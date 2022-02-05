The 1 Prospect Each NFL Team Should Covet at the 2022 Senior Bowl

0 of 32

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Draft season has officially kicked off, and a week of practice is in the books ahead of the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The Senior Bowl still provides one of the best predraft experiences for prospects as well as the teams looking at drafting them. As New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh pointed out, prospects can't hide when it comes to the week of practice and the game that follows.

His coaching staff will get the benefit of coaching the National team for Saturday's game. However, all 32 teams will have a presence there as they look for pieces to add to their rosters.

With over 100 prospects participating, there's a player for everyone. Based on roster needs and what kind of draft picks they have to spend, here's one player each team should be taking a good look at.