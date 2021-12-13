Lakers Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons, Myles Turner and Jerami Grant

1 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Might the Lakers disappointing start to the season put them in contention to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers? According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team joins the Knicks, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers and Cavaliers in showing interest in the point guard/forward (h/t Luke Adams of Hoop Rumors).

It makes sense that the Lakers, struggling to find the chemistry it hopes to in order to chase a championship, would at least kick the tires of a star player like Simmons, even if it is unlikely that the team would be able to bring him on board without sending a star player in return.

That player would likely be Russell Westbrook.

It is unlikely the Sixers would want to bring in Westbrook, though, given the president of basketball operations Daryl Morey unspectacular history with him in Houston.

Realistically, it would likely take a three-team trade to make any trade for Simmons work. The Lakers have a ton of money on the books and the likelihood they can absorb a contract worth $170 million through 2024-25, that Simmons is only a year or two into, is low.

But, as is almost always the case any time rumors of major acquisitions pop up, the Lakers are bound to pop up as potential suitors. That they have shown a knack for bringing in big names in the pursuit of a championship only fans those flames.