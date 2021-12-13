Lakers Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons, Myles Turner and Jerami Grant

Lakers Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons, Myles Turner and Jerami GrantDecember 13, 2021
Are the Lakers interested in acquiring Ben Simmons from the 76ers?
That appears to be the case following a report Monday.
Fans and insiders alike await the future of the point guard following his fallout with Philadelphia and with the Lakers struggling thus far, it appears as though the team is at least exploring the terms of a prospective trade.
As they are with Myles Turner of Indianapolis.
And Jerami Grant of Detroit.
Might the Lakers disappointing start to the season put them in contention to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers? According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team joins the Knicks, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers and Cavaliers in showing interest in the point guard/forward (h/t Luke Adams of Hoop Rumors).
It makes sense that the Lakers, struggling to find the chemistry it hopes to in order to chase a championship, would at least kick the tires of a star player like Simmons, even if it is unlikely that the team would be able to bring him on board without sending a star player in return.
That player would likely be Russell Westbrook.
It is unlikely the Sixers would want to bring in Westbrook, though, given the president of basketball operations Daryl Morey unspectacular history with him in Houston.
Realistically, it would likely take a three-team trade to make any trade for Simmons work. The Lakers have a ton of money on the books and the likelihood they can absorb a contract worth $170 million through 2024-25, that Simmons is only a year or two into, is low.
But, as is almost always the case any time rumors of major acquisitions pop up, the Lakers are bound to pop up as potential suitors. That they have shown a knack for bringing in big names in the pursuit of a championship only fans those flames.
Maybe Jerami Grant?
Charania's report also linked the Lakers to Jerami Grant of Detroit.
"Jerami Grant is one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade, with the Lakers and [Portland] Trail Blazers among the teams pursuing the Pistons’ versatile forward, sources said."
Through 24 games, Grant is shooting .455 from the floor, .331 from beyond the arc and has added 4.8 total rebounds per game, 2.6 assists and 20.1 total points.
As a complete player, Grant has improved over the last two seasons, thus generating buzz and trade talks around him. With Lakers small forward Horton-Tucker the subject of trade talks every time the team is associated with an intriguing player, he could ship out to Detroit in return for Grant.
The team would likely need to send another player to make the transaction work financially. Nunn, like Horton-Tucker, has proven consistent trade bait in hypothetical trade discussions.
How About Myles Turner?
The struggles of Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan at the center position has the Lakers in search of an upgrade at that position, beginning with Indianapolis' Myles Turner, per Scott Agness on the Fieldhouse Files podcast.
"I’ve heard there’s been some talks with the Lakers, previously Charlotte checked in several times," Agness said.
Turner is an elite defender, averaging nearly three blocks per game and 5.9 defensive rebounds. He's also shooting .685 from the floor and .398 from beyond the arc. Howard and Jordan pale defensively, so Turner would be an instant upgrade. Even Anthony Davis, who already doesn't like playing center, has struggled to produce at the position.
A potential trade package involving Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker, both frequently named in any discussions involving the Lakers, would possibly match Turner's $18 million contract but whether the Pacers would give up one of their best players without a star in return is the question.