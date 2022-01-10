2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Regular-Season Picks

0 of 32

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

A look ahead to the 2022 NFL draft can be both exciting and depressing at this time of year.

The NFL's first-ever 17-game regular season is complete. Excitement can be found in the possibilities of another offseason to improve the roster. Disappointment tends to linger after a team fails to reach its goals, though.

So, a full-time move into the latest draft cycle can be bittersweet. Even so, the process actually began nearly six months ago as team scouts got their assignments and hit the road.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department consisting of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Nate Tice have been working together for nearly as long assembling prospect reports, draft boards and the latest mock draft.

A conundrum exists in the upcoming class. B/R doesn't have a single quarterback ranked among its Top 15, yet everyone understands those specific prospects will come off the board sooner rather than later because of need and positional value.

Who will be the first quarterback off the board and when? Those questions dictate the latest projection as over half the league experiences a regular-season hangover.