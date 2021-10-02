Tom Brady and the NFL's Biggest Showdowns Against Former Teams

Tom Brady and the NFL's Biggest Showdowns Against Former TeamsOctober 2, 2021
Revenge games are nothing new to the NFL, and we've already seen a few early in the 2021 season. Eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson battled his former Arizona Cardinals teammates in Week 2. That same week, Tyrod Taylor faced a Cleveland Browns team that dumped him in favor of then-rookie Baker Mayfield in 2018.
However, no revenge game is carrying as much hype as this weekend's matchup between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Brady spent 20 years in New England and won six Super Bowls before departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason.
Brady went on to win his seventh Super Bowl in 2020, while New England missed the playoffs entirely.
Given the history between Brady and the Patriots, this has the potential to be the greatest revenge game in recent history, if not ever. To help put things in a historical context, we're here to examine some of the few past matchups worthy of comparison.
Factors like time spent with the organization, shared success and any relevant storylines were considered for this list. We're focusing specifically on players here, though if Bill Belichick ever leaves New England and faces the Patriots, we'll be more than happy to break out a list of coaching revenge games.
Games are listed in chronological order.
September 12, 1993: Reggie White vs. the Philadelphia Eagles
Hall of Fame pass-rusher Reggie White ushered in a new era in 1993. This was the first year of unrestricted NFL free agency, and White—a six-time first-team All-Pro at the time—was the market's biggest star.
White signed a four-year, $17 million deal with the Green Bay Packers after spending eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. While White later insisted he had no ill will toward Philadelphia, he was clearly unhappy with the way the Eagles approached the business side of his career.
"I was never bitter," White said, per Terry Larimer of the Morning Call. "I just didn't like the way they handled business."
White got a chance to show the Eagles what they were missing in Week 2 of the 1993 season. He registered a sack on his former quarterback, Randall Cunningham, though the Eagles ultimately won 20-17.
Over the next six seasons with the Packers, White was a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro. He finally won a Super Bowl with Green Bay following the 1996 season.
October 3, 1993: Marcus Allen vs. the Los Angeles Raiders
We may never know how eager Brady actually was to get away from coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization. Nearly three decades ago, however, it was blatantly obvious that running back Marcus Allen wanted away from the Los Angeles Raiders and owner Al Davis.
Allen publicly accused Davis of limiting his playing time in an effort to hurt his resume.
"I think he tried to ruin the latter part of my career, tried to devalue me and tried to stop me from going to the Hall of Fame," Allen said during a 1992 Monday Night Football telecast (h/t Michael Wilbon of the Washington Post).
Once Allen finally got out of Los Angeles in 1993, he signed with the rival Kansas City Chiefs. He got his first shot at revenge in Week 5 of the same year. While Allen only rushed for 24 yards with one eight-yard reception, he scored a touchdown and helped rout his former team 24-9.
Allen returned to Los Angeles in Week 11 for the rematch. He rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown while picking up another win for Kansas City. He and the Chiefs made it to the AFC title game, while the Raiders lost in the divisional round.
September 11, 1994: Joe Montana vs. the San Francisco 49ers
Though plenty of football fans consider Brady the greatest quarterback to ever take an NFL field, many will argue former San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana deserves the distinction. Montana, after all, went a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowls.
Montana spent 13 seasons and started 164 games in San Francisco before he was traded to the Chiefs in 1993. San Francisco decided to roll with another future Hall of Famer in quarterback Steve Young.
"I was told in January that Steve Young would be the starter," Montana said before the trade, per Mark Asher of the Washington Post.
Montana got the opportunity to face his former team in Week 2 of the 1994 season, with Kansas City playing host. He went 19-of-31 for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the game, as the Chiefs won a close 24-17 contest.
While Montana exacted a little revenge on that day, it was the 49ers who ultimately got the last laugh. They went on to win Super Bowl XXIX, and Young was named Super Bowl MVP.
October 16, 1994: Deion Sanders vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders was part of San Francisco's Super Bowl-winning squad in 1994, his lone season with the franchise. It was also Sanders' first season away from the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him fifth in 1989.
Sanders made his return to Atlanta in Week 7. Though a groin injury kept Sanders out of the second half, he made his mark beforehand, intercepting a Jeff George pass and taking it 93 yards to the house in typical "Prime Time" fashion.
The 49ers made short work of the Falcons, earning a 42-3 victory that Sanders relished.
"This is my house," he said after the game, per Ray Glier of the Washington Post.
Sanders was equally gleeful about the not-so-warm reception he got from the Falcons faithful.
"Keep on booing. I thrive on it," Sanders said, per Glier.
Sanders was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year during his one season with the 49ers. He left for Dallas the following season, winning another Super Bowl in his first campaign with the Cowboys.
November 3, 2002: Jerry Rice vs. the San Francisco 49ers
While there's a healthy debate about whether Brady or Montana is the greatest quarterback of all time, Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice is the original G.O.A.T.
A 1985 first-round pick out of Mississippi Valley State, Rice went on to play for 20 years and make 13 Pro Bowl appearances.
Rice's best years came in San Francisco, where he won three Super Bowls, made 10 appearances on the first-team All-Pro list and led the league in receiving six times. However, Rice and the 49ers parted ways in 2001, and Rice landed with the nearby Raiders.
Though Rice faced the 49ers during the 2001 and 2002 preseason, the two didn't face off in the regular season until Week 8 of 2002. Rice caught six passes on eight targets for 74 yards in the game, though he was unable to best his former team.
