Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Contract Rumors, Kendrick Nunn on Free Agency, More

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While Harrell, Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope were all dealt as part of the Westbrook deal, Schroder left the Lakers in free agency. He signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics worth the taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.89 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Before the signing was officially announced, there were reports that Schroder was distraught after turning down a four-year, $84 million deal from Los Angeles and subsequently taking a financial hit in free agency.

"He needs time—I think he's in a state of shock because of what he's done," a source told Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

According to ESPN's Jay Williams, however, the Lakers may have never actually presented the $84 million offer.

"A lot comments abt Dennis Schroder lately 'turning down 4yr 84 mil'. But what I'm hearing from a credible source is that there was never an 'official' offer made. Interesting!" Williams tweeted.

The reality is that we may never know if Schroder had a firm offer on the table from Los Angeles. Ultimately, it doesn't matter, as the Lakers traded for Westbrook, and Schroder moved on to Boston.