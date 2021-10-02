Tom Brady and the NFL's Biggest Showdowns Against Former Teams

10 of 10

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Sunday night's matchup between Brady and the Patriots is likely to bring all sorts of emotions to the table. Not only will Brady face off against many former teammates, but he'll also face his longtime head coach for the first time.

"I still have a lot of great friends there, but they know I want to kick their butt this week," Brady told reporters.

This one goes deeper than just Brady versus New England or Brady versus Belichick, though. For an entire generation of Patriots fans, Brady was New England football. Seeing him on the other side will feel odd, to say the least.

"He gave us 20 good years of football," Patriots fan Jason Witham told Peter King of NBC Sports. "It is kind of strange. I find myself drawn to watching the Buccaneers games more now in this last year than the Patriots. But I’m still gonna be a Patriots fan."

This will also be a pivotal game for both sides. The Patriots have found their new quarterback in rookie Mac Jones but are 1-2 and in danger of falling out of the AFC East race early. Tampa Bay is looking to defend its title, but at 2-1, the Bucs sit behind the Panthers in the NFC South.

For three hours this Sunday, though, fans will focus less on the records and the playoff implications and more on this piece of history. With Brady at 44 years old and New England not guaranteed to be on the schedule again in the next few years—there is a to-be-determined NFC East opponent on the Buccaneers' slate for 2022—this may be the only time Brady ever faces his former team.

Of course, with Brady continuing to out-pace Father Time, it's impossible to rule out a future rematch.

"Nothing Tom does surprises me," Belichick said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "... He's talked about playing until 50. If anybody can do it, he probably can."

*Statistics from Pro Football Reference.