San Francisco won 23-20 while keeping Rice out of the end zone. However, Rice went on to make his final Pro Bowl in 2002, racking up 1,211 receiving yards and helping the Raiders reach Super Bowl XXXVII.
Unfortunately, the Raiders lost the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Oakland head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden was traded during the 2002 offseason only to defeat his former team in arguably the greatest coaching revenge game in modern history.
October 5, 2003: Emmitt Smith vs. the Dallas Cowboys
Emmitt Smith could have retired in 2003 as the all-time leading rusher, but he believed he still had something left in the tank.
"In my mind, I think I'm a 1,300-yard back, and I will be out to prove that," Smith said, per the Associated Press.
The Cowboys and incoming head coach Bill Parcells believed otherwise, allowing Smith to walk in favor of younger and less expensive options. Smith signed with the Arizona Cardinals and got the opportunity to face his former team in Week 5. It didn't go particularly well for Smith.
The future Hall of Famer rushed for minus-one yard on six carries and caught two passes for two yards. Dallas cruised to a 24-7 victory, while Smith suffered a fractured scapula in the game and didn't play again until Week 13.
In this particular homecoming, it was the team that got revenge. Smith, though, went on to play one more season in Arizona, adding another 937 rushing yards to his resume and capping a career that may never be matched.
November 1, 2009: Brett Favre vs. the Green Bay Packers
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre regularly mulled retirement near the end of his Green Bay Packers career. He finally decided to retire after 16 seasons in Green Bay, opening the door for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
However, Favre unretired after only a few short months. With the Packers committed to Rodgers, Favre was traded to the New York Jets. Another retirement followed, and Favre eventually navigated a path to the Minnesota Vikings
Naturally, Favre joining a bitter division rival did not sit well with Packers fans. When Favre returned to Lambeau Field in Week 8 of the 2009 season, he was greeted with a chorus of boos.
"I had mixed emotions coming in, because I know how special these fans are," Favre said, per the Associated Press.
This marked the second time Favre faced his former team as a member of the Vikings, but the game being in Green Bay made this one a little different. Favre won the first matchup in Minnesota and was fantastic in the encore.
Favre finished 17-of-28 for 244 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions, taking home a 38-26 victory. He went on to lead the Vikings to the NFC championship game, where they lost in overtime to the New Orleans Saints.
October 20, 2013: Peyton Manning vs. the Indianapolis Colts
Though it didn't involve as much animosity as Favre's Green Bay return, Peyton Manning's return to Indianapolis in 2013 carried plenty of fanfare. The Colts had released Manning after a neck injury caused him to miss all of the 2011 season. Manning joined the Denver Broncos in 2012, while the Colts used the top pick in the 2012 draft on quarterback Andrew Luck.
Luck and Manning faced off in Week 7 of the 2013 season in Indy. Manning was greeted with a pregame tribute instead of the crowd's abhorrence in his homecoming.
"It's something I'll always remember, and I'm very grateful for that," Manning said, per Lindsay H. Jones of USA Today.
Unfortunately for Manning, he was out-dueled by Luck during the 39-33 shootout. He was solid, throwing for 386 yards and three touchdowns, but a fourth-quarter interception led to an Adan Vinatieri field goal and a nine-point Indianapolis lead. Luck, meanwhile, finished with 228 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing score—and the proverbial torch was passed.
September 28, 2014: Steve Smith vs. the Carolina Panthers
While actual revenge wasn't necessarily a motivating factor in every game on this list, it was in this case. Wideout Steve Smith Sr. was eager to face the Carolina Panthers when the team cut him after 13 seasons and five Pro Bowls.
"Put your goggles on, cause there's going to be blood and guts everywhere," Smith told WFNZ radio (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).
Smith got his opportunity for vengeance when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014. Just four weeks into the season, Smith faced his former team.
Smith shined in his revenge game, too, catching seven of 10 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Baltimore dominated in a 38-10 victory. It was easily Smith's best game of the year, as he set season highs in both receiving yards and touchdowns.
Baltimore and Carolina both went on to lose in the divisional round in 2014.
October 3, 2021: Tom Brady vs. the New England Patriots
Sunday night's matchup between Brady and the Patriots is likely to bring all sorts of emotions to the table. Not only will Brady face off against many former teammates, but he'll also face his longtime head coach for the first time.
"I still have a lot of great friends there, but they know I want to kick their butt this week," Brady told reporters.
This one goes deeper than just Brady versus New England or Brady versus Belichick, though. For an entire generation of Patriots fans, Brady was New England football. Seeing him on the other side will feel odd, to say the least.
"He gave us 20 good years of football," Patriots fan Jason Witham told Peter King of NBC Sports. "It is kind of strange. I find myself drawn to watching the Buccaneers games more now in this last year than the Patriots. But I’m still gonna be a Patriots fan."
This will also be a pivotal game for both sides. The Patriots have found their new quarterback in rookie Mac Jones but are 1-2 and in danger of falling out of the AFC East race early. Tampa Bay is looking to defend its title, but at 2-1, the Bucs sit behind the Panthers in the NFC South.
For three hours this Sunday, though, fans will focus less on the records and the playoff implications and more on this piece of history. With Brady at 44 years old and New England not guaranteed to be on the schedule again in the next few years—there is a to-be-determined NFC East opponent on the Buccaneers' slate for 2022—this may be the only time Brady ever faces his former team.
Of course, with Brady continuing to out-pace Father Time, it's impossible to rule out a future rematch.
"Nothing Tom does surprises me," Belichick said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "... He's talked about playing until 50. If anybody can do it, he probably can."
*Statistics from Pro Football Reference.