1" and 191 pounds. He excels in press coverage, where PFF notes that he has the most pass breakups since 2019.
In Todd Bowles' aggressive defense, that's a valuable skill.
Tennessee Titans: WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada
When healthy, the Titans have a great receiving duo in A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. But they could use more talent at the position, especially for the times when one (or both) is on the shelf.
It's an issue that needs to be addressed, but the Titans don't have a second-round pick and could go a number of different directions with the 26th pick. If they are able to find someone like Romeo Doubs (scouting report) in the third round, it would go a long way in building a great draft.
Doubs was Carson Strong's go-to target in the Wolf Pack offense last season. He posted his second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign in their Air Raid offense while lining up in both the slot and on the outside.
The 6'2" receiver brings a good frame to the table and has enough speed to be a viable deep threat. He was among the fastest-timed receivers at the Senior Bowl, according to Zebra Technologies.
Brown, Jones and Doubs on the field together would give Ryan Tannehill three big targets to choose from.
Washington Commanders: OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
You can't teach or coach size, and Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (scouting report) brings about as much of it as possible to the table.
Faalele is the biggest man in Mobile this week coming in at 6'8" and 387 pounds. His size and strength are obvious assets in the run game where he has experience blocking multiple schemes for the Gophers.
What will be interesting about Faalele is where he will ultimately play. His length makes him a possibility to remain at tackle where he played collegiately. He could eventually play there for a franchise like Washington with Charles Leno finishing out his contract in 2024.
But the hulking lineman has already noted he would be amenable to playing a different position, per Chase Goodbread of NFL.com.
That could make him a great candidate to be the replacement for Brandon Scherff at right guard. He's played on the franchise tag in each of the last two seasons and could be ready to move on.