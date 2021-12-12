Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Trevor Story in MLB Free Agency

0 of 11

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's free-agent market may be on a break, but that isn't stopping the rumor mill from spinning.

For instance, have you heard the latest on Trevor Story?

On Monday, Jon Heyman of Audacy and MLB Network reported that both clubs from this year's American League Championship Series have their eyes on Story. A few days prior, Robert Murray of FanSided noted that another rising power in the American League also has him on the radar.

This means at least three clubs are after the former Colorado Rockies shortstop, though others certainly fit him well and could make a play for him.

Let's size up his market value and then count down his top 10 potential landing spots.