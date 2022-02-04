Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Nelson Cruz in MLB Free Agency

0 of 10

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Somebody is going to get a really good 41-year-old hitter whenever Nelson Cruz signs with his next team.

The seven-time All-Star is a free agent for the second straight year after splitting time in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays.

He was dealt by the Twins after it became clear they would not be competitive in the American League, while the Rays were on their way to the AL's best record.

Cruz was initially nearly as good as he ever was, though his production dipped after arriving in Tampa.

He hit just .226/.283/.442 over the last 55 games with Tampa, but the larger sample size shows he's aged gracefully.

Of his 42.4 career WAR, Cruz has amassed 20.8 since his age-35 season.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top landing spots for an impact player on a short-term deal